Youngkin seeks additional $1 billion in individual, corporate tax cuts
Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants an additional $1 billion in cuts to individual and corporate income taxes, but he also wants to make sure the state can afford them in an uncertain economy threatened by inflation and a potential recession. The General Assembly adopted $4 billion in cuts this year, primarily...
Schapiro: Fuss over legislature's calendar could make for long days
Since before the election, lobbyists and lawmakers have been quietly prattling about the possibility — albeit remote — that the fast-approaching 2023 General Assembly could run 30 days rather than the usual 46. An abbreviated session, once the norm, is not without advantages: People could get back to...
Youngkin calls for major boost to mental health funding
RICHMOND — In an impassioned speech, fired by stories of families’ losses in Virginia’s mental health crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin outlined a sweeping reform of the state’s behavioral health system Wednesday, including a more than 20% increase in spending. Youngkin’s plan includes $230 million in additional...
Searching for snow late next week
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much. With Thursday’s rain and ice moving away, there are no large storms to worry about for the next five days anywhere in the state. Aside from small snow showers in the counties along the West Virginia state line on Friday, Virginia looks dry and cold through the middle of next week.
Appalachian Power customers oppose utility's latest rate increase
Appalachian Power Co. is facing ratepayer resistance to its request for an 87% increase in what customers pay for the cost of burning coal and natural gas to produce electricity. About 135 written comments opposing the increase have been submitted to the State Corporation Commission. After presiding over several hours...
