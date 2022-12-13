ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95

It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do: Killer new tacos in Delray Beach, Ron White’s final show, ‘Real Housewives’ in Boca Raton

Full weekend as the holiday season formally arrives (thanks, Hanukkah), The O.G. returns to Delray Beach, comedian Ron White says farewell, and we’re all warmed by enduring visions of sugar plums, sufganiyot, totopos and “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.” Life goes on. THURSDAY The O.G. returns: Dive-y, cult-fave Delray Beach bar Oceanside Grocers, affectionately known as The O.G., will formally reveal its ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Ultrasound Device for Pain Gets ‘Nod’ from Shark Tank and NIH Funding

BOCA RATON, Fla. – December 14, 2022 – Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine, in collaboration with Albany Medical College (AMC) in New York, are among seven institutions nationwide selected to receive funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for their innovative pilot projects to enable new medical devices to diagnose and treat both acute and chronic disorders from neuropathic pain to mental illness.
BOCA RATON, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Delray Medical Center Advances its Endovascular Program as the First Hospital in Florida to Acquire the AI-Powered Viz™ Vascular Suite

End-to-end platform tailored for the hospital’s vascular care team helps detect suspected vascular disease and improve patient outcomes. Delray Beach, FL – December 14, 2022— As a leader in vascular care, Delray Medical Center is the first hospital in Florida to acquire the Viz Vascular Suite. This is a comprehensive software its vascular care team can use to detect disease, optimize workflow, and coordinate care. The Viz Vascular Suite uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect suspected pulmonary embolism, right/left ventricle dilation, aortic dissection, and abdominal aortic aneurysm[1] to facilitate informed and efficient treatment decisions.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Lotus Boca Raton Homeowners Sue Local Design Firm After Paying $100,000

Homeowners From Suburban Philly Say D&B Interior’s Work Is Incomplete. Won’t Pay Balance. D&B Filed Lien. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A suburban Philadelphia couple that owns a home in Boca Raton’s “Lotus” development is suing a local design firm, claiming that work is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Eight months and $1 million later, The O.G. dive bar returns as a distinctive new restaurant in Delray Beach

When Delray Beach resident Brian Rosen helped his father create the first Okeechobee Music Festival at a remote residential development they owned north of Lake O in 2016, he went large. OMF’s debut, with performances by Kendrick Lamar, Robert Plant, Mumford & Sons, Hall & Oates and Bassnectar, still seems like a did-that-really-happen dream. Soon after, Rosen opened a 1,000-square-foot ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
denisesanger.com

Fun with Peanut Island Florida snorkeling.

What you need to know about Peanut Island Florida Snorkeling. Looking for a fun, affordable day trip from West Palm Beach? Peanut Island Tropical Park is the place to go!. Peanut Island is actually constructed from debris. What started as a 10 acre island is now 80 acres. Just a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
fortlauderdaleconnex.com

Top Places with Live Music in Fort Lauderdale

In southeast Florida, there's the charming city of Fort Lauderdale. It provides everything the more famous cities of the coast have to offer; only it does it in a more relaxing manner. Hedonism and relaxation are more dominant than all else in this city, and it's no wonder that it receives more and more tourists each year. When the night falls, locals and visitors alike hit the bars, and to be honest, there are pretty good ones to choose from. To assist you in having an epic night, here are the top places with live music in Fort Lauderdale that you can go to.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Predator Just Moved To Boynton Beach, Announce Address

PBSO: Wayne King Convicted In 1999. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One of Boynton Beach’s newest residents is a sexual predator, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know where he lives. Wayne Albert King, 41, was convicted in 1999 of […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Elderly Boca Raton Woman Says Daughter Beats Her With Wrench

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Susan Delaney After Finding 95-Year-Old Mom Beaten, Bruised In Boca Greens. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 95-year-old Boca Raton woman says her daughter beats her when she doesn’t follow “the rules,” hits her with a wrench, and […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Aviation International News

Florida County Ends Decades-long Jet Ban at KLNA

Florida's Palm Beach County has finally ended its battle with the FAA over a ban on private jets at Palm Beach County Park Airport (KLNA), formerly known as Lantana Airport. The county, which operates four airports including Palm Beach International, had attempted to maintain the ban on aircraft over 12,500 pounds, which originlly was imposed nearly five decades ago, but was tested in a 2016 situation where a private jet pilot landed at KLNA in a Cessna Citation and was threatened with fines and jail time. The pilot petitioned the FAA to investigate the legality of the ban from a federal airport improvement program funding perspective.
west-palm-beach-news.com

Individual shot on Clematis Road in downtown West Palm Seashore

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street. Officers responded to the 200 block of Clematis Street around 1:30 am. A police department spokesman said the victim is in intensive care and is expected to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

