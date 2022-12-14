Read full article on original website
William Larkins ready to get his Indiana career started
Earlier this week Indiana commit William Larkins met with new IU offensive line coach Bob Bostad for the first time. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman from Hollywood (FL) Chaminade-Madonna Prep will be signing with the Hoosiers next week and arriving in Bloomington early next month. He spoke to Peegs.com about how excited he is to get his college career underway.
Four-star DL Kendrick Gilbert still committed to Purdue and likes new head coach Ryan Walters
Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral four-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert is the highest-rated commitment for Purdue in the 2023 class and despite the coaching change in West.
Indiana schools get early jump on college basketball season
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Woodson grew up in Indiana watching the Hoosiers, Purdue and Notre Dame battle for bragging rights, television time and tournament bids. Back then, Woodson and other Indiana prep stars were treated like royalty while coaches Bob Knight, Digger Phelps and Gene Keady introduced a new generation of players to basketball’s basic fundamentals.
Roncalli’s Trevor Lauck to play in U.S. Army Bowl
Roncalli senior offensive lineman Trevor Lauck has been named as an All-American and has accepted an invitation to play in the U.S. Army Bowl. The game, billed as the country’s “Biggest Week in Football,” will be an East vs. West format and will be played at the Ford Center at the Star – headquarters of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas.
Indiana basketball: Mike Woodson updates Jalen Hood-Schifino's injury status ahead of Kansas game
Will Indiana starting guard Jalen Hood-Schifino be available for IU's marquee showdown against No. 8 Kansas on Saturday afternoon? That's the looming question for the Hoosiers, and IU coach Mike Woodson's update on Thursday morning provided more clarity on the freshman guard. "Well, today (Thursday), we're gonna start him out...
'This is a big-time game': Woodson, No. 14 Indiana embracing true road test against No. 8 Kansas
Mike Woodson admitted he had no idea about the feat he accomplished in his past life. His 3-0 record as a player at Indiana against reigning national champions, that is. But when relayed that nugget Thursday during a Zoom media availability session, Woodson downplayed his own achievement. In fact, he brushed past it without even a momentary pause to appreciate what he had just learned.
Indiana Women's Basketball: Alyssa Geary's Status for Morehead State Game
Indiana head coach Teri Moren updates forward Alyssa Geary's injury status ahead of the Morehead State game and talks about how needed the Hoosiers' 10-day game break was to get some "dinged up" players ready to go.
Watch: Class of 2025 IU basketball target Jalen Haralson goes for 35 at Forum Tip-Off
Watch below as Fishers H.S. sophomore guard Jalen Haralson went for 35 points, eight assists and seven rebounds on Saturday at the annual Forum Tip-Off Classic at Southport H.S. in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-7 Haralson is No. 10 in white. On the night he went 13-of-19 from the field with three...
Indiana at Kansas: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Will Indiana rebound after their poor shooting night against the Wildcats? Do the Hoosiers have a shot to win this game if Jalen Hood Schifino doesn’t play? Can Kansas take care of their last major test before the new calendar year starts behind Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick?. TV...
Hoosier Sounds: Former IU star Cody Zeller on the House of Hoosier podcast
Listen as former IU basketball star Cody Zeller spent more than a half hour with former Hoosiers star A.J. Guyton on the House of Hoosier podcast. Zeller and Guyton go back through Zeller’s basketball journey and discuss what he’s up to now. For a complete library of podcasts...
Former NBA Player Will Visit Washington Community Schools
Washington Community Schools is excited to announce that former NBA player Chris Herren. will share his story with our community on January 26, 2023 at 6:00 pm in the Washington HS Auditorium. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Since 2009, Chris Herren has spoken to over 1 million students...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
1987: WRTV intern takes paintball hit in the name of journalism
Michele Teague interned with WRTV from September 1987 through May 1988. She frequently worked with longtime WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd.
Indiana sees much-needed rainfall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana finally saw some much-needed rainfall during the last 48 hours. Some areas picked up a little more than others but most locations saw at least some precipitation. Southern Indiana picked up a little more rainfall than the rest of the state. Evansville saw almost two...
Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
IU warns students of ‘armed subject’ on campus
IU said the subject was reported to be near 1200 N. Eagleson, in the area of several Greek houses.
Maintaining, honoring & inviting: Family takes over business at Artist Colony shops
Mother-daughter duo Tonya and Maryrose Augsburger cheerfully greet any and all who enter their new store in downtown Nashville, which opened its doors to the public at the beginning of last month. Named Kith &Kindred, the store invites friendship and connection to those searching for gifts and goods from both...
Stretch of I-69 in southern Indiana now open to traffic
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A 12-mile-long stretch of I-69 north of Martinsville is now open. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer to reaching the finish line,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’m looking forward to seeing continued progress over the next two years as we complete the long-awaited and needed direct connection between Evansville and Indianapolis and beyond.”
