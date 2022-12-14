ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salma Hayek does it again with jaw-dropping sheer tulle party dress

By Anna Rahmanan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BI14g_0jiSuqUc00

Another day, another gorgeous outfit worn by Salma Hayek that we want for ourselves.

Following the incredible scarlet Vivienne Westwood dress that she wore on the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Years Awards 2022 in London, Salma opted for a memorable blue Alexander McQueen gown when attending the New York City premiere of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

In the movie, set to be released on December 21 in the United States, Salma reprises the part of Kitty Softpaws alongside Antonio Banderas in the title role. Florence Pugh, Harvey Guillen, Olivia Colman and John Mulaney round out the cast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTVjt_0jiSuqUc00

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil / Staff)

At the premiere, which took place at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the 56-year-old actor donned a dress that not only relied on but actually accentuated her legendary hour-glass figure. The dress featured a sheer corset body filled with beads, silver crystals and sequins and boasting sheer cap sleeves. The bottom of the gown was made of pleated tulle and the floor-length skirt started flaring out from the star's hips.

In the beauty department, Salma opted to wear her hair down, surrounding a dark pink lip and smokey eyes. As usual, she looked memorably wonderful.

In addition to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Salma is currently gearing up for the 2023 release of Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Scheduled to hit theaters on February 10, 2023, just in time for Valentine's Day, the third installment of the franchise sees protagonist Mike (played by Channing Tatum) flying to London with a wealthy socialite (Salma!).

The first trailer for the movie was released a few months ago and, as fans noted immediately, things are going to heat up on screen. In one particular scene, Salma and Channing are seen getting very close and, of course, busting some really cool dance moves that are sure to entertain all.

Between her iconic Hollywood roles and her daring fashion choices, Salma knows how to capture our collective attention. Add to it her honesty when discussing certain usually taboo topics and you’ve got yourself a pretty entertaining celebrity.

Who can forget the time Salma got candid about menopause , for example?

During an appearance on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith last year, the star revealed that she started dealing with the symptoms of menopause since embarking in her mid-40s.

"They [the doctors] were asking me things like, 'Are your ears growing, and is there hair growing out of them? Are you growing a mustache and a beard? Are you easily irritable? Are you crying for no reason? Are you gaining a lot of weight really fast that doesn't go away no matter what you do? Are you shrinking?' And then they ask you, 'Is your vagina dry?'," she recalled then.

She went on to discuss the biological event positively, saying that, "there's no expiration date for women."

"You can kick ass at any age," Salma said. "You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are."

It’s always refreshing to hear people in the spotlight dissect issues that folks from all walks of life deal with - especially considering how amazing and put-together Salma always looks.

