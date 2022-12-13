Highgate to acquire Viceroy Hotels and Resorts: Highgate has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Los Angeles-based Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. The deal is expected to close early next year. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Viceroy brand launched in 2000 with the opening of Viceroy Santa Monica and has 11 hotels in operation and two more in development. New York-based Highgate has more than $20 billion in assets under management. The acquisition will result in Highgate adding to its more than 500 owned and/or managed properties totaling over 84,000 rooms across Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean and the U.S.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO