Michigan redistricting committee sues Legislature for $3.1 million

By By Scott McClallen | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago

(The Center Square) – The Michigan Independent Citizen’s Redistricting Committee has sued the Legislature in the Court of Claims, asking for $3.1 million to fund its 2023 operations to fight lawsuits and pay salaries.

In 2018, voters approved a ballot measure to create an independent panel to redraw political boundaries every 10 years. The 13-member committee concluded drawing maps, first used in the Nov. 8 midterm, and now it's defending against lawsuits. Before the committee, lawmakers drew political boundaries.

The lawsuit says the Legislature violated the Constitution by not appropriating funds “to compensate the commissioners and enable the commission to carry out its functions, operation and activities,” including retaining legal counsel.

Lawmakers' failure to appropriate funds left the commission "no choice but to file this lawsuit," the complaint says.

The Constitution requires the Legislature to fund the commission "at an amount equal to no less than 25 percent of the general fund/general purpose budget for the secretary of state for the fiscal year.”

The Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer chose not to include supplemental funding for 2023. Last week, a $200 million supplemental package failed during the lame-duck session.

Commissioner Anthony Eid tweeted that the lack of funding threatens the group.

“Completely unacceptable that it has come to this point. @RedistrictingMI is a constitutional legislative body and we demand to be treated as such. This is a threat to the citizens-led maps we created. #mileg follow the constitution!”

Matt Sweeney, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said a $1.5 million funding recommendation for the committee failed during lame-duck negotiations.

“The Senate Appropriations Committee did approve the additional $1.5 million recommended by Gov. Whitmer for the commission, but the legislature and governor couldn’t reach agreement on a larger year-end budget bill,” Sweeney said in a statement. “The commission will have to explain to the new legislature or the courts why they need more than double that amount. Or perhaps why they still exist at all, since they completed their work months ago.”

