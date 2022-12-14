ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

abovethelaw.com

Federal Judge Launches First Shot At Contraception

Since the Dobbs decision was first leaked, we’ve been on notice that eliminating the right to contraception is on the far-right’s to-do list. As codified by Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurrence in Dobbs, “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Conservative Lawyer Who Saved Madison Cawthorn from ‘Insurrection’ Challenge of Candidacy Sues Client for Not Paying Legal Bills

Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), the embattled incumbent pro-Trump North Carolina congressman, is now facing a new legal challenge, courtesy of some of his fiercest defenders. Cawthorn’s own lawyers sued him in federal court on Dec. 1 for $193,296.85 in unpaid legal fees and costs. The plaintiff, the Bopp Law Firm, represented Cawthorn in a lawsuit that challenged his candidacy based on Cawthorn’s involvement in the “Stop the Steal” rally that immediately preceded the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
Gizmodo

Anti-Discrimination Laws Are Called Into Question by SCOTUS

The Supreme Court seems poised to rule in favor of a Colorado web designer who appealed for the right to decline her services to same-sex couples. Lorie Smith is the owner of a web design company called 303 Creative, and says she will serve LGBTQ+ customers for general design requests, but says she should not be required to provide wedding website designs to gay and lesbian couples.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

A Supreme Court showdown on student loan forgiveness

Last week, the Supreme Court announced that it would decide on the legality of President Joe Biden’s proposed student loan forgiveness plan. The plan, once on the fast track, has now ground to a halt under the weight of multiple legal challenges. The case that the Supreme Court will hear comes from six Republican-led states and alleges that the forgiveness will affect their state revenues.
TEXAS STATE
Mother Jones

Newly Revealed Texts Show Mark Meadows Is a Liar

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Mark Meadows is a liar—at least by omission. And newly revealed text messages prove it. In 2021, the former White House chief of staff for Donald Trump released a book, The Chief’s...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
Salon

Republicans want to blame Club Q shooting and other hate crimes, baselessly, on police defunding

"To the politicians and activists who accuse LGBTQ people of grooming children and being abusers, shame on you." During Wednesday's House Oversight committee hearing on anti-LGBTQ violence, Club Q bartender Michael Anderson was blunt, both about his experiences and whom he holds responsible for the horrific mass shooting he survived. A combination of "inaction on gun reform" and "hate speech," he said, led to that terrible night last month in Colorado Springs, where he "saw my friend lying on the floor, bleeding out, knowing there was little to no chance of surviving the bullet wound."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
qcnews.com

Pence, congressmen respond to Meadows, January 6 text messages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence was in Charlotte, and Queen City News asked him about the recently leaked messages between former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and GOP members of Congress. Online publication Talking Points Memo published the messages...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Salon

Bombshell report finds hundreds of Oath Keepers at DHS — and it's just the "tip of the iceberg"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Hundreds of Oath Keepers said they are or were employed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a report published Monday found—a revelation that comes about two weeks after two leaders of the far-right militia were convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 insurrection.
MISSOURI STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP to demand all Biden Pentagon gender identity records after takeover

Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee are preparing to request all Pentagon records on gender identity since President Joe Biden took office. The Republicans vowed to pursue the records when they take control of the house next month. During a Tuesday hearing, Democrats who still control the House Armed...

