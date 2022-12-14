Read full article on original website
theaviationgeekclub.com
Former A-10 pilot explains why even though the Warthog is an amazing aircraft USAF doesn’t build more A-10s
‘Building more A-10 Warthog CAS aircraft would be the simple and easy, yet highly effective, solution to a vexing problem that has plagued defense budgets for generations,’ Lynn Taylor, former USAF A-10 Pilot. The A-10 Warthog is the first US Air Force (USAF) aircraft specially designed for close air...
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
Feds raid home of an Area 51 enthusiast who runs a website dedicated to the secretive military base in Nevada: Claims he and his girlfriend were 'detained and treated in the most disrespectful way' by 20 agents
Agents from the FBI and the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations raided the homes of the operator of one of the world's most popular Area 51 websites. The raid on two properties owned by Joreg Arnu took place on November 3. One home is in the tiny Nevada town of Rachel and the other is in Las Vegas.
A US plan to drop bombs from cargo planes hit another milestone, but the Air Force is still figuring out how it would use it in a war
"We are intentionally trying to be provocative without being escalatory," a US officer said before the November 9 test.
US Air Force's new stealth bomber B-21 Raider looks like a chunk from Tetris
The US Air Force is gearing up to release its new stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider - and it looks like a chunk of geometric blocks from the game Tetris.The aircraft will be revealed in Palmdale, California, on Friday (2 December).Created by Northrop Grumman, the aircraft was named in honour of the 80 airmen who carried out the unexpected Doolittle Raid in World War II that changed the course of the war.According to Northop Grumman’s press release, the sixth-generation aircraft will be a part of the “nation’s strategic triad as a visible and flexible deterrent” that will aid national...
Flying Magazine
Boeing Delivers First P-8A Poseidon Maritime Aircraft to New Zealand
Boeing said the three remaining aircraft are all in the advanced stages of production and will be delivered in 2023. [Courtesy: Boeing]. Boeing [NYSE: BA] delivered the first of four P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to New Zealand in a ceremony at the Museum of Flight on Wednesday. The New...
defensenews.com
B-21 test pilot: Odd windows? No problem
PALMDALE, Calif. — The test pilots who will be the first to fly the B-21 Raider, the Air Force’s next stealth bomber, are now working with Air Force and Northrop Grumman officials to draw up a game plan for its first flights next year. But one thing that’s...
What was the US military's secret space plane doing on its record-breaking mission?
The uncrewed X-37B space plane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Station on Nov. 12 having spent a record 908 days in orbit
The US Air Force just broke cover on its first new bomber in decades. See photos of the new B-21 Raider.
The B-21 Raider is a sixth-generation aircraft meant to serve as the "backbone" of America's fleet amid rocky-relations with China and Russia.
defensenews.com
US Army faces physical space limits in adding electronic warfare tech
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Army’s efforts to develop and deploy electronic warfare capabilities face two fundamental hurdles split between the digital and physical realms, according to Undersecretary Gabe Camarillo. The first challenge, he told reporters Dec. 7 on the sidelines of an Army industry conference, is “primarily...
University of California workers reach deal to end strike
The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike at the prestigious state system. The strike disrupted classes at all 10 of the university system’s campuses and was the largest strike of academic workers in the nation. The agreement still needs to be ratified before the strike officially ends.The bargaining units said some workers could see raises of up to 66% over the next two years. The contracts would go through May 31, 2025. The pay hikes...
West Virginia gas pipeline permitting battle not over in Congress
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Efforts to complete a big natural gas pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia have been dealt another setback. Efforts to get this item in the National Defense Bill failed Thursday night, but senators fight on. At issue is a bill in Congress to speed up the permitting process for energy projects. […]
The Verge
Kodiak gets $50 million to develop self-driving reconnaissance vehicles for the US Army
Kodiak Robotics, the autonomous truck startup, will receive $49.9 million to help the US Army develop self-driving vehicles for reconnaissance, surveillance, and other “high-risk” missions. The Mountain View, California-based company, which primarily builds self-driving systems for freight trucks, will develop the vehicles for the US Army’s Robotic Combat...
Human-powered aircraft: Gossamer Albatross made history by flying over the English Channel
It accomplished this record-breaking feat in two hours and 49 minutes.
ZDNet
GM Cruise automated cars are under federal investigation for hard braking, stranding passengers
Earlier this week, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into General Motors' self-driving robotaxis, Cruise. The investigation is a result of incidents of the vehicles' tendency to "engage in inappropriately hard braking or become immobilized while operating," according to the NHTSA. The NHTSA's filing says they received...
ZDNet
The 3G shutdown: Here are the impacted devices. Do you own any?
This article was originally published on April 7, 2022, and was updated on Dec. 14, 2022. 3G is shutting down and some of your most essential tech may soon -- or, may have already -- become unusable. What steered the evolution of how we use, interact, and communicate with technology...
KOCO
US military funding bill protects radar planes at Tinker Air Force Base
OKLAHOMA CITY — More money is coming to Oklahoma's military installations as retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe says a new U.S. military funding bill protects two radar planes that were supposed to be retired. House Resolution 7776, which is called the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act, includes pay...
ZDNet
Prosecutors charge six, seize 48 domains over DDoS-for-hire services
The Department of Justice (DoJ) has been authorized to seize 48 internet domains and has laid criminal charges against six individuals who allegedly ran distributed denial of service (DDoS) or "booter" or "stresser" services from the US. The FBI is seizing the 48 domains that facilitated DDoS attacks for paying...
