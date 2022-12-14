ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

The Nutcracker celebrates 31 years with Ashland Regional Ballet

ASHLAND -- For over a century, audiences have delighted in the music, dance, and drama that is The Nutcracker. This year marks the 31st annual presentation of the beloved ballet by Ashland Regional Ballet (ARB). The company will take the stage at Ashland’s Archer Auditorium on the campus of Ashland High School on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.
Galion High School students create checkerboards used for Middle School ROAR program

GALION — In November, Galion High School launched a before-and after-school program called “ROAR” (an acronym that stands for Resources, Opportunities, Achievement and Readiness), which focuses on providing academic support in Math and Language Arts. In addition, through ROAR, high school students can participate in Galion’s existing work-study programs and the newly established Carpentry Skills Program.
Lucas treasurer headed to Hillsdale Local Schools

JEROMESVILLE – The Hillsdale Local School District Board of Education voted at their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to approve a contract with Lesa Deter to hire her as District Treasurer. The deal will start March 1, 2023 and will go through July 31, 2026.
Buckeye Opportunity Program expansion announced for Mansfield campus

MANSFIELD -- As new Buckeyes are starting to receive their acceptance letters, The Ohio State University is reminding the incoming class of 2027 to take advantage of the university’s commitment to access and affordability. One of the signature affordability programs at Ohio State is the Buckeye Opportunity Program. Launched...
Mansfield Board of Education recognizes social studies teacher Robert Watson

MANSFIELD — Robert Watson wants to do more than teach his students about the past. He wants to empower them to take charge of their future. “When they find out certain rights they have — they don't have to wait til they're 18. They don't have to wait til they're 21. They just have them because they're human — I love that," said Watson, a social studies teacher at Mansfield Senior High School.
Wooden Tax Services opening in former H&R Block building

MANSFIELD -- Columbus-based accountant Colleen Smitley says there’s always “money on the table” for people filing their taxes. Smitley owns and operates eight offices of Wooden Tax Services in Columbus. The company is expanding to Mansfield where Smitley will work with her best friend, Jennifer Sqrow.
AU receives $630K grant to develop Ohio's workforce

ASHLAND -- Ashland University has been awarded $630,000 through the Choose Ohio First (COF) program, as announced by the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) on Monday. COF is an initiative to develop and strengthen the state’s workforce in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). This...
Jeremiah Allen Mills

Jeremiah Allen Mills passed away suddenly at home on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the age of 79. Jerry was born July 12, 1943 in Mansfield, Ohio on a dairy farm. He attended Madison High School. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Betty, for 61 years. To plant...
Fredericktown considering installing EV charging stations downtown

FREDERICKTOWN -- The Village of Fredericktown is considering installing two electrical vehicle charging stations in its downtown district, as part of a renewed effort to increase commerce and quality of life in the heart of the village. Village Council gave a first reading to the proposal at its Dec. 5...
Connie Alley

Connie Alley, age 69, resident of Shelby died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. Born March 31, 1953 in Shelby to Denver and Dorothy (Mynhier) Shepherd, she had been a 1971 graduate Shelby High School. A previous member of the Shelby FOE Post #859, Connie had been a school bus driver for HeadStart for over 40 years. She loved the children she drove for and considered them like family. She enjoyed gardening flowers, swimming in her pool, camping and attending NASCAR events.
Amy Kopcial

Amy Jillene Kopcial, age 59 of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a long battle with cancer. Full obituary at: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Amy-Jillene-Kopcial?obId=26626941#/obituaryInfo. Funeral home : Snyder Funeral Homes, Lexington Avenue Family-Owned Chapel. To plant a tree in memory of Amy Kopcial as a living tribute,...
Matthew "Matt" Clapper

Matthew James Clapper, 63, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2022 at home. He was born on August 19, 1959 in Mansfield, Ohio to James Richard and Patricia Jean (Poff) Clapper. After graduating from Madison Comprehensive High School in 1977, Matt went on to work at General Motors for 28 years until his retirement in 2014.
Head of the Class: Gonzales takes place among Shelby greats

SHELBY — On an afternoon when some of the state’s best runners staggered to the finish line, Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales made it look easy. The 2022 girls cross country Runner of the Year, Gonzales coasted to a fourth-place finish in the Division II race at last month’s state championships at Fortress Obetz. She crossed the line in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds while battling 40 mph wind gusts and unseasonably warm temperatures.
Marsha Griffith

Marsha Eve Griffith, 76, passed away unexpectedly on December 14, 2022, at her residence in Crestline. Marsha was born in Boyd, KY, on October 20, 1946, to the late Fred Kelley and Mildred (Reynolds) Reeder. She married Richard A. Griffith in 1963 and they were married for forty-eight years. To...
True Grit: Shelby's Finnegan shows resolve on biggest stage

SHELBY — It wasn’t the coronation ceremony he hoped for, but Shelby’s Huck Finnegan proved his mettle at the cross country state championships. The All-Area Boys Runner of the Year in Source Media's 4-county coverage area, Finnegan scratched and clawed his way to an All-Ohio finish during the Division II race. He finished 30th in 16:38.8, securing the final All-Ohio spot.
Helen D Aubel-Eyler

Helen D. Aubel Eyler, age 88, resident of Shelby passed away at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. Born February 14, 1934 in Shelby to Perry A. and Hessie R. (Lewis) Hall.
