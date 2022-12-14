Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-StarOnlyHomers
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
A local's guide to enjoying the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights
The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights in 2019. The train is your best bet. Go early, fuel up at local bakeries and restaurants, share the sidewalk — and please don’t look inside people’s windows. [ more › ]
fox29.com
You can rent a massive billboard in New York's Times Square for $150
NEW YORK - Have you ever dreamed of appearing on a giant billboard above New York City’s Times Square? Perhaps you’d like to wish your mother a "happy birthday" in a memorable way or ask a loved one to join you in marriage. People can now post their...
Tips and tricks to defrost your car this Holiday season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you live in New York, you probably dread one thing the most in the winter… defrosting your car. Defrosting your car after an icy frost or snow can be a hassle in the morning, especially if you didn’t expect it. Thankfully, there are some tips and tricks that can save […]
domino
This Brooklyn Home Is 1840s on the Outside, But Is Giving 2040s on the Inside
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. At the end of a quiet, leafy alley in New York’s historic Brooklyn Heights is a home that has lived many lives. Originally built in the 1840s, the structure was first used as a stable, then subsequently as a garage, before it was extensively renovated and expanded into a home in the late 1990s. And while the architect who took the project on more than 30 years ago received local historic preservation accolades for its facade design, the couple who bought the place in 2016—an author and a filmmaker—called on Ward Welch of NYC-based Studio SFW, along with cofounders Erin Fearins and Rachael Stollar, to give the interior a modern facelift.
Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
Is snowstorm possible for NYC Christmas weekend? Forecaster details early forecast.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A quiet start to the week before Christmas will segue into some wintry weather for those procrastinators looking to sneak in some last-minute shopping before Santa’s sleigh touches down on Staten Island. “I would suggest that if people have time off on Monday, Tuesday...
These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023
Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we're here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn't surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
fox2detroit.com
Radio City Rockette: A day in the life of a dancer in America’s most popular holiday show
The Radio City Christmas Spectacular featuring the Rockettes is on its 89th season at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. From their iconic toy soldiers' routine to their reindeer costumes, the Rockettes are one of the most recognizable professional dance groups in the world. During the holiday season,...
bkreader.com
Born in Brooklyn Pt. 2: A Conversation with OB/GYN Dr. Wendy Wilcox
For roughly the last two decades, New York City has been experiencing a maternal health crisis. While rates of maternal mortality and morbidity — health conditions related to pregnancy — have declined, the numbers continue to show alarming racial disparities. Black women in NYC are eight times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes and nearly three times more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity.
Take That, Rats! Hell’s Kitchen Block Trials New Containerized Trash Cans
The rats are going to hate this announcement — in conjunction with the city’s initiative to remove rodents and refuse from the streets, the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has launched new, steel-enclosed containerized trash cans on one Hell’s Kitchen block in a test run for further implementation. On Tuesday, residents of W45th Street between 9th and […] The post Take That, Rats! Hell’s Kitchen Block Trials New Containerized Trash Cans appeared first on W42ST.
Staten Island restaurant known for steaks, Italian fare to close; will serve last meals this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a recent renovation and rebranding, Gio’s restaurant owners Frank “Cheech” Rapacciulo and Michael Farace announced its impending closure. Known for its steaks, Italian food and martinis, the Eltingville eatery at 3800 Richmond Ave. will serve its final meals this weekend or until supplies last.
A Woman Is Calling Out A New York Restaurant That Serves An Entire Head Of Lettuce As A Salad
An Italian restaurant in New York City is going viral on social media because of its unique salad plating method, which has people shocked at the price. New Yorker Mish Lim (@mishlim.star) recently posted a TikTok video of the caesar salad she ordered from Basta Pasta in the Flatiron District, calling it the "worst in NYC."
The Bronx "Christmas House" lives on in Mariah Carey's ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ music video
Mariah Carey in front of the Bronx Garabedian Christmas House in the 'All I Want for Christmas is You' music videoPhoto byScreenshot via VEVO. Every year, as soon as Halloween is over and the calendar changes from October 31st to November 1st, Mariah Carey comes out of hibernation and haunts the airwaves with her iconic and ever-present holiday hit, 'All I want for Christmas is You'.
Last Bed Bath & Beyond in Major U.S. Location Permanently Closing
The latest store to shutter continues the financially challenged company’s previously announced spate of mass closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Silive.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, and Google.com.
News 12
Are we getting a white Christmas this year?
While it has been a wet and dreary start to December in 2022, just one snowstorm can bring a white Christmas for the first time in years. What exactly does that mean and how likely is it?. In order for it to be considered a white Christmas, there needs to...
New York’s First Black Latina-Owned Movie Theater Is Finally Here
A Brooklyn woman who grew frustrated from not seeing a diverse array of faces and stories on the big screen decided she wouldn’t wait on someone else to provide more inclusivity on theater screens – so she opened one up herself. Emelyn Stuart is the founder of Stuart...
Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Washington Square News
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
You have to be high to think you’re getting a $10 pre-roll from Washington Square Park that doesn’t have E. coli in it. According to the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, salmonella, lead and E. coli were shown to be present in almost 40% of cannabis products purchased from unlicensed dispensaries in New York City. In addition to that, all of the tested items failed to comply with the state’s established branding laws.
Housing Works To Open New York's First Cannabis Store on December 29
A Gap shop once located in a Manhattan retail property at Broadway and 8th Street has been vacant since the summer of 2020, and now is reopening. Cannabis is legal in New York.Photo bySusan S. From Flickr.
Comments / 0