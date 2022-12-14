Read full article on original website
Snow chances, dangerous cold loom next week...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - So far this winter season, we’ve avoided seeing any bitterly cold conditions. That could be changing as we look at the forecast for next week. In the days leading up to the Christmas holidays, we’re keeping an eye on another chance of snow that could lead to a White Christmas for the coverage area, as well a blast of arctic air that could lead to dangerously cold wind chills by late next week.
News Channel Nebraska
One year ago today: an unprecedented day in Nebraska weather history
HASTINGS, Neb. – Parts of Nebraska continue to deal with blizzards and winter weather, but it was just a year ago that a record number of December tornadoes hit the state. On Dec. 15, 2021, the National Weather Service confirmed 27 tornado touch downs during a series of storms over a three. Nebraska had only logged a total of five December tornadoes in the 70 years prior.
1011now.com
Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our latest winter storm to roll across the state has nearly finished dropping snow, with parts of eastern Nebraska possibly seeing some light snow and flurries through Thursday afternoon. Any accumulations will be very light and certainly will be well below what parts of western Nebraska saw through early this week.
klkntv.com
Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow continues to pile on western Nebraska Wednesday
KIMBALL, Neb. -- So how much snow has the blizzard produced? Well, it depends on which part of the Panhandle you're observing. In Alliance, there were reports of just over a foot of snow by midday Wednesday. The Box Butte County seat is located along Highway 385, which remains impassable...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
KETV.com
PHOTOS: Nebraska Panhandle deals with snow, blizzard conditions
VALENTINE, Neb. — Nebraska's panhandle is still dealing with quite a bit of snow. Photos from the Nebraska Department of Transportation show the impact of the blizzard conditions, which has led to multiple road closures.
iheart.com
I-80 Reopened in Western Nebraska after 10 foot snow drifts cleared
(Lincoln, NE) -- I-80 in far Western Nebraska is reopened today after four days of blizzard conditions. The blizzard began Monday, and the interstate wasn't completely reopened until Thursday afternoon. "What we've seen is drifting of several feet, ten feet or so." Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol tells KFAB News.
journaldemocrat.com
UNL Rural Poll shows rural Nebraskans are deeply concerned about drought
Concerns about severe drought are at their highest level since the Nebraska Rural Poll began questioning the state’s rural residents about weather events. The 2022 poll asked a series of questions about severe weather, mirroring questions first asked in 2015 and again in 2020. Comparing responses across the three years shows that rural Nebraskans’ concerns about severe weather have fluctuated over time, depending on the weather experienced in a given year. Respondents expressed the most concern over extreme temperatures and more severe drought this year. Concerns about drought declined from 48% in 2015 to 21% in 2020 before increasing to 55% this year.
akronnewsreporter.com
‘The roadway is completely covered with ice’
Road conditions in Nebraska are playing a role in the prevention of Interstate 76 eastbound in Northeast Colorado from reopening following Tuesday’s blizzard, Troop 3B Master Sgt. Burl Giffin told The Fort Morgan Times. “The major contributor to I-76 being closed eastbound from Hudson to Nebraska is due to...
News Channel Nebraska
I-80 re-opens, nine counties remain under blizzard warning
BIG SPRINGS, Neb. -- Portions of Interstate 80 have reopened in western Nebraska, though large chunks remain impassable. The closure now starts for westbound traffic at mile marker 102, near Big Springs, and continues westward to the Wyoming border. Eastbound I-80 is completely open. I-80 had been closed starting at...
klkntv.com
‘Any warm body I can get’: Short-staffed NDOT sends snowplow crews to western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday morning, several crews from the Nebraska Department of Transportation were sent to the western third of the state. John Selmer, director of NDOT, recently told lawmakers he is short about 250 licensed snowplow drivers. With blizzard warnings through Thursday morning, more workers were...
KSNB Local4
Central Nebraska students win senator’s photo contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Five student from central Nebraska have been named winners of Senator Ben Sasse’s Photography Contest. The senator encourages Nebraska students to take part in the contest, where they can capture some of the unique images of Nebraska and the Good Life. The photos have to...
1011now.com
UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Opens to I-76 junction
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that I-80 had been opened to the I-76 interchange as of about 5pm Wednesday evening. It remained closed at MP 102 to Wyoming. I-76 was also opened for traffic into Colorado. I-80 remained closed west of the I-76 intersection...
KETV.com
Winter whiteout closes every road from Nebraska into Colorado
Travelers heading west are being told to make new plans, with every road from Nebraska into Colorado now closed. This comes as blizzard conditions barrel down on the panhandle. Interstate 80 is shut down west of North Platte — 177 miles of empty interstate. Temperatures are still above 32...
norfolkneradio.com
Towns shelling out millions to treat nitrate-laced drinking water
Marty Stange was grasping for solutions to keep 25,000 residents safe – and a city’s budget from breaking. It was 2015. Multiple wells providing water to the central Nebraska city were testing high for nitrate. Hastings, like all cities, is legally required to keep the nitrate level under...
iheart.com
KSNB Local4
Winning 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, December 14 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly #018, 710 Diers Ave, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2by2 draw were Red 10, 16, and White 06, 22.
News Channel Nebraska
The cost of low pay: The $12,000 salary is warping the Nebraska Legislature
Third-party ads that targeted state Sen. Tony Vargas during his recent run for U.S. Congress featured incredulous voices, baffled over a seemingly selfish move: He wanted to “double his own salary” with taxpayer money. What the ads didn’t say: Nebraska’s 49 lawmakers have been paid $12,000 a year...
