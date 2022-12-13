Two people were injured in a one vehicle rollover crash just north of Cedar Falls late Saturday night. The incident happened around 10:20PM. Cedar Falls Police, Fire and MercyOne paramedics were sent to Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road at mile marker 188.3. The driver of the vehicle told police he lost control before it rolled over. Both the driver and passenger had been ejected from the vehicle. They were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. No other information was available.

