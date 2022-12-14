Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
DOJ warns Supreme Court immigration case could allow states to sue over 'virtually any policy'
Justices on the Supreme Court appeared concerned Tuesday about the prospect of allowing states to sue the Biden administration over one of its immigration policies, and the Justice Department warned doing so could allow states to "sue the federal government about virtually any policy." The DOJ is seeking to overturn...
abovethelaw.com
Federal Judge Launches First Shot At Contraception
Since the Dobbs decision was first leaked, we’ve been on notice that eliminating the right to contraception is on the far-right’s to-do list. As codified by Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurrence in Dobbs, “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
Conservative Lawyer Who Saved Madison Cawthorn from ‘Insurrection’ Challenge of Candidacy Sues Client for Not Paying Legal Bills
Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), the embattled incumbent pro-Trump North Carolina congressman, is now facing a new legal challenge, courtesy of some of his fiercest defenders. Cawthorn’s own lawyers sued him in federal court on Dec. 1 for $193,296.85 in unpaid legal fees and costs. The plaintiff, the Bopp Law Firm, represented Cawthorn in a lawsuit that challenged his candidacy based on Cawthorn’s involvement in the “Stop the Steal” rally that immediately preceded the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
Gizmodo
Anti-Discrimination Laws Are Called Into Question by SCOTUS
The Supreme Court seems poised to rule in favor of a Colorado web designer who appealed for the right to decline her services to same-sex couples. Lorie Smith is the owner of a web design company called 303 Creative, and says she will serve LGBTQ+ customers for general design requests, but says she should not be required to provide wedding website designs to gay and lesbian couples.
Washington Examiner
A Supreme Court showdown on student loan forgiveness
Last week, the Supreme Court announced that it would decide on the legality of President Joe Biden’s proposed student loan forgiveness plan. The plan, once on the fast track, has now ground to a halt under the weight of multiple legal challenges. The case that the Supreme Court will hear comes from six Republican-led states and alleges that the forgiveness will affect their state revenues.
Trump lawyers implicated in “coordinated plot” to copy voting system data in multiple states
Election security advocates sent a letter to federal investigators Monday urging them to probe a "coordinated plot" by former President Donald Trump's supporters to copy election software in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada after the 2020 election, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The letter, which was addressed to special counsel Jack...
How faith leaders reacted to Senate passage of same-sex marriage protections
Faith groups and religious freedom organizations had mixed reactions to the Respect for Marriage Act.
Leaked text: Louie Gohmert urged White House to use “loyal DOJ personnel” to prove antifa did Jan. 6
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas & the Capitol Riot of January 6th, 2021. (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) Newly revealed text messages from former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows' phone show that former Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, was a true believer in the false conspiracy theory that Antifa was really behind the January 6th Capitol riots.
What does the Respect for Marriage act mean for Tennessee?
While this bill will head to President Joe Biden's desk for signature, it's impact on the Volunteer state can be limited
DOJ says judge doesn't need to hire historian to understand Supreme Court gun ruling
The Department of Justice is advising a federal judge in Mississippi that he does not need to hire a historian to determine whether a contested gun law complies with the Supreme Court's most recent Second Amendment opinion.
Newly Revealed Texts Show Mark Meadows Is a Liar
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Mark Meadows is a liar—at least by omission. And newly revealed text messages prove it. In 2021, the former White House chief of staff for Donald Trump released a book, The Chief’s...
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
"Tip of the iceberg": Reporter reveals "frightening" gaps in texts Meadows gave to investigators
A trove of text messages between members of Congress and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows reveal alarming new details about the wide-ranging plot to overturn Donald Trump's election loss, but a reporter who broke the news said there's likely even more evidence that hasn't been shaken loose.
Republicans want to blame Club Q shooting and other hate crimes, baselessly, on police defunding
"To the politicians and activists who accuse LGBTQ people of grooming children and being abusers, shame on you." During Wednesday's House Oversight committee hearing on anti-LGBTQ violence, Club Q bartender Michael Anderson was blunt, both about his experiences and whom he holds responsible for the horrific mass shooting he survived. A combination of "inaction on gun reform" and "hate speech," he said, led to that terrible night last month in Colorado Springs, where he "saw my friend lying on the floor, bleeding out, knowing there was little to no chance of surviving the bullet wound."
qcnews.com
Pence, congressmen respond to Meadows, January 6 text messages
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence was in Charlotte, and Queen City News asked him about the recently leaked messages between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and GOP members of Congress. Online publication Talking Points Memo published the messages...
The Supreme Court gone rogue
The Supreme Court is abetting a constitutional crisis by emitting purely political opinions that open war among the states.
Bombshell report finds hundreds of Oath Keepers at DHS — and it's just the "tip of the iceberg"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Hundreds of Oath Keepers said they are or were employed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a report published Monday found—a revelation that comes about two weeks after two leaders of the far-right militia were convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 insurrection.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Admits Republicans Won't Investigate 2020 Election
Greene said during an appearance on Steve Bannon's "War Room" that she would object to the 2020 election results again "right now if I could."
coloradopolitics.com
Court upholds $187,000 sanction against lawyers who claimed election rigging by Dominion, Facebook
The federal appeals court based in Denver upheld a sanction of nearly $187,000 against two attorneys who pursued unproven claims that Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook and multiple officials in swing states violated the rights of all American voters during the 2020 presidential election. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
americanmilitarynews.com
House GOP to demand all Biden Pentagon gender identity records after takeover
Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee are preparing to request all Pentagon records on gender identity since President Joe Biden took office. The Republicans vowed to pursue the records when they take control of the house next month. During a Tuesday hearing, Democrats who still control the House Armed...
