Read full article on original website
Related
Large Mako Shark Leaps Out of the Water and Lands on Fishing Boat — Watch the Shocking Moment!
The mako shark landed on a Churchys Charters NZ fishing boat in the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand A fishing boat in New Zealand recently reeled in more than expected. Earlier this month, Ryan Churches, the owner of Churchys Charters NZ, was out on the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand, with customers when the group got an up-close shark sighting. The charter group went cruising in the open ocean, looking for kingfish, but a giant mako shark took the bait. The creature leapt out of the water to grab the snack...
A man who spent 20 hours in the open ocean after going overboard on a cruise ship was only able to survive because a bunch of factors went 'perfectly,' coast guard rescuer says
"This is definitely the top end of the survival limit," Coast Guard Lt. Seth Gross told Insider of the man who went overboard a cruise ship.
BBC
Jersey fishing boat crew still missing as search operation ends
A search for three fishermen who went missing after their boat sank off the coast of Jersey has ended. The captain and two crew members of the L'Ecume II remain missing after a collision with the Commodore Goodwill ship just after 05:30 GMT on Thursday. The Jersey Coastguard, RNLI, Channel...
Florida Divers Stole Fishing Gear and Freed Sharks in Front of Police Chief
John R. Moore Jr., and Tanner J. Mansell were convicted in West Palm Beach and face up to five years in jail and $250,000 in fines.
Jersey fishing boat believed to have sunk after collision with ferry
Major search and rescue operation launched off coast of Channel island after incident at 5.30am on Thursday
BBC
Four rescued after fishermen forced to abandon boat
Four fishermen have been rescued after their boat is thought to have struck rocks off a Welsh island. The men were found on a liferaft off Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, HM Coastguard said. They were uninjured and brought safely to shore by a lifeboat...
Rescued cruise passenger who went overboard was seconds from death, Coast Guard officer says
The Carnival cruise ship passenger who went overboard last Wednesday was near death when he was rescued, according to one of the U.S. Coast Guard officers who saved him. Aviation survival technician Richard Hoefle told CBS News he believes "the survivor had about 30 seconds to a minute left before we would have lost him."
‘Major search and rescue’ operation as fishing boat collides with freight ship near Jersey
A “major search and rescue” operation is under way after a freight ship collided with a fishing boat carrying three people, off the coast of Jersey.The smaller vessel is believed to have sunk after the crash in St Ouen’s Bay at approximately 5.30am this morning.“Debris from the fishing boat is in the sea and the vessel is believed to have sunk,” said Jersey Coastguard.A captain and two crew members were on board the fishing boat at the time of the crash, the coastguard said on Thursday afternoon.A large number of local fishing vessels and the RNLI are helping in the...
Search for sunken Jersey fishing boat with three onboard is suspended overnight
A major search operation off the coast of Jersey for a sunken fishing vessel which had three people on board has been suspended overnight.A captain and two crew members were on the Jersey fishing boat when it collided with the Commodore Goodwill ship just after 5.30am on Thursday.Specialist diving resources were required to help in the search-and-rescue effort after the boat sank in around 40-metre deep water, Jersey’s Harbourmaster Bill Sadler said.1 of 2: Jersey Coastguard is suspending overnight the search and rescue operation on the west coast of Jersey. Search and rescue services will regroup before first light tomorrow to...
Frantic search for three sailors as fishing boat SINKS off Jersey after smashing into ferry in English Channel
A FRANTIC search is underway for three sailors after their boat sank after smashing into a ferry in the English Channel. A mammoth freight ship crashed into the fishing vessel off Jersey's west coast at around 5.30am on Thursday. Jersey Coastguard confirmed Condor Ferries' freighter, the Commodore Goodwill, was involved...
a-z-animals.com
See A Gigantic Shark Leap Onto A Boat With Fisherman and Thrash Violently
See A Gigantic Shark Leap Onto A Boat With Fisherman and Thrash Violently. Fishermen always look to catch the largest fish, but with their rods and not their boats. These fishermen in Whitianga, New Zealand were in for a shock when a giant mako shark jumped into their boat. Eventually, the shark was able to wriggle back into the water, but it was a breathtaking sight to see while it landed aboard.
TechCrunch
Navier’s 30-foot hydrofoiling electric boat hits the water and prepares for production
Navier just picked up a seed round at the beginning of the year, at which point the boat was a 27-foot twinkle in the eyes of its founders, Sampriti Bhattacharyya (whom I met on the “Accelerator at Sea”) and Reo Baird. Now it’s a real 30-foot boat actually plowing through the waves at 25 knots.
Comments / 0