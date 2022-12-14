ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

jack1065.com

Portage Public Schools Board of Education appoints new member

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Public Schools Board of Education appointed Ean P. Hamilton as the newest trustee to serve at Portage Public Schools at their public meeting on Monday, December 12. Hamilton, an attorney whose children attend PPS, was one of 28 applicants considered to fill...
PORTAGE, MI
jack1065.com

Sudden resignation of Kalamazoo Public School’s superintendent leaves many with questions

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The sudden resignation of Kalamazoo Public School Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri is raising questions among many on why she left. Raichoudhuri signed on as KPS Superintendent in February of 2020 just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But at Monday night’s board of education meeting on December 12 was where her tenure came to an abrupt end.
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Vacant Arcadia Ales company building in Kalamazoo to house new restaurant

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Three years following the closing of Arcadia Ales in downtown Kalamazoo, a new restaurant is getting set to take it’s place. According to WWMT – Newschannel 3, the building where the former brewery and and restaurant used to reside will be occupied by a new restaurant call “Thunderbird,” and already has signs on the front door encouraging people to apply for open positions on their website at tbirdkzoo.com.
KALAMAZOO, MI

