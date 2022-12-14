Read full article on original website
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Washington receives grant for alleyway improvement
Washington was selected as the recipient of a $10,000 ElectriCities grant to fund improvements to its downtown alleyways. The award is part of a downtown revitalization grant project by the membership organization for municipally owned electric utilities, also known as public power. The city will use the grant to make...
publicradioeast.org
Folwell, county commissioners tout reforms for medical debt, hospital bills
State Treasurer Dale Folwell touted House Bill 1039, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, at a public forum Tuesday in New Bern. The bill would reform hospitals’ pricing and debt collection practices, requiring them to screen patients for charity care, to post prices in plain language online, and provide a sliding scale of discounts for people under 400% the federal poverty level. The 11-page bill would also prohibit medical debt from being reported to credit bureaus for up to a year after a patient is billed and protect family members from taking on the medical debt of a spouse or parent.
carolinacoastonline.com
County commission set to vote Monday on rezoning request for large tract near Peletier
BEAUFORT — Residents in and near Peletier plan to show up for a Carteret County Board of Commissioners’ public hearing Monday night to oppose a developer’s proposal to rezone 156 acres off Highway 58 near Peletier for a recreational camper park project. The special session of the...
publicradioeast.org
Christmas came early for Maysville: $850,000 grant will fund downtown revitalization, historic building preservation
A small Jones County community is one of 42 rural local governments in North Carolina to receive a Rural Transformation Grant, supporting rural economic development projects in North Carolina. A total of $19.76 million in grants will be issued in this second round of grantmaking from the fund, and the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Public input sought for Morehead City development plan
The comprehensive document, known as The Morehead City Plan 2032, will be used to determine growth and development through a framework of elements related to land use strategies, according to the town's website. Identified planning principles will help direct the town's focus between now and 2032, which will be Morehead...
New Bern is changing employee salaries after review
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of New Bern is making a change to its employees’ salaries. The city did a study comparing its employees’ wages to surrounding areas and saw that it needed to increase pay. Every city employee will get an increase in pay at the start of the next pay period. […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Washington gains one business, loses another
As one business opens in Washington, another one is closing its doors. On Monday, the Tiki Car Wash Express opened on Monday, Dec. 12 at the corner of Bridge and Fifth Streets. On the other hand, Cups and Cones announced via social media that their last day will be Friday, Dec. 23.
thewashingtondailynews.com
First biography of Dr. Susan Dimock to be published next year
This time next year, Washington history buffs will have Susan Wilson’s book on their Christmas lists. Wilson will publish a biography about Dr. Susan Dimock in 2023 with McFarland & Co. Publishers in Jefferson, North Carolina. The working title is “Women and Children First: The Remarkable Journey of Dr. Susan Dimock.” This will be the first biography about Dimock, a Washington native, who paved a pathway for women to become medical professionals.
thewashingtondailynews.com
There’s something in the air …
This weekend’s Air and Drone Show at Washington-Warren Airport (KOCW) will highlight local efforts to capitalize on a promising economic resource and also offer some exciting demonstrations over our skies. It’s no coincidence the event is being held on Dec. 17, commemorating the Wright brothers historic first flight on...
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
WITN
Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
publicradioeast.org
After study shows they are underpaid, City of New Bern approves increases to salaries for more than 200 city workers
A report sponsored by the City of New Bern found its employees are paid below market level. The board of aldermen have approved a resolution to increase pay for 201 city jobs. The city-sponsored study released in June found city employees are paid between 5-15% less when compared to surrounding cities and counties. The proposed resolution raises pay for between 3 and 10% based on job classification and pay grade.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Norman M. Williard, Jr.
Norman Michael Williard, Jr., age 81, a resident of Belhaven, NC died Saturday December 10, 2022, at his home. Mr. Williard was born in Forsyth County on September 30, 1941, to the late Norman Michael Williard, Sr. and Mary Kinnamon Williard. On June 21, 2003, he married Pamela Beth Hudson who survives. He graduated from Griffith High School on Winston-Salem. Mr. Williard owned his own paint and wallpaper business until his retirement. He enjoyed gardening, motorcycles and spending time with his family. Mr. Williard was a veteran of the US. Army. He was also a member of the VFW and American Legion.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Keenan T. White
Keenan T. White, 63, of Washington went into eternal rest on December 6, 2022. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Saturday at Paradise Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 pm Sunday at Paradise Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Northside Cemetery in Belhaven NC. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Paradise Funeral Home Inc.
carolinacoastonline.com
Helicopter squadron veterans return for deactivation ceremomy
MCAS NEW RIVER - They’re use to celebrating “firsts” not “lasts.”. But on a cool, gray day on the MCAS New River tarmac, The Gunrunners of HMLA 269 accepted they’re final orders. At 1:55 p.m. the squadron’s colors were officially cased. More than 800 spectators—active duty Marines and legacy veterans—sat or stood silently for the hour-long ceremony.
publicradioeast.org
Once-forgotten Black cemetery included in Wreaths Across America in New Bern
On Saturday, the graves of thousands of veterans in eastern North Carolina will be adorned with wreaths ahead of the holiday season. Kevin Yates with Wreaths Across America New Bern said they came close to having enough wreaths for every one of the 6,773 veterans buried in the New Bern National Cemetery but fell about 1,200 short.
roanokebeacon.com
Spring Green Church Feeding 12 14 22
Spring Green Pastor Donald Ray Peartree and First Lady Lattice Vercal Peartree work hand- in-hand along with other volunteers to pack and distribute meals during the church’s annual Community Feeding event Saturday, December 10. A Beaufort County native and Pantego resident, Peartree came to Spring Green Church in early February and now sits as the institution’s 10th religious leader. (Staff photo by Arthur Howell)
thewashingtondailynews.com
Zelda Woolard
Zelda Woolard, 85, was a life-long resident of Washington, NC and passed away at her home Wednesday, December 7, 2022 surrounded by those that loved her most. No services have been scheduled at this time, but visitors are welcome to stop by the family home on Lizzard Slip. She was...
WITN
One shot in head in overnight Washington shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say one person was hospitalized after an overnight shooting Monday. The Washington Police Department says at about 1:15 a.m., officers went to the Dollar General at 1802 W. 5th Street due to an alarm activation. Before the alarm was set off, officers say they heard several gunshots in the area and were investigating.
