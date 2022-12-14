The holiday season is a time of joy, celebration and love. When you’re struggling to get pregnant, however, the so-called happiest season can be one of painful reminders instead. Yet there are still ways you can find joy in the holiday season while dealing with infertility. Do Things You Enjoy The holiday season is supposed to be joyous, so why not do only things that bring you joy? Take the time to do seasonal activities you love, like relaxing by the fire or baking dozens of cookies. Try to remember the things you loved about the holiday season before infertility reared its...

8 DAYS AGO