December 14, 12:45 PM Weather Forecast Update-Heavier Rainfall, Wind, Then Much Colder with Highly-Impactful Winter Weather Event Thursday of Next Week....

Read full article on original website
Related
WLFI.com
December 18, 3 PM Weather Forecast-Lobe of Polar Vortex Dropping South Means Very Impactful Winter Weather Event Thursday PM to Saturday with Major Disruptions to Travel & All Activities....
Brief wave of light snow is possible early in the week. Timing is proving problematic. Some data is shifting it more to Tuesday night-Wednesday AM, not Monday night-Tuesday AM. I ended up putting potential of brief light snow Monday night-Tuesday AM AND Tuesday night-Wednesday AM given uncertainty. Any accumulation would...
Comments / 0