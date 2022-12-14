Policies based on force undermine treatment. Recommendations coming from the public advocate need implementation. The mayor should return to the drawing board for fresh ideas. The New York Times front-page story about psychiatrist E. Fuller Torrey provides a useful framework for understanding the gist of Mayor Eric Adams’ directives to have police take homeless people to hospitals, involuntarily if need be. For decades, Torrey has spun a narrative linking random violence to a category he coined as people with “untreated” mental illness. On November 29th, when Adams unveiled his proposal, he, too, referenced the dubious category "untreated." Adams also supports a signature Torrey priority, involuntary outpatient commitment, and hopes to expand it to become part of the planning process for people being discharged from in-patient hospitals. As does Torrey, when describing homeless people who were mentally ill, the potential for violence permeated Adams’ remarks. Adams ended his bold and controversial proposals by saying that helping people with mental illness protects “the rights of every New Yorker to live, work, thrive, and be safe.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO