The Baltimore Sun

Arguments resume in decades-old Bradford lawsuit over adequate funding for Baltimore City schools

A decades-old lawsuit against the Maryland State Board of Education returned to court this week, reviving a prolonged debate over whether the state provides adequate funding for Baltimore City schools. Baltimore City Circuit Judge Audrey J. S. Carrión heard arguments Wednesday from attorneys representing the state and plaintiffs from the original 1994 case known as Bradford v. Maryland State ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Harford County Council receives pushback after citizens are prevented from speaking about District F during meeting

Harford County Council President Patrick Vincenti received pushback from citizens during Tuesday’s council meeting after he said that those who signed up to speak during public comments would not be able to address the dispute over whether Distrct F council member Jacob Bennett could serve. The matter is in litigation. Vincenti was referring to Harford County’s lawsuit against Bennett, which ...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Baltimore City Public Schools reacts to teacher salaries ranking lowest in Maryland

Baltimore City Public Schools responded on Tuesday to a recent report that teacher salaries that noted that Baltimore had the lowest-paid educators in Maryland. Data from the Maryland State Department of Education shows that average salaries for Baltimore teachers with a master's degree had declined from $72,758 in 2010 to $64,405 in 2020, according to Capital News Service.
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

NY lawmakers push for slavery reparations for black residents

Some New York lawmakers are renewing the push for a state law that would lay the groundwork to pay reparations to black residents whose ancestors were enslaved. Proponents gained steam after a task force in California last week recommended that the Golden State shell out $569 billion in reparations to slaves’ descendents there, or $223,200 apiece, because of lingering housing discrimination practices. A previously proposed New York measure called for creating a commission to study the impact of slavery and providing reparations but failed to pass the legislature. It is now being revised, backers said. “We saw what happened in California. We want...
CALIFORNIA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Wes Moore wants to raise Maryland’s minimum wage in 2023

Wes Moore is combat veteran and author who ran to replace Maryland’s popular, term-limited Republican Governor Larry Hogan. Moore won by 30 points. “Everybody in the state needs to understand that we are going to focus on economics. That this is about how we are going to focus on pathways to work, wages, and wealth. For all Marylanders, and not just some,” Moore said.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Reigning supreme: Maryland’s highest court gets a new name, with new titles for judges

Maryland officially has its own Supreme Court — in name, at least. Gov. Larry Hogan issued a proclamation Wednesday that amends Maryland’s constitution to change the name of the state’s highest courts and the titles of the judges that serve on them. In November, Marylanders voted 3-to-1 in favor of a constitutional amendment to rename the state’s highest court from the Court of Appeals to the ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County executive names new agency leaders following last month’s departures

Baltimore County announced new department heads Thursday, a month after County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. handily won reelection and announced the departures of several agency leaders, including Police Chief Melissa Hyatt. Kevin Reed, the current deputy director of the county Office of Budget and Finance, will take over as director for Edward Blades, who Olszewski said would step down at ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Longmont Leader

‘The hardest years of my career’: Principals say political combat has engulfed schools

High school principals stand on the frontlines of the education culture wars. What they witness there is troubling. In Nebraska, someone brought a gun to a school board meeting. In Iowa, a classroom discussion about current events dissolved into a shouting match. In California, one irate parent called a principal a “liberal communist moron,” and another told a school board: “We’re coming for you.”
IOWA STATE

