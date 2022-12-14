ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

22-year-old charged with murder of Gwinnett County correctional officer, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for shooting and killing a correctional officer earlier this week. Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 59-year-old Scott Riner. Police say he was arrested on Main St. in Lithonia by SWAT officers.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Search underway for masked man who robbed Macon gas station Wednesday morning

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The robbery of a Macon gas station is under investigation Wednesday morning. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man robbed the BP gas station on Mount Pleasant Church Road just after 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the man came inside with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. Once he got the cash, he ran away.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Teen dies after shooting at Green Meadows Apartments

UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday night 16-year-old Nathaniel Alexander Elder was pronounced dead by medical staff at Atrium Health Navicent. Further details will be released once they’re available. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon woman shot and killed in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a Macon woman dead. According to a report, a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Christy Fisher, of Macon, called Warner Robins Police to tell them she'd been shot. The call came in just after midnight Wednesday night. When officers...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Fort Valley Police arrest man wanted on multiple felonies

UPDATE (12/13): A man wanted in Fort Valley on multiple felonies is now in custody. On Monday, police sent out a BOLO for your help in finding Keldrick McCrary. He was arrested Tuesday for Smash and Grab Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another.
FORT VALLEY, GA
11Alive

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison after shooting man in head near McDonough, prosecutors say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Locust Grove man will spend the next two decades in prison after shooting a man in the head two years ago, prosecutors announced Wednesday. A jury convicted the man on two counts of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic acts and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Henry County Superior Court Senior Judge Arch McGarity sentenced the man to 30 years with the first 20 years in prison.
MCDONOUGH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

3 drivers injured in crash involving 4 tractor-trailers in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down a portion of I-75 in Monroe County early Thursday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says around 4 a.m., deputies responded to the area of the rest area on I-75 in reference to a jackknifed tractor-trailer that had hydroplaned and was blocking lane one.
MONROE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy