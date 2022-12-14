Read full article on original website
There Are Only 3 Near-Perfect PS1 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation Classic may have bombed when it debuted in 2018, but the original PlayStation console sold incredibly well (via MarketWatch). While Sony's first attempt at console gaming earned a reputation as the home for acclaimed and beloved franchises such as "Final Fantasy" and "Metal Gear Solid," only three titles within its library were nearly perfect, and they may not be the first games that come to mind when you think of the PlayStation 1.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS4 and PS5 Games for December 2022 Available Now
Sony has today pushed live the latest round of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Within the past week, Sony unveiled the lineup of three new titles that would be coming to PS Plus Essential for the month of December 2022. And while the quality of PS Plus is almost always in flux, it seems like the service is ending the year on a very high note.
Engadget
Square Enix's 'Forspoken' demo is now available on PlayStation Network
You can now play Square Enix's action RPG Forspoken after several launch delays — as a demo, that is. The developer and publisher has released a demo for the PS5 game on the PlayStation Store at this years Game Awards, where it also announced that Final Fantasy XVI will be available for Sony's current-gen console on June 22nd, 2023.
Engadget
'Final Fantasy XVI' arrives on PlayStation 5 June 22nd
The next Final Fantasy game has a more tangible release date. Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XVI will come to PS5 on June 22nd, 2023. You'll have to be patient if you plan to play the action RPG on anything else — the company warns that the game won't come to other platforms until December 31st.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
The Nintendo DS Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo DS remains one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles of all time, and it's not too hard to see why the system achieved such success. The little dual-screened handheld absolutely excels at leaning into the quick and casual gaming market, offering all manner of high-quality experiences. Whether it's popping in to get a single Power Star in "Super Mario 64 DS" or making a bite to eat in "Cooking Mama," the DS has a ton of titles that work well for short bursts of gaming on the go.
The Best New Video Games Coming In December To Keep You Busy Until Christmas
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The best new games of December sure are varied. We’ve got an array of different genres to mess around this month, which is perfect if you’re looking for something to do over the holiday period, or if you’re looking for one of the best gifts for the gamer in your life. Of course, there are plenty of other games coming out too and a few games that are meant to be coming out this month but don’t have hard release dates. We’d love...
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
tryhardguides.com
Pinball FX is coming to Xbox and PlayStation in February 2023
Pinball FX is a digital pinball machine video game developed and published by Zen Studios. This game is an evolved version of the pinball machine genre, in which players compete to get the highest score possible on tables modeled after some of the most well-known brands in the entertainment industry.
Capcom announces Street Fighter 6 release date at The Game Awards
Capcom announced the Street Fighter 6 release date during The Game Awards 2022, ahead of the fighting game’s second beta. Street Fighter 6 will launch on June 2, 2023, which was pretty much a given already, after the date leaked on the Sony PlayStation Store before the award ceremony began.
hypebeast.com
Atari Is Bringing Jeff Minter's 'Akka Arrh' Arcade Game Back
Atari has just released the official trailer for Akka Arrh, a modern remake of legendary game developer Jeff Minter’s unreleased 1982 arcade game. The original project was scrapped before its release due to feedback from game testers, who claimed the game was too hard to play. The new Akka Arrh, which will be executed by Minter’s software house, LLamasoft, will be honoring the prototype with its creative vision in a brand-new psychedelic wave-shooter game. Like the original, the remake will span 50 levels of pure arcade bliss in Jeff Minter’s signature humor and synthwave-esque aesthetics. Additionally, the game will also provide adjustability for light-sensitive players to tone down or disable the intensity of its trippy visuals.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals Full List of Riot Games Perks, Launch Date
Riot Games and Microsoft finally shared more information today on the Xbox Game Pass partnership that was announced back in the summer. A first for a collaboration of its kind, this deal between the two companies would make it so that Xbox Game Pass subscribers get exclusive perks in Riot's various games, games that aren't even on Xbox consoles (for now). The perks are set to go live on December 12th. Game Pass subscribers can look forward to the following perks:
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Game Delayed Before Release
A new title that was slated to come to Xbox Game Pass next week has been delayed for one reason or another. For the most part, Microsoft tends to announce its new slate of additions to Game Pass on the first day of each month. When this transpires, it also happens to list the dates on which these new games will formally arrive on Xbox Game Pass and its various tiers. And while delays following these announcements almost never happen, that hasn't proven to be true here in December 2022.
game-news24.com
Nintendo shuts down the RPG making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down one of its RPGs, making them total inplayable. The Nintendo Switch is usually only available for the console. Yet, there are many mobile games on and off. With the platform, it hasn’t achieved quite a lot of success. But it has some successes here and there. Obviously, this isn’t one of those examples yet. If you want to know why Dragalia Lost is not playable, it’s because the game is shut down completely.
Video Game Legends ToeJam & Earl Getting Their Own Movie
If you grew up with a Sega Genesis as your video game console, a couple of games are probably baked into your memory. Altered Beast. Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage. At least one or two versions of the EA NHL franchise, and ToeJam & Earl, the utterly indescribable (yet incredibly fun) game about a pair of alien rappers wandering around collecting pieces of their spaceship so they can return home.
EA announces Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date at The Game Awards
The Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date was pretty much an open secret after it accidentally showed up on Steam ahead of The Game Awards 2022, but EA made it official now. The next stage of Cal Kestis’ journey will launch on March 17, 2023, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
tryhardguides.com
PlayStation announces Space Engineers for 2023
Space Engineers, the extraordinary and dense sandbox game from Keen Software House, will officially join PlayStation next year. It is available to wishlist on the PlayStation store today, but a release window has not been confirmed yet. However, pre-orders and a Founder’s pack Beta are expected to roll out “early...
Polygon
Atari revives rare, lost game once described as too difficult for wide release
Jeff Minter, the reclusive developer of trippy, surreal arcade games like Tempest 2000, Space Giraffe, and Polybius, has announced his next project: a “hypnotic new wave shooter” (surprise!) called Akka Arrh, coming in early 2023 to Atari VCS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.
IGN
Xbox's Game Awards No-Show Is a Slap in the Face to Players
It's a bad sign when there were more Muppets at The Game Awards than Xbox world premieres. As someone who's been playing and covering Xbox for 20 years, I’m not sure I’ve ever been more baffled by the console-maker’s decision-making. I tweeted my frustration as soon as the industry's glitziest event of the year came to its awkward end, and if the hundreds of responses to that tweet told me anything, it's that this was no hot take. How could it be? Microsoft literally showed nothing for the year to come, despite promising us a huge 2023 at last summer's Xbox Showcase.
game-news24.com
The Tekken 8 is now just beginning to look impressive. It brings back classic characters
There are still no release dates and uninsehined gameplay, but Tekken 8s superb new trailer teases returning characters and story details. Although the new trailer didn’t stop fans from seeing some snippets of footage, it mostly focused on Tekken 8s story mode, which would become the ending of the ongoing storyline that started with the original Tekken in 1995.
