A “major search and rescue” operation is under way after a freight ship collided with a fishing boat carrying three people, off the coast of Jersey.The smaller vessel is believed to have sunk after the crash in St Ouen’s Bay at approximately 5.30am this morning.“Debris from the fishing boat is in the sea and the vessel is believed to have sunk,” said Jersey Coastguard.A captain and two crew members were on board the fishing boat at the time of the crash, the coastguard said on Thursday afternoon.A large number of local fishing vessels and the RNLI are helping in the...

8 DAYS AGO