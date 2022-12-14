The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike at the prestigious state system. The strike disrupted classes at all 10 of the university system’s campuses and was the largest strike of academic workers in the nation. The agreement still needs to be ratified before the strike officially ends.The bargaining units said some workers could see raises of up to 66% over the next two years. The contracts would go through May 31, 2025. The pay hikes...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO