Android Police

Vivaldi helps with your transition to Mastodon in its latest browser update

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Vivaldi has been one of the more interesting forks to come out of Chromium and we've covered a few of the browser's updates from time to time on Android Police. The latest push to version 5.6 on the desktop, though, does bring into view the wider sentiment against Twitter since Elon Musk's acquisition.
Apple Insider

How to export Safari passwords in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you keep your website passwords inSafari, there can come a time when you need to use one on another machine, or in another browser. Here's what you can do. We are at a...
AdWeek

Discord: How to Change Your Voice Input Mode on Desktop

Discord allows users of its desktop application to choose from two voice input modes: “Voice Activity” and “Push to Talk.” The Voice Activity setting will cause the app to automatically transmit the user’s voice as they’re speaking, while the Push to Talk setting will require users to press a key to transmit their voice in their current conversation.
Business Insider

How to clear your Google Maps cache to keep the app running efficiently

You can clear your Google Maps app cache to recover storage space and improve performance. On Android, you can use the Settings app to clear the cache, in the Apps section. To clear the cache on an iPhone, open the Google Maps app and go to the About page in Settings.
ZDNet

What are chat features in Android and how do you enable them?

Google Messages comes pre-configured with quite a number of handy features. Some of these are notifications, pinch to zoom, current country, suggested actions, smart reply, show transcripts of voice messages, view messages by category, and much more. However, there are some pretty important features that are not enabled by default.
CNET

Why You Should Blur Your Home on Google Maps Right Now

Google is ingrained in all of our lives, whether we like it or not, and it's nowhere more apparent than with Google Maps. We use the mapping service to get directions, explore city landmarks in 3D, check out restaurant reviews and find public transport arrival times -- but there's one feature (among many) that might be a privacy issue for you.
Android Police

Google’s Password Manager is now easier to access on Android

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google offers a built-in Password Manager in Chrome and Android that automatically saves and syncs all your login details across all your devices. It makes logging into various apps and services as simple as tapping on the login box and verifying your identity.
Apple Insider

iOS 16.2 Features, Apple Music Sing, iCloud Advanced Data Protection

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announcedApple Music Sing, and — a bit more seriously — new security features that have made the FBI very unhappy. Plus the Freeform app, and additional Lock Screen Widgets, all on this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast.
ZDNet

Have an iPhone? Flighty is a must-have app for traveling this holiday season

I recently started traveling for work again. I missed it. I missed seeing people I only interact with online. I missed experiencing different parts of the country. I missed New York City (yes, I mean that). But one thing I didn't miss is flying. Special Feature. The Tech Trends to...
ZDNet

Do people keep walking off with your chargers? This product will fix that

If you're like most people, you've lost a charger or charging cable because someone -- a friend, family member, or coworker -- wanted to borrow it for a bit since their device was running low. You know, the sort of "borrowing" where you never see the item in question again.
Android Headlines

These Android apps with over 2 million installs contain malware

Another batch of Android apps is packing malware, and has been spotted by Dr. Web antivirus. These apps have over 2 million installs, together. All of them have been removed from the Play Store at this point. Android apps with over 2 million installs contain malware. Let’s start with the...
ZDNet

TikTok now supports horizontal, YouTube style, full-screen videos on the app

If you were scrolling through TikTok and noticed a new screen tilt-button, you are part of the limited test group TikTok is rolling out the feature to. The new tilt-button allows users to shift the screen and watch horizontal videos full-screen on TikTok. Before the update, if a user uploaded...
ZDNet

Now you can join a Microsoft Teams call from a HoloLens 2 headset

HoloLens 2 users can call people directly, browse and add Microsoft Teams contacts to ongoing calls, or join a regular meeting just as they would do on any other device. Few consumers have worn Microsoft's HoloLens mixed reality headset, but engineers at enterprise customers like Toyota can now share Teams screens as holograms.
ZDNet

How to make your MacBook battery last all day

I thought that switching over to my M1 Pro Apple Silicon MacBook Pro would put an end to all of my battery life woes. Well, while there's no doubt that this is the laptop with the best battery life I've ever used, I've found that the more battery life I have, the more I use it. So, I still need to set up my laptop so that I get the very best possible battery life from the system.
ZDNet

What is a Bitwarden Secure note and how do you create one?

Sometimes you might want to save something to your password manager other than login credentials. Good password managers allow you to save other types of information, such as identities, credit cards, and even notes. The best password manager: Business and personal use. Everyone needs a password manager. If you're willing...

