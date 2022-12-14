Read full article on original website
22-year-old charged with murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for shooting and killing a correctional officer earlier this week. Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 59-year-old Scott Riner. Police say he was arrested on Main St. in Lithonia by SWAT officers.
Suspect arrested in killing of Gwinnett correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting on the death. Police in Gwinnett County announced the arrest of a man in the killing of a 59-year-old corrections officer. The department said their SWAT team arrested Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, around 1:30 p.m. on Friday...
Accident involving a log truck blocking intersection in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An accident involving a log truck is partially blocking a busy intersection in Monroe County. It happened at a traffic circle in Monroe County at the intersection of highway 87, also known as US 23, and state Highway 18. The sheriff's office says the east...
Nationwide Report
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Monroe County (Monroe County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Monroe County on Thursday early morning. The accident happened on Interstate 75 at around 4 a.m. The collision involved four tractor-trailers.
Police pursuing Clayton County 11-year-old’s disappearance as human trafficking case
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police said the disappearance of a 11-year-old will now be pursued as a human trafficking case. Channel 2′s Tom Jones attended a news conference Friday where police say R’Kayla Briggs is believed to be in danger. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
41nbc.com
Bibb County teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with former student
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County middle school teacher was arrested Thursday afternoon after the sheriff’s office received a report he was having an inappropriate relationship with a former student. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators looked into the complaint and had warrants issued...
wgxa.tv
Anonymous tip leads to discovery of gun at a Houston County high school
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A gun was found on a Houston County school campus Thursday. According to district officials, the weapon was discovered at Northside High School after an anonymous tip to school leaders. The gun was found in a student's backpack. District officials say no students were in...
wgxa.tv
Search underway for masked man who robbed Macon gas station Wednesday morning
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The robbery of a Macon gas station is under investigation Wednesday morning. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man robbed the BP gas station on Mount Pleasant Church Road just after 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the man came inside with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. Once he got the cash, he ran away.
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery in South Bibb
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an armed robbery at a gas station on Wednesday. It happened after 6:40 a.m. at the BP gas station on 4977 Mt. Pleasant Church Road according to a press release. A man entered the store with a firearm...
Walmart set to reopen 4 months after teen fire inside Peachtree City store
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Walmart in Fayette County is set to partially reopen next week four months after a fire forced it to close. The fire broke out at the store off Highway 54 on Aug. 24. Police later charged a 14-year-old girl with arson for setting the fire.
41nbc.com
Armed Robbery at BP gas station leaves deputies searching for suspect
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery that happened early Wednesday morning at a BP Gas Station. The incident took place at 4977 Mt. Pleasant Church Road around 6:40 a.m.– its reported that the male...
GBI: Church burglary suspect shot after attacking deputy with a hammer
State officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon, in which the suspect was shot after reportedly attacking a deputy with a hammer.
wgxa.tv
'I don't know what the answer is:' Bibb County youth leaders react to homicide numbers
Macon, Ga. (WGXA)-- "These kids, they don't have anything to do", said Butts. Ernest Butts Jr. who owns a boxing gym in Macon says that's why he believes homicide numbers continue to climb. Right now in Bibb County, the count is up to 70 homicides with 61 of those being...
UPDATE: 16-year-old shot, killed at Green Meadows Apartments in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 11 p.m.:. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim has been identified as Nathaniel Alexander Elder, 16. Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the...
Fort Valley police arrest, charge man for burglary, aggravated assault
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley Police have arrested a man wanted in a burglary and aggravated assault Tuesday. According to a post on the Fort Valley Police Department's Facebook page, officers had been searching for Keldrick McCrary, who had last been seen at the AVID Motel in Perry.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Teen dies after shooting at Green Meadows Apartments
UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday night 16-year-old Nathaniel Alexander Elder was pronounced dead by medical staff at Atrium Health Navicent. Further details will be released once they’re available. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500...
wgxa.tv
Macon woman shot and killed in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a Macon woman dead. According to a report, a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Christy Fisher, of Macon, called Warner Robins Police to tell them she'd been shot. The call came in just after midnight Wednesday night. When officers...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Fort Valley Police arrest man wanted on multiple felonies
UPDATE (12/13): A man wanted in Fort Valley on multiple felonies is now in custody. On Monday, police sent out a BOLO for your help in finding Keldrick McCrary. He was arrested Tuesday for Smash and Grab Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison after shooting man in head near McDonough, prosecutors say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Locust Grove man will spend the next two decades in prison after shooting a man in the head two years ago, prosecutors announced Wednesday. A jury convicted the man on two counts of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic acts and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Henry County Superior Court Senior Judge Arch McGarity sentenced the man to 30 years with the first 20 years in prison.
atlantanewsfirst.com
3 drivers injured in crash involving 4 tractor-trailers in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down a portion of I-75 in Monroe County early Thursday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says around 4 a.m., deputies responded to the area of the rest area on I-75 in reference to a jackknifed tractor-trailer that had hydroplaned and was blocking lane one.
