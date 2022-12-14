Read full article on original website
FDA pulls U.S. authorization for Eli Lilly's COVID drug bebtelovimab
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co's COVID-19 drug bebtelovimab is not currently authorized for emergency use in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration said, citing it is not expected to neutralize the dominant BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants of Omicron.
FDA staff reviewers flag safety concerns over Cytokinetics' heart drug
Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers on Friday identified safety and efficacy concerns about Cytokinetics Inc's heart drug, according to briefing documents published on the agency's website.
WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
Two new drugs could fight COVID-19
Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
MedicalXpress
Patients may be at higher risk of overdose when opioid therapy for pain is discontinued
Opioid-related overdose is now a leading cause of accidental death in the United States and Canada. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mary Clare Kennedy at University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues suggests discontinuing prescribed opioids was associated with increased overdose risk.
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
American Diabetes Association Releases Stricter Guidelines To Help Improve Disease
The American Diabetes Association's updated standards of care for healthcare practitioners this year are focused on access, prevention, and other concerns.
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 5
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. regulators on Thursday cleared doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than age 5.The Food and Drug Administration's decision aims to better protect the littlest kids amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases around the country — at a time when children's hospitals already are packed with tots suffering from other respiratory illnesses including the flu."Vaccination is the best way we know to help prevent the serious outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death," Dr. Peter Marks, FDA's vaccine chief, told The Associated Press.Omicron-targeted booster shots made by Moderna and rival Pfizer already were...
FDA just approved the world's most expensive drug that costs $3.5 million
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a new drug Hemgenix, to be used in patients with hemophilia B, a blood clotting disorder. Since the condition is rare, it will be used only in a small group of patients worldwide. Yet, the drug is making headlines due to its hefty price tag, Science Alert reported.
U.S. FDA grants priority review to Pfizer's RSV vaccine
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will review its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate on priority. The drugmaker is seeking approval for use of the vaccine, RSVpreF, in adults aged 60 years and older and the agency is set to make its decision by May 2023. It could become the first approved RSV vaccine in the U.S. for older adults who are at risk of the lung disease.
FDA pulls last COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment as new variants rise
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced it had ended emergency use authorization for the Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, Bebtelovimab, in light of the rising BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants. Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Monoclonal antibody drugs to treat COVID-19 infections are no longer available in...
Panel recommends leadership overhaul at FDA food program
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs major restructuring to put a single person in charge of its food safety program, according to an outside review of the agency commissioned in the wake of the infant formula crisis. The FDA has come under fire from lawmakers and food safety advocates for the way it handled…
endpts.com
Erasca delves further into RAS/MAPK with Novartis drug, prices $100M offering
After receiving feedback on pivotal studies from European regulators, but not yet the FDA, Novartis is out-licensing a pan-RAF inhibitor going after tumors excited by the RAS/MAPK pathway. To get the exclusive worldwide license to the asset, Erasca is paying the Swiss Big Pharma $20 million upfront in cash and...
Pfizer/BioNTech seek FDA authorization of updated Covid-19 vaccine for children under 5
Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for their updated Covid-19 vaccine to be used as the third shot in the three-dose primary vaccine series for children ages 6 months through 4 years.
FDA Says Certain Naloxone Products May Be Safe, Effective for Over-the-Counter Use
The move could increase accessibility of the drug, and combat the opioid overdose crisis.
biopharmadive.com
A San Diego startup sees covalent biologics as the next frontier in cancer drugs
Enlaza Therapeutics, a cancer drug startup, emerged from stealth Thursday with $61 million in funding and licensed technology from the University of California, San Francisco and The Scripps Research Institute. The La Jolla, Calif.-based company has the backing of several heavyweight investors including Avalon Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Frazier Life...
biopharmadive.com
Third Harmonic halts study of lead drug over safety risk
Third Harmonic Bio, a newly public biotechnology startup, on Thursday said it will halt development of its most advanced drug after observing signs of liver toxicity in two participants in an early clinical trial, a blow to its research plans. The toxicity, which involved high levels of two enzymes that...
AboutLawsuits.com
In Wake of Similac Recall, FDA Announces Strategy to Keep Cronobacter Out of Infant Formula Products
Federal regulators have outlined a new strategy intended to prevent infant formula cronobacter infections, following a massive recall impacting Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formula earlier this year, which were all manufactured by Abbott Laboratories at the same Michigan plant that has been plagued by problems. On November 15, the U.S....
FDA authorizes bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 6 months
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday announced it has expanded the emergency use authorization for the bivalent COVID-19 booster to include children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. With this announcement, children older than 6 months who have received the primary two-dose coronavirus vaccines from Moderna are now eligible to […]
