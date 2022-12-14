Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jack1065.com
Delton-Kellogg Schools due to excessive illness, KPS cancels several bus routes again today
DELTON, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Even as many school districts are preparing to the wind up classes before the long Christmas break, Delton-Kellogg Schools are closed today for another reason. The district, which serves portions of Allegan and Barry counties, says on Facebook that too many students and staff...
jack1065.com
Police searching for Kalamazoo County woman last seen by family on December 5
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The search continues for a missing Kalamazoo County woman. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that 35-year-old Heather Kelly was last seen five days ago on Monday, December 5, according to family members. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 3 on Thursday, December...
jack1065.com
Portage Public Schools Board of Education appoints new member
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Public Schools Board of Education appointed Ean P. Hamilton as the newest trustee to serve at Portage Public Schools at their public meeting on Monday, December 12. Hamilton, an attorney whose children attend PPS, was one of 28 applicants considered to fill...
jack1065.com
Haulman brought back to Calhoun County for arraignment in Ashley Parlier murder
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have brought Harold David Haulman III back to Michigan to face arraignment in Calhoun County Court on Wednesday afternoon. Haulman is charged with First Degree Homicide in connection with the death of Ashley Marie Parlier. She went missing...
jack1065.com
Sudden resignation of Kalamazoo Public School’s superintendent leaves many with questions
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The sudden resignation of Kalamazoo Public School Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri is raising questions among many on why she left. Raichoudhuri signed on as KPS Superintendent in February of 2020 just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But at Monday night’s board of education meeting on December 12 was where her tenure came to an abrupt end.
jack1065.com
Vacant Arcadia Ales company building in Kalamazoo to house new restaurant
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Three years following the closing of Arcadia Ales in downtown Kalamazoo, a new restaurant is getting set to take it’s place. According to WWMT – Newschannel 3, the building where the former brewery and and restaurant used to reside will be occupied by a new restaurant call “Thunderbird,” and already has signs on the front door encouraging people to apply for open positions on their website at tbirdkzoo.com.
Comments / 0