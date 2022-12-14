Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
The Nutcracker celebrates 31 years with Ashland Regional Ballet
ASHLAND -- For over a century, audiences have delighted in the music, dance, and drama that is The Nutcracker. This year marks the 31st annual presentation of the beloved ballet by Ashland Regional Ballet (ARB). The company will take the stage at Ashland’s Archer Auditorium on the campus of Ashland High School on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.
richlandsource.com
The Renaissance brings family and friends together through festive traditions and programming
The Renaissance Theatre has become a staple of holiday traditions for families in Mansfield, providing programming to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. With programs like Jazzy Christmas, Holiday Pops and The Muppet Christmas Carol, the Renaissance is sure to reach many community members with their variety of entertainment.
richlandsource.com
Galion High School students create checkerboards used for Middle School ROAR program
GALION — In November, Galion High School launched a before-and after-school program called “ROAR” (an acronym that stands for Resources, Opportunities, Achievement and Readiness), which focuses on providing academic support in Math and Language Arts. In addition, through ROAR, high school students can participate in Galion’s existing work-study programs and the newly established Carpentry Skills Program.
richlandsource.com
Lucas treasurer headed to Hillsdale Local Schools
JEROMESVILLE – The Hillsdale Local School District Board of Education voted at their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to approve a contract with Lesa Deter to hire her as District Treasurer. The deal will start March 1, 2023 and will go through July 31, 2026.
richlandsource.com
Buckeye Opportunity Program expansion announced for Mansfield campus
MANSFIELD -- As new Buckeyes are starting to receive their acceptance letters, The Ohio State University is reminding the incoming class of 2027 to take advantage of the university’s commitment to access and affordability. One of the signature affordability programs at Ohio State is the Buckeye Opportunity Program. Launched...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Board of Education recognizes social studies teacher Robert Watson
MANSFIELD — Robert Watson wants to do more than teach his students about the past. He wants to empower them to take charge of their future. “When they find out certain rights they have — they don't have to wait til they're 18. They don't have to wait til they're 21. They just have them because they're human — I love that," said Watson, a social studies teacher at Mansfield Senior High School.
richlandsource.com
North or South: New signs will show which direction water flows in Richland County
MANSFIELD -- Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero said he had never imagined what it would take to put up signs that indicate which way water flows. Nevertheless, Richland County Engineer Adam Gove and Erica Thomas, director of the Richland Soil & Water Conservation District, got approval from county commissioners to do just that.
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners set to OK $41.9 million balanced budget Tuesday
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners planned a meeting Friday and more next week to finalize the 2023 general fund budget. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
richlandsource.com
Wooden Tax Services opening in former H&R Block building
MANSFIELD -- Columbus-based accountant Colleen Smitley says there’s always “money on the table” for people filing their taxes. Smitley owns and operates eight offices of Wooden Tax Services in Columbus. The company is expanding to Mansfield where Smitley will work with her best friend, Jennifer Sqrow.
richlandsource.com
AU receives $630K grant to develop Ohio's workforce
ASHLAND -- Ashland University has been awarded $630,000 through the Choose Ohio First (COF) program, as announced by the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) on Monday. COF is an initiative to develop and strengthen the state’s workforce in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). This...
richlandsource.com
Jeremiah Allen Mills
Jeremiah Allen Mills passed away suddenly at home on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the age of 79. Jerry was born July 12, 1943 in Mansfield, Ohio on a dairy farm. He attended Madison High School. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Betty, for 61 years. To plant...
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown considering installing EV charging stations downtown
FREDERICKTOWN -- The Village of Fredericktown is considering installing two electrical vehicle charging stations in its downtown district, as part of a renewed effort to increase commerce and quality of life in the heart of the village. Village Council gave a first reading to the proposal at its Dec. 5...
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners give 'head nod' to $1.4 million public safety technology upgrade
MANSFIELD -- Richland County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jim Sweat said Thursday a $1.4 million proposal to upgrade public safety technology offers the county a chance to fix something before it becomes a problem. "What we have here today is a proactive approach to a problem that we see on the...
richlandsource.com
Connie Alley
Connie Alley, age 69, resident of Shelby died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. Born March 31, 1953 in Shelby to Denver and Dorothy (Mynhier) Shepherd, she had been a 1971 graduate Shelby High School. A previous member of the Shelby FOE Post #859, Connie had been a school bus driver for HeadStart for over 40 years. She loved the children she drove for and considered them like family. She enjoyed gardening flowers, swimming in her pool, camping and attending NASCAR events.
richlandsource.com
Amy Kopcial
Amy Jillene Kopcial, age 59 of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a long battle with cancer. Full obituary at: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Amy-Jillene-Kopcial?obId=26626941#/obituaryInfo. Funeral home : Snyder Funeral Homes, Lexington Avenue Family-Owned Chapel. To plant a tree in memory of Amy Kopcial as a living tribute,...
richlandsource.com
Matthew "Matt" Clapper
Matthew James Clapper, 63, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2022 at home. He was born on August 19, 1959 in Mansfield, Ohio to James Richard and Patricia Jean (Poff) Clapper. After graduating from Madison Comprehensive High School in 1977, Matt went on to work at General Motors for 28 years until his retirement in 2014.
richlandsource.com
Head of the Class: Gonzales takes place among Shelby greats
SHELBY — On an afternoon when some of the state’s best runners staggered to the finish line, Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales made it look easy. The 2022 girls cross country Runner of the Year, Gonzales coasted to a fourth-place finish in the Division II race at last month’s state championships at Fortress Obetz. She crossed the line in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds while battling 40 mph wind gusts and unseasonably warm temperatures.
richlandsource.com
Marsha Griffith
Marsha Eve Griffith, 76, passed away unexpectedly on December 14, 2022, at her residence in Crestline. Marsha was born in Boyd, KY, on October 20, 1946, to the late Fred Kelley and Mildred (Reynolds) Reeder. She married Richard A. Griffith in 1963 and they were married for forty-eight years. To...
richlandsource.com
True Grit: Shelby's Finnegan shows resolve on biggest stage
SHELBY — It wasn’t the coronation ceremony he hoped for, but Shelby’s Huck Finnegan proved his mettle at the cross country state championships. The All-Area Boys Runner of the Year in Source Media's 4-county coverage area, Finnegan scratched and clawed his way to an All-Ohio finish during the Division II race. He finished 30th in 16:38.8, securing the final All-Ohio spot.
richlandsource.com
Helen D Aubel-Eyler
Helen D. Aubel Eyler, age 88, resident of Shelby passed away at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. Born February 14, 1934 in Shelby to Perry A. and Hessie R. (Lewis) Hall.
