North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
coastalreview.org
Coastal restoration firms show off living shoreline tech
To keep up with how the shoreline stabilization industry is evolving, a team of shoreline restoration specialists during its recent meeting invited a handful of companies to talk about their proprietary techniques to build the alternative for hardened bulkheads and seawalls. Living shorelines are made of materials such as salt...
publicradioeast.org
Folwell, county commissioners tout reforms for medical debt, hospital bills
State Treasurer Dale Folwell touted House Bill 1039, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, at a public forum Tuesday in New Bern. The bill would reform hospitals’ pricing and debt collection practices, requiring them to screen patients for charity care, to post prices in plain language online, and provide a sliding scale of discounts for people under 400% the federal poverty level. The 11-page bill would also prohibit medical debt from being reported to credit bureaus for up to a year after a patient is billed and protect family members from taking on the medical debt of a spouse or parent.
North Carolina taxpayers will pay $13M to chemical company to build tech park
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global chemicals company Albemarle by $13 million to build a technology park in Charlotte. State officials awarded Albemarle nearly $13 million in incentives to develop an Albemarle Technology Park in Mecklenburg County to research lithium materials, the company announced this week. The deal announced Tuesday requires Albemarle to invest $180 million and create 205 jobs, which are slated to pay...
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
WYFF4.com
Lawmaker proposes fee for people who move to South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing a fee for people moving to the state. He says it would help offset the cost of growth that taxpayers have been responsible for paying. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch pre-filed the bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January. "Really...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,0.
If you live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
luminanews.com
A “Code Blue” medical crisis
It takes a lot of chutzpah to speak to a group of doctors about healthcare, but I am known to venture into areas which I probably shouldn’t. The North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians consists of dedicated people I greatly admire. They are the front door to healthcare. Primary...
country1037fm.com
The Coldest Cities In North Carolina and South Carolina
We can feel it today! It is cold and rainy and not fun at all to be outdoors. Here are the coldest cities in North Carolina and South Carolina. Stacker took data from all over the country to determine the coldest cities in each state. The cold cities in North Carolina and South Carolina do not compare with some. We are lucky here in the Carolinas with pretty mild temps.
Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Navassa reported watching a football-shaped object about 25 feet in the air at about 10:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
newsfromthestates.com
N.C. elected officials issue statement condemning threats to drag shows, LGBTQ community
LGBTQ elected officials and their allies issued a statement Wednesday condemning the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ threats and violence. The statement comes in the wake of recent threats against a drag show in Southern Pines and the attack on the power grid in Moore County. State and federal authorities are still investigating that crime and trying to determine if it was related. As Policy Watch has reported, it was far from the only recent threat to the state’s LGBTQ community.
Missing North Carolina boaters found safe after being lost at sea
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two missing North Carolina boaters have been found after being lost at sea, the U.S. Coast Guard reports. Officials said 65-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, 2022, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. Hyde and Ditomasso were traveling aboard Atrevida II from Cape May, New Jersey to Marathon, Florida.
Gov. Cooper weighs in on the looming abortion battle at General Assembly
While North Carolina is a southern safe haven now for abortion, it may not be for long.
No fuel, no mast, no water: Rescued sailors describe ordeal off NC coast
Two sailors who drifted hundreds of miles in the Atlantic Ocean for 10 days after a storm hit their sailboat off North Carolina thanked the crew of the tanker that rescued them and said they were lucky to have survived.
publicradioeast.org
TX oysters sickening diners, including some in North Carolina
A recall has been issued for any shell and shucked oysters harvested in the southeastern Galveston Bay known as TX1 between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7. North Carolina restaurants and stores may be impacted by this recall. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says they...
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including two in North Carolina.
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A famous restaurant chain with more than 2000 locations that are either open or under development just opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest North Carolina location in Manteo.
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Most Fun Cities in America”
Six NC cities were named 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America".Photo byHotels.com. Although everyone is different, there is one thing that everyone on this earth has in common - they love to have a good time! Although there are a lot of cities in the U.S. that offer a good time, there are a select few places that are more fun than most! A major national publication just recently released a list of 2022's "Most Fun Cities in America", and six cities from North Carolina made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which six NC cities made the list as well as other cities that made the cut as well.
newsfromthestates.com
Outgoing Oregon governor does what advocates are calling on North Carolina’s to do: commute death sentences
On Tuesday Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentences of 17 people on death row, changing their punishment to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The commutations build on Brown’s historic use of her office’s clemency power. A story in The Guardian from earlier this year says that she has granted more commutations and pardons over her two terms than all of Oregon’s governors from the past 50 years combined. As of September she had pardoned or commuted the sentences of 1,147 people.
carolinajournal.com
Lawmakers call for resignation of Cooper official over hurricane-recovery failures
North Carolina lawmakers heard once again on Wednesday from officials on hurricane-recovery efforts for those who lost their homes due to Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. And many legislators were not pleased that little progress had been made and that testimony from executive branch officials in the almost four-hour Hurricane Response and Recovery Subcommittee meeting was nearly identical to that was given in September.
