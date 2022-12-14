ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills

An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
BUFFALO, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

A radio host said snowy Buffalo shouldn't have a team. Bills fans got the last laugh

Sure, the rest of the U.S. rags on us when the snow piles up in Buffalo. But to say that Buffalo shouldn't have a football team because of the bad weather? We'll fight back. The Miami Dolphins are in Buffalo for a Saturday night game at Highmark Stadium. The weather forecast has many 'Fins fans wringing their hands, though: Western New York could see several feet of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Here's How Much Snow Buffalo Is Expecting This Weekend

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins tomorrow in a game that could decide the AFC East title. But there's snow in the forecast - and a decent amount of it too. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, there is a Lake Effect snow warning in upstate New York starting tonight and going into the weekend. The Buffalo area alone is in danger of getting up to two feet of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Bills general manager teases roster move bigger than OBJ

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Today, during a press conference, Brandon Beane had an array of huge topics to discuss with the media. Cole Beasley’s return, Odell Beckham Jr rumors, and the most surprising of all, the availability of Micah Hyde....
The Spun

Bills General Manager Makes His Thoughts On Odell Beckham Jr Clear

The Buffalo Bills added a wide receiver to their roster this week. But rather than sign free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., they brought back veteran Cole Beasley. That doesn't mean that the Bills are unwilling to sign OBJ though. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane made it clear that they are not out of the OBJ sweepstakes.
NESN

Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Cools Off Bills Weather With Cheeky Shirt

The Dolphins potentially could be in danger of missing the playoffs after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday, and Miami’s schedule might prove to be difficult. Mike McDaniel’s team heads to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. Snow is expected for Saturday night, and many pundits wonder if the cold will be too much for a team notorious for boosting up the heat at Hard Rock Stadium.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa May Already Be Doomed For Sunday

When in their home state, the Miami Dolphins are used to temperatures in the 70s and 80s during the winter months. This Sunday, the Dolphins will be traveling to Buffalo, where their matchup with the Bills has expected temperatures of the low 30s or high 20s. In his NFL career...
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Brandon Beane Explains How The Bills Re-Signed Cole Beasley

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are likely to play in a full-blown snow game this Saturday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Bills (10-3) are the number one seed in the AFC, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins (8-5) are second in the AFC East and sixth in the conference.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy