Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure CoastKristin Leigh WilsonMartin County, FL
Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the disputeKristin Leigh WilsonStuart, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Related
WPTV
New golf league backed by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to build venue at Palm Beach State College
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A sports business co-founded by two Palm Beach County-based PGA Tour members is partnering with Palm Beach State College to build a venue for their new high-tech golf league. TMRW Sports, co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, announced plans Tuesday to construct a...
Brightline announces opening date for new Boca Raton station
BOCA RATON — The city’s highly anticipated Brightline station is here. The first of its kind for Boca Raton, the high-speed train stop will open for business on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Tickets are available today on Brightline's app and its website gobrightline.com. The Aventura station, near the Aventura...
‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95
It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...
Weekend things to do: Killer new tacos in Delray Beach, Ron White’s final show, ‘Real Housewives’ in Boca Raton
Full weekend as the holiday season formally arrives (thanks, Hanukkah), The O.G. returns to Delray Beach, comedian Ron White says farewell, and we’re all warmed by enduring visions of sugar plums, sufganiyot, totopos and “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.” Life goes on. THURSDAY The O.G. returns: Dive-y, cult-fave Delray Beach bar Oceanside Grocers, affectionately known as The O.G., will formally reveal its ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Ultrasound Device for Pain Gets ‘Nod’ from Shark Tank and NIH Funding
BOCA RATON, Fla. – December 14, 2022 – Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine, in collaboration with Albany Medical College (AMC) in New York, are among seven institutions nationwide selected to receive funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for their innovative pilot projects to enable new medical devices to diagnose and treat both acute and chronic disorders from neuropathic pain to mental illness.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Delray Medical Center Advances its Endovascular Program as the First Hospital in Florida to Acquire the AI-Powered Viz™ Vascular Suite
End-to-end platform tailored for the hospital’s vascular care team helps detect suspected vascular disease and improve patient outcomes. Delray Beach, FL – December 14, 2022— As a leader in vascular care, Delray Medical Center is the first hospital in Florida to acquire the Viz Vascular Suite. This is a comprehensive software its vascular care team can use to detect disease, optimize workflow, and coordinate care. The Viz Vascular Suite uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect suspected pulmonary embolism, right/left ventricle dilation, aortic dissection, and abdominal aortic aneurysm[1] to facilitate informed and efficient treatment decisions.
Lotus Boca Raton Homeowners Sue Local Design Firm After Paying $100,000
Homeowners From Suburban Philly Say D&B Interior’s Work Is Incomplete. Won’t Pay Balance. D&B Filed Lien. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A suburban Philadelphia couple that owns a home in Boca Raton’s “Lotus” development is suing a local design firm, claiming that work is […]
Eight months and $1 million later, The O.G. dive bar returns as a distinctive new restaurant in Delray Beach
When Delray Beach resident Brian Rosen helped his father create the first Okeechobee Music Festival at a remote residential development they owned north of Lake O in 2016, he went large. OMF’s debut, with performances by Kendrick Lamar, Robert Plant, Mumford & Sons, Hall & Oates and Bassnectar, still seems like a did-that-really-happen dream. Soon after, Rosen opened a 1,000-square-foot ...
denisesanger.com
Fun with Peanut Island Florida snorkeling.
What you need to know about Peanut Island Florida Snorkeling. Looking for a fun, affordable day trip from West Palm Beach? Peanut Island Tropical Park is the place to go!. Peanut Island is actually constructed from debris. What started as a 10 acre island is now 80 acres. Just a...
fortlauderdaleconnex.com
Top Places with Live Music in Fort Lauderdale
In southeast Florida, there's the charming city of Fort Lauderdale. It provides everything the more famous cities of the coast have to offer; only it does it in a more relaxing manner. Hedonism and relaxation are more dominant than all else in this city, and it's no wonder that it receives more and more tourists each year. When the night falls, locals and visitors alike hit the bars, and to be honest, there are pretty good ones to choose from. To assist you in having an epic night, here are the top places with live music in Fort Lauderdale that you can go to.
veronews.com
What will Santa bring? For Vero Beach Regional Airport, a U.S. Customs facility
Corporate Air is close to breaking ground on a $20 million expansion at Vero Beach Regional Airport that will include a U.S. Customs facility – complete with interrogation rooms and holding cells – and six 20,000-square-foot hangers for private jets. Corporate Air is a fixed base operator, or...
fox13news.com
'Baby June' case: Mother arrested in death of newborn found floating off South Florida coast in 2018
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - More than four years after the body of a newborn baby was found floating off the coast of South Florida, authorities say they have finally made an arrest in the infant's death. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced the arrest of 29-year-old Arya...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach Balloon Festival cancels twice in a row, leaving ticket holders fuming
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It was called the Palm Beach Balloon Festival — where you could buy tickets to go up in a tethered hot air balloon, scheduled for last Thursday to Sunday nights at the Ball Park of the Palm Beaches. Cathy Helowitz spent about $100...
COPS: Predator Just Moved To Boynton Beach, Announce Address
PBSO: Wayne King Convicted In 1999. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One of Boynton Beach’s newest residents is a sexual predator, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know where he lives. Wayne Albert King, 41, was convicted in 1999 of […]
Jupiter is planning for pickleball courts: Town council awaits county approval
JUPITER ― The town has a spring training stadium, a competition-sized swimming pool, a sparkling beachfront, nearly a dozen parks and even miniature golf — but for a municipality that prides itself on outdoor recreation, there are no public pickleball courts. That may change if county commissioners approve a plan that Jupiter Town...
fashionweekdaily.com
The Daily Front Row Fêted 110 Years Of Hamilton Jewelers With A Cocktail Soirée At The Colony
To help Worth Avenue mainstay Hamilton Jewelers blow out 110 candles on the cake, the Daily Front Row co-hosted a cocktail celebration with the fourth generation family-ran jewelry company at The Colony Hotel in sunny Palm Beach. The evening was hosted under the stars and twinkling lights at the ‘pink...
beckersasc.com
Florida medical center welcomes 3 new cardiologists, prepares for expansion
Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center has added three new cardiologists — Craig Vogel, DO; Rahul Aggarwal, MD; and James Michael Gardner, DO — to its team, according to a Dec. 5 report from South Florida Hospital News. The medical center is also planning a surgical expansion, with a new...
Elderly Boca Raton Woman Says Daughter Beats Her With Wrench
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Susan Delaney After Finding 95-Year-Old Mom Beaten, Bruised In Boca Greens. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 95-year-old Boca Raton woman says her daughter beats her when she doesn’t follow “the rules,” hits her with a wrench, and […]
Aviation International News
Florida County Ends Decades-long Jet Ban at KLNA
Florida's Palm Beach County has finally ended its battle with the FAA over a ban on private jets at Palm Beach County Park Airport (KLNA), formerly known as Lantana Airport. The county, which operates four airports including Palm Beach International, had attempted to maintain the ban on aircraft over 12,500 pounds, which originlly was imposed nearly five decades ago, but was tested in a 2016 situation where a private jet pilot landed at KLNA in a Cessna Citation and was threatened with fines and jail time. The pilot petitioned the FAA to investigate the legality of the ban from a federal airport improvement program funding perspective.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Individual shot on Clematis Road in downtown West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting overnight Monday along a popular stretch of Clematis Street. Officers responded to the 200 block of Clematis Street around 1:30 am. A police department spokesman said the victim is in intensive care and is expected to...
Comments / 1