New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

WBRE

Tips and tricks to defrost your car this Holiday season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you live in New York, you probably dread one thing the most in the winter… defrosting your car. Defrosting your car after an icy frost or snow can be a hassle in the morning, especially if you didn’t expect it. Thankfully, there are some tips and tricks that can save […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
domino

This Brooklyn Home Is 1840s on the Outside, But Is Giving 2040s on the Inside

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. At the end of a quiet, leafy alley in New York’s historic Brooklyn Heights is a home that has lived many lives. Originally built in the 1840s, the structure was first used as a stable, then subsequently as a garage, before it was extensively renovated and expanded into a home in the late 1990s. And while the architect who took the project on more than 30 years ago received local historic preservation accolades for its facade design, the couple who bought the place in 2016—an author and a filmmaker—called on Ward Welch of NYC-based Studio SFW, along with cofounders Erin Fearins and Rachael Stollar, to give the interior a modern facelift.
BROOKLYN, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023

Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we're here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn't surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker

NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Born in Brooklyn Pt. 2: A Conversation with OB/GYN Dr. Wendy Wilcox

For roughly the last two decades, New York City has been experiencing a maternal health crisis. While rates of maternal mortality and morbidity — health conditions related to pregnancy — have declined, the numbers continue to show alarming racial disparities. Black women in NYC are eight times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes and nearly three times more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Take That, Rats! Hell’s Kitchen Block Trials New Containerized Trash Cans

The rats are going to hate this announcement — in conjunction with the city’s initiative to remove rodents and refuse from the streets, the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has launched new, steel-enclosed containerized trash cans on one Hell’s Kitchen block in a test run for further implementation. On Tuesday, residents of W45th Street between 9th and […] The post Take That, Rats! Hell’s Kitchen Block Trials New Containerized Trash Cans appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

The Bronx "Christmas House" lives on in Mariah Carey's ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ music video

Mariah Carey in front of the Bronx Garabedian Christmas House in the 'All I Want for Christmas is You' music videoPhoto byScreenshot via VEVO. Every year, as soon as Halloween is over and the calendar changes from October 31st to November 1st, Mariah Carey comes out of hibernation and haunts the airwaves with her iconic and ever-present holiday hit, 'All I want for Christmas is You'.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Are we getting a white Christmas this year?

While it has been a wet and dreary start to December in 2022, just one snowstorm can bring a white Christmas for the first time in years. What exactly does that mean and how likely is it?. In order for it to be considered a white Christmas, there needs to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City

NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park

You have to be high to think you’re getting a $10 pre-roll from Washington Square Park that doesn’t have E. coli in it. According to the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, salmonella, lead and E. coli were shown to be present in almost 40% of cannabis products purchased from unlicensed dispensaries in New York City. In addition to that, all of the tested items failed to comply with the state’s established branding laws.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

