Apartment Therapy

Joanna Gaines’ 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Is Here

Joanna Gaines knows that the race is officially on to get holiday shopping done, and the queen of Magnolia has decided to help us by sharing a massive gift guide in the winter issue of The Magnolia Journal, complete with present ideas for just about everybody on your list. The...
New York Post

Shop holiday gifts and more at the New York Post and Page Six store

You know who has the best gift ideas for the holidays? After Santa Claus himself, we like to think the New York Post does. After writing up gift guides galore this holiday season, there’s one more you need to check out and it comes straight from the source. This year, the New York Post and Page Six official merchandise store has their very own holiday collection, stocked with items for everyone on your list.
BobVila

How to Decorate for the Holidays When You Don’t Celebrate the Holidays

Those who don’t celebrate Christmas needn’t feel left out when it comes to home decor—there are plenty of winter decorating options that aren’t necessarily tied to a particular religious holiday. Not to mention, even for those who do celebrate Christmas, holiday decorations can seem a bit out of place when January rolls around. Keep reading for tips on how to decorate for winter when your decorations aren’t associated with any particular holiday.
People

Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50

These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
Men's Health

The 30 Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters in 2022 for Your Holiday Parties

UGLY CHRISTMAS sweater is a theme we see every December from friends’ parties to dress down days at work. What's great is we now have an entire mini-industry providing us with Christmas sweaters that get increasingly more elaborate each year. You can find sweaters that reference your favorite holiday movie or pop culture event, and you can find sweaters that make silly jokes involving the standard cast of the season like Santa, Frosty, and Rudolf. For those who like a more light hearted approach, decking yourself out in ribbons, garland, and ornaments like a wearable Christmas tree is easier to do than ever.
SheKnows

How to Find Holiday Joy When You’re Struggling to Get Pregnant

The holiday season is a time of joy, celebration and love. When you’re struggling to get pregnant, however, the so-called happiest season can be one of painful reminders instead. Yet there are still ways you can find joy in the holiday season while dealing with infertility. Do Things You Enjoy The holiday season is supposed to be joyous, so why not do only things that bring you joy? Take the time to do seasonal activities you love, like relaxing by the fire or baking dozens of cookies. Try to remember the things you loved about the holiday season before infertility reared its...
momcollective.com

Sanity and Joy During the Holidays

It’s here! The most beautiful time of the year in so many ways. Time with loved ones, the lights, the decorations, cozy sweaters and blankets, and delicious meals and baked goods. But for moms, this can also come with a ton of stress, anxiety, and tears. Why are we like this?

