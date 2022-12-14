"To the politicians and activists who accuse LGBTQ people of grooming children and being abusers, shame on you." During Wednesday's House Oversight committee hearing on anti-LGBTQ violence, Club Q bartender Michael Anderson was blunt, both about his experiences and whom he holds responsible for the horrific mass shooting he survived. A combination of "inaction on gun reform" and "hate speech," he said, led to that terrible night last month in Colorado Springs, where he "saw my friend lying on the floor, bleeding out, knowing there was little to no chance of surviving the bullet wound."

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO