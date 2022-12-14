Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Related
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
BKL Poll: How much will Beasley addition help Bills offense?
Vote in this week's Buffalo Kickoff Live poll.
atozsports.com
Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills
An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
A radio host said snowy Buffalo shouldn't have a team. Bills fans got the last laugh
Sure, the rest of the U.S. rags on us when the snow piles up in Buffalo. But to say that Buffalo shouldn't have a football team because of the bad weather? We'll fight back. The Miami Dolphins are in Buffalo for a Saturday night game at Highmark Stadium. The weather forecast has many 'Fins fans wringing their hands, though: Western New York could see several feet of snow.
Look: Here's How Much Snow Buffalo Is Expecting This Weekend
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins tomorrow in a game that could decide the AFC East title. But there's snow in the forecast - and a decent amount of it too. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, there is a Lake Effect snow warning in upstate New York starting tonight and going into the weekend. The Buffalo area alone is in danger of getting up to two feet of snow.
atozsports.com
Bills general manager teases roster move bigger than OBJ
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Today, during a press conference, Brandon Beane had an array of huge topics to discuss with the media. Cole Beasley’s return, Odell Beckham Jr rumors, and the most surprising of all, the availability of Micah Hyde....
Bills' Von Miller has interesting plans ahead while rehabbing
A lot of times when a player such as Von Miller has an injury that ends their season, they end up taking on a new role within the team. In most cases, they go from player to defacto “coach.” That’s what safety Micah Hyde did. However, Miller...
Bills General Manager Makes His Thoughts On Odell Beckham Jr Clear
The Buffalo Bills added a wide receiver to their roster this week. But rather than sign free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., they brought back veteran Cole Beasley. That doesn't mean that the Bills are unwilling to sign OBJ though. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane made it clear that they are not out of the OBJ sweepstakes.
atozsports.com
NFL analyst finds the perfect mismatch for Dolphins to capitalize on vs. Bills
Running the football hasn’t been the Miami Dolphins’ (8-5) preferred method of operation this season. That being said, one NFL analyst believes activating the run-game could take down the Buffalo Bills (10-3) on Saturday night. The Dolphins enter this contest with the NFL’s 29th ranked rushing attack, averaging...
Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Cools Off Bills Weather With Cheeky Shirt
The Dolphins potentially could be in danger of missing the playoffs after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday, and Miami’s schedule might prove to be difficult. Mike McDaniel’s team heads to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. Snow is expected for Saturday night, and many pundits wonder if the cold will be too much for a team notorious for boosting up the heat at Hard Rock Stadium.
Josh Allen’s neighbor on getting the QB to the game, despite snow
Marc Braun tells us he's ready to help Allen again.
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa May Already Be Doomed For Sunday
When in their home state, the Miami Dolphins are used to temperatures in the 70s and 80s during the winter months. This Sunday, the Dolphins will be traveling to Buffalo, where their matchup with the Bills has expected temperatures of the low 30s or high 20s. In his NFL career...
Bills ready, happy to face Dolphins in snowy matchup: 'We can't wait' (video)
Whether they like it or not, it’s going to be a snowy one on Saturday. The Bills (10-3) and Dolphins (8-5) had their contest moved back a day from the traditional NFL Sunday so that they can faceoff in a prime-time matchup. In doing so, the league put kickoff...
wearebuffalo.net
Brandon Beane Explains How The Bills Re-Signed Cole Beasley
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are likely to play in a full-blown snow game this Saturday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Bills (10-3) are the number one seed in the AFC, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins (8-5) are second in the AFC East and sixth in the conference.
Comments / 1