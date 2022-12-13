Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried says a $16 million Bahamian house in his parents' name was actually meant to be for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried says a Bahamian house in his parents' name was meant to be for FTX staff. "It was not intended to be their long-term property," he said. "It was intended to be the company's property." Reuters had reported that the $16.4-million house listed Bankman-Fried's parents as signatories. Sam Bankman-Fried...
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Hotels Magazine
Briefs: Highgate to acquire Viceroy Hotels; Ennismore grows Spanish, French presence
Highgate to acquire Viceroy Hotels and Resorts: Highgate has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Los Angeles-based Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. The deal is expected to close early next year. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Viceroy brand launched in 2000 with the opening of Viceroy Santa Monica and has 11 hotels in operation and two more in development. New York-based Highgate has more than $20 billion in assets under management. The acquisition will result in Highgate adding to its more than 500 owned and/or managed properties totaling over 84,000 rooms across Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean and the U.S.
FTX owes more than $55,000 to Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville beach resort in the Bahamas, bankruptcy filings show
Margaritaville, named after Jimmy Buffett's 1977 hit song, is Alameda's fourth-largest creditor in the bankruptcy case surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried.
Huge Berlin aquarium containing 1,500 exotic fish bursts open
An aquarium in Berlin that was home to around 1,500 exotic fish burst early on Friday morning.Around 100 emergency responders rushed to the scene at an inner-city leisure complex, emergency services said.“In addition to the unbelievable maritime damage... two people were injured by glass splinters,” Berlin police said on Twitter.It was the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 14 metres (46 ft) in height, according to the website of the DomAquaree complex, which houses a Radisson hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants.Emergency services shut a major road next to the complex that leads from Alexanderplatz toward the Brandenburg Gate...
Hotels Magazine
Travel pullback, rate compression has hotel industry on edge
Summer travel was hot, but it’s cooling off now, a potentially troubling sign for hotels and the recovery. As global markets now contend with the latest move from the Federal Reserve and other central banks (the Fed approved a 0.5-percentage-point increase on Wednesday), there is good consumer news on inflation, which appears to be enervating, but hotels are still bracing for a possible pullback in travel, evidenced by a recent decline in average daily rates.
