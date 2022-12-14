ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

247Sports

William Larkins ready to get his Indiana career started

Earlier this week Indiana commit William Larkins met with new IU offensive line coach Bob Bostad for the first time. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound lineman from Hollywood (FL) Chaminade-Madonna Prep will be signing with the Hoosiers next week and arriving in Bloomington early next month. He spoke to Peegs.com about how excited he is to get his college career underway.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Associated Press

Indiana schools get early jump on college basketball season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Woodson grew up in Indiana watching the Hoosiers, Purdue and Notre Dame battle for bragging rights, television time and tournament bids. Back then, Woodson and other Indiana prep stars were treated like royalty while coaches Bob Knight, Digger Phelps and Gene Keady introduced a new generation of players to basketball’s basic fundamentals.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Southside Times

Roncalli’s Trevor Lauck to play in U.S. Army Bowl

Roncalli senior offensive lineman Trevor Lauck has been named as an All-American and has accepted an invitation to play in the U.S. Army Bowl. The game, billed as the country’s “Biggest Week in Football,” will be an East vs. West format and will be played at the Ford Center at the Star – headquarters of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

'This is a big-time game': Woodson, No. 14 Indiana embracing true road test against No. 8 Kansas

Mike Woodson admitted he had no idea about the feat he accomplished in his past life. His 3-0 record as a player at Indiana against reigning national champions, that is. But when relayed that nugget Thursday during a Zoom media availability session, Woodson downplayed his own achievement. In fact, he brushed past it without even a momentary pause to appreciate what he had just learned.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Former NBA Player Will Visit Washington Community Schools

Washington Community Schools is excited to announce that former NBA player Chris Herren. will share his story with our community on January 26, 2023 at 6:00 pm in the Washington HS Auditorium. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Since 2009, Chris Herren has spoken to over 1 million students...
WASHINGTON, IN
KISS 106

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana sees much-needed rainfall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana finally saw some much-needed rainfall during the last 48 hours. Some areas picked up a little more than others but most locations saw at least some precipitation. Southern Indiana picked up a little more rainfall than the rest of the state. Evansville saw almost two...
INDIANA STATE
inkfreenews.com

Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Stretch of I-69 in southern Indiana now open to traffic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A 12-mile-long stretch of I-69 north of Martinsville is now open. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer to reaching the finish line,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’m looking forward to seeing continued progress over the next two years as we complete the long-awaited and needed direct connection between Evansville and Indianapolis and beyond.”
MARTINSVILLE, IN
