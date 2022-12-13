Read full article on original website
Related
1650thefan.com
Northeast Iowa Conference announces Waverly-Shell Rock to officially leave after 2023-24 school year
The Northeast Iowa Conference has announced that Waverly-Shell Rock high school will officially leave the league after the 2023-24 school year. Representatives from NEIC schools recently met with the director of the state’s Board of Education Doctor Anne Lebo, as well as mediators, in an attempt to resolve the issue in which the five other NEIC members voted to expel Waverly-Shell Rock from the league.
1650thefan.com
Black Hawks at Des Moines – 12.16.22
The Hawks are playing back-to-back road games to cap their pre-Christmas schedule. It’s just the second time this year Waterloo has spent both a Friday and a Saturday in a hostile building during the same weekend. Des Moines led from wire-to-wire, defeating the Hawks 4-1. Waterloo continues west on...
1650thefan.com
Two Hurt in Cedar Falls Rollover Crash
Two people were injured in a one vehicle rollover crash just north of Cedar Falls late Saturday night. The incident happened around 10:20PM. Cedar Falls Police, Fire and MercyOne paramedics were sent to Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road at mile marker 188.3. The driver of the vehicle told police he lost control before it rolled over. Both the driver and passenger had been ejected from the vehicle. They were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. No other information was available.
Man dies in northeast Iowa after being pinned by construction vehicle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa — A Minnesota man died Monday while trying to load a construction vehicle onto a flatbed truck in northeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened just before noon northeast of Lawler at Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street. Joseph Gathje, 21 of Lanesboro, was working […]
kwayradio.com
Wild Crash in Waterloo
A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
nhtrib.com
Angie Fogarty, 46
Angie Fogarty, age 46 of Charles City, IA, formerly of New Hampton, IA, died Monday, December 5, 2022, in Charles City. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with Rev. Kevin Frey officiating. Friends may greet the...
1650thefan.com
Early Morning Fire Damages Cedar Falls Apartment
A fire damaged a small portion of a commercial building in Cedar Falls early Saturday morning. Cedar Falls Public Safety crews responded to 1813 W. 8th St. around 1:30AM and saw a fire in the back of the lower-level apartments. Firefighters arrived and used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. One resident exited the front of the apartment when crews arrived. No one was injured and no other units were affected. The apartment had minor damage and the department determined the fire started on the apartment’s stove.
KCRG.com
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
Victim Identified in Fatal Wednesday Crash at Highway 13 & Mt. Vernon Road
A rush hour accident in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning has left one person dead. A two vehicle accident on the east side of Cedar Rapids was reported to authorities just after 7:45 Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff's Department says they were called to the corner of Highway 13 and...
1 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 30 in Iowa
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa – One person died in a head-on wrong-way crash in Benton County Sunday night. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and 14th Avenue. That’s in between Tama and Cedar Rapids. According to the ISP, an SUV was […]
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0