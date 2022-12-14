ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
The Hill

Two new drugs could fight COVID-19

Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
MedicalXpress

Patients may be at higher risk of overdose when opioid therapy for pain is discontinued

Opioid-related overdose is now a leading cause of accidental death in the United States and Canada. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mary Clare Kennedy at University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues suggests discontinuing prescribed opioids was associated with increased overdose risk.
MedicalXpress

Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy

People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
CBS San Francisco

FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 5

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. regulators on Thursday cleared doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than age 5.The Food and Drug Administration's decision aims to better protect the littlest kids amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases around the country — at a time when children's hospitals already are packed with tots suffering from other respiratory illnesses including the flu."Vaccination is the best way we know to help prevent the serious outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death," Dr. Peter Marks, FDA's vaccine chief, told The Associated Press.Omicron-targeted booster shots made by Moderna and rival Pfizer already were...
Reuters

U.S. FDA grants priority review to Pfizer's RSV vaccine

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will review its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate on priority. The drugmaker is seeking approval for use of the vaccine, RSVpreF, in adults aged 60 years and older and the agency is set to make its decision by May 2023. It could become the first approved RSV vaccine in the U.S. for older adults who are at risk of the lung disease.
The Hill

Panel recommends leadership overhaul at FDA food program

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs major restructuring to put a single person in charge of its food safety program, according to an outside review of the agency commissioned in the wake of the infant formula crisis. The FDA has come under fire from lawmakers and food safety advocates for the way it handled…
endpts.com

Erasca delves further into RAS/MAPK with Novartis drug, prices $100M offering

After receiving feedback on pivotal studies from European regulators, but not yet the FDA, Novartis is out-licensing a pan-RAF inhibitor going after tumors excited by the RAS/MAPK pathway. To get the exclusive worldwide license to the asset, Erasca is paying the Swiss Big Pharma $20 million upfront in cash and...
biopharmadive.com

A San Diego startup sees covalent biologics as the next frontier in cancer drugs

Enlaza Therapeutics, a cancer drug startup, emerged from stealth Thursday with $61 million in funding and licensed technology from the University of California, San Francisco and The Scripps Research Institute. The La Jolla, Calif.-based company has the backing of several heavyweight investors including Avalon Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Frazier Life...
biopharmadive.com

Third Harmonic halts study of lead drug over safety risk

Third Harmonic Bio, a newly public biotechnology startup, on Thursday said it will halt development of its most advanced drug after observing signs of liver toxicity in two participants in an early clinical trial, a blow to its research plans. The toxicity, which involved high levels of two enzymes that...
KCAU 9 News

FDA authorizes bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 6 months

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday announced it has expanded the emergency use authorization for the bivalent COVID-19 booster to include children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. With this announcement, children older than 6 months who have received the primary two-dose coronavirus vaccines from Moderna are now eligible to […]

