MaxPreps
Yamir Knight named 2022 MaxPreps Delaware High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: St. Joseph's Prep finishes No. 1 in final Pennsylvania MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Pennsylvania came to a close over the weekend. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) was among the victors, beating No. 6 Harrisburg 42-7 in the Class 6A state championship game. That victory helped propel the Hawks to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
Watch emotional surprise for Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year
Reynolds' senior running back Jalen Wagner was named the 2022 WKBN Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year on Thursday night.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Smyrna finishes No. 1 in final Delaware MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Delaware came to a close over the weekend. Smyrna was among the winners, beating Dover in the Class 3A state championship game. That victory helped propel the Eagles to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25. Smyrna (12-1) won its...
MaxPreps
Tristan Evans named 2022 MaxPreps Virginia High School Football Player of the Year
MaxPreps
Caleb Downs named 2022 MaxPreps Georgia High School Football Player of the Year
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Freedom finishes No. 1 in final Virginia MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Virginia came to a close over the weekend. Freedom (Woodbridge) was among the victors, beating James Madison 48-14 in the Class 6 state championship game. That victory helped propel the Eagles to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25. Freedom...
MaxPreps
Indiana high school boys basketball: statewide statistical leaders
Indiana is one of the country's top states for high school basketball. Here's a look at this season's current boys basketball statewide leaders in points, assists, rebounds, steals, blocks, free throws and 3-pointers. Statistics are submitted to MaxPreps by coaches, athletic directors or program personnel. Coaches, ADs and staff who do not have current access may request their free account here.
27 First News
Big storm this week: What to expect across Ohio, Pa.
(WKBN) – A large storm is moving across the country with severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain, gusty wind with colder temperatures and blowing snow. This storm will impact our region near Youngstown, Ohio into tonight and Thursday with rain and a wintry mix possible. Colder air will move in behind the storm into the weekend.
List: Maryland School Delays & Closures
Updated 12/14/2022 6:47 p.m. Ahead of the anticipated inclement weather in our forecast for Thursday, school systems across the area have begun to issue delays and closures. Below is a list of delays and closures. ALL TOGETHER LEARNING CENTER LLC OPENING AT 8:30 AM BALTIMORE COUNTY SCHOOLS OPENING 2 HOURS LATE – MORNING PRE-K CANCELLED […] The post List: Maryland School Delays & Closures appeared first on 92 Q.
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
erienewsnow.com
Northwest Pennsylvania Involved in U.S. Navy's Columbia Submarine Building Project
The U.S. Navy needs a Pennsylvania job pipeline for their massive Columbia Submarine building project. It means big business for companies in our area that do defense contract work, and they'll need help attracting and retaining workers. The Navy is building 12 Columbia Class Submarines to replace the Ohio Class...
Is your favorite liquor store among the PLCB’s biggest in sales? Here are the top 50
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) recently published its fiscal year 2021-2122 annual report, which details agency operations, sales trends, popular products, and financial results. As of July 1, 2022, a total of 588 stores were in operation across the commonwealth, divided into 213 in the Central Region, 161 in...
‘Sending the wrong message’: Pa. school board member refused to vote for ‘cis, white male’
A school board member of a district in Pennsylvania has resigned after comments she made during a recent meeting. The member refused to vote for a “cis, white male” for board president, claiming it would be “sending the wrong message.”. SIMILAR STORIES: Harrisburg school district leaning toward...
Massive elk sets new archery record: Largest in Pennsylvania history
Hunting guide Matt Lutz called it the "Dagger Bull." With Lutz's help, hunter Dave Kammerdiener was able to enter the record books with a once-in-a-lifetime hunt this past September. A post on Trophy Rack Lodge's Facebook page states that "Dave Kammerdiener, guided by Trophy Rack Lodge’s Matt Lutz, takes his place in the Boone and Crockett book at the 7th biggest bull ever taken in the world!" Kammerdiener's "Dagger Bull" also goes into the record books as the second biggest bull elk taken in Pennsylvania history, regardless of weapon used, and first for the largest archery bull elk taken in the state.
Army sergeant killed at Georgia base was an Afghan veteran from Pennsylvania
Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, 30, of Plum, was killed Monday by a gunman at Fort Stewart,. The Army on Tuesday said a Pennsylvania soldier who was fatally shot at a Georgia base was a sergeant whose nearly eight years of military service included a deployment to Afghanistan. Sgt. Nathan M....
FireRescue1
Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter
PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
explore venango
DCNR Finalizes E-Bike Policy for State Parks and Forests
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an...
glensidelocal.com
Abington’s Battle of Edge Hill named new marker by PA historical commission
The Battle of Edge Hill in Abington Township, one of the last events of the American Revolution, has been named a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. A historical marker recognizes a significant person, place or event that shaped Pennsylvania’s development. The Battle of Edge Hill...
lebtown.com
Three local used car dealers charged in multi-county ‘title washing’ ring
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General has filed charges against three Lebanon auto dealers, accusing them of being part of a Philadelphia-based crime ring that has been falsifying titles and inspections of totaled and stolen vehicles since 2018. Criminal charges were announced in a press release issued Dec. 9 by Attorney General...
