COMMENTARY: How the Dems are flipping Lee’s Summit blue
It’s been broadly thought, for many years, that Lee’s Summit leans right-of-center when it comes to state politics. And many years of voting history help cement that line of thinking. Whereas we have no way to measure partisan politics and voting trends when it comes to City Council...
Missouri gambling hearing
Sports wagering, video lottery games again in conflict as legislature prepares for 2023 session. In the first week of legal sports wagering in Kansas, more than 100,000 Missourians found out how precise online location tools have become when they were blocked from making bets. How many more crossed the border – or went to any of the other four legal sports wagering states adjoining Missouri to make bets – […]
Missouri suburban district copies rural four-day school week strategy to attract teachers
(The Center Square) – When the Independence School District board voted this week to become the first suburban district in the state to adopt a four-day week, it prompted numerous questions as the western Missouri district joined approximately 150 other schools in the practice. Rural Missouri school districts began...
Transgender inmate scheduled for Jan. 3 execution asks Missouri governor for mercy
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri prisoner sentenced to die Jan. 3 for stabbing an ex-girlfriend to death 19 years ago in Earth City is asking Gov. Mike Parson for mercy. The death warrant is in the name of Scott A. McLaughlin, who is being held in protective custody at the men’s prison in Potosi. McLaughlin is transgender woman, Amber McLaughlin, and has been making the transition the past few years in prison.
Missouri awards over $40 million in low-income housing tax credits
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, left, pushed for accelerating redemptions of low income housing tax credits. (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent) The Missouri Housing Development Commission has approved over $40 million worth of federal and state tax credits to help developers build 1,791 low-income housing units around the state. In a meeting last...
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker named NCAA president
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will take over as the NCAA president on March 1, the organization announced on Thursday. Baker, 66, will succeed Mark Emmert, who has served in the role since 2010. Emmert announced last April that he was stepping down. "I am honored to become the next president...
State health department releases new maternal mortality dashboard
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released an online dashboard that reviews pregnancy-associated mortality data. The interactive dashboard, released Thursday, displays the number of pregnancy-related deaths in Missouri county by county, as well as other relevant data — including risk factors and timing of death. Ashlie...
