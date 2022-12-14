ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
gladstonedispatch.com

COMMENTARY: How the Dems are flipping Lee’s Summit blue

It’s been broadly thought, for many years, that Lee’s Summit leans right-of-center when it comes to state politics. And many years of voting history help cement that line of thinking. Whereas we have no way to measure partisan politics and voting trends when it comes to City Council...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Kemp Strickler

It’s been broadly thought, for many years, that Lee’s Summit leans right-of-center when it comes to state politics. And many years of voting history help cement that line of thinking.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri gambling hearing

Sports wagering, video lottery games again in conflict as legislature prepares for 2023 session. In the first week of legal sports wagering in Kansas, more than 100,000 Missourians found out how precise online location tools have become when they were blocked from making bets. How many more crossed the border – or went to any of the other four legal sports wagering states adjoining Missouri to make bets – […]
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Transgender inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. The death warrant is in the name of Scott A. McLaughlin, who is being held in protective custody at the men’s prison in Potosi. McLaughlin is transgender woman, Amber McLaughlin, and has been making the transition the past few years in prison.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri awards over $40 million in low-income housing tax credits

State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, left, pushed for accelerating redemptions of low income housing tax credits. (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent) The Missouri Housing Development Commission has approved over $40 million worth of federal and state tax credits to help developers build 1,791 low-income housing units around the state. In a meeting last...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker named NCAA president

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will take over as the NCAA president on March 1, the organization announced on Thursday. Baker, 66, will succeed Mark Emmert, who has served in the role since 2010. Emmert announced last April that he was stepping down. "I am honored to become the next president...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

State health department releases new maternal mortality dashboard

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released an online dashboard that reviews pregnancy-associated mortality data. The interactive dashboard, released Thursday, displays the number of pregnancy-related deaths in Missouri county by county, as well as other relevant data — including risk factors and timing of death. Ashlie...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy