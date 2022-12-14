The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much. With Thursday’s rain and ice moving away, there are no large storms to worry about for the next five days anywhere in the state. Aside from small snow showers in the counties along the West Virginia state line on Friday, Virginia looks dry and cold through the middle of next week.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO