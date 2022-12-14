Read full article on original website
Vivaldi helps with your transition to Mastodon in its latest browser update
Vivaldi has been one of the more interesting forks to come out of Chromium and we've covered a few of the browser's updates from time to time on Android Police. The latest push to version 5.6 on the desktop, though, does bring into view the wider sentiment against Twitter since Elon Musk's acquisition.
Apple Insider
How to export Safari passwords in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura
If you keep your website passwords inSafari, there can come a time when you need to use one on another machine, or in another browser. Here's what you can do.
AdWeek
Discord: How to Change Your Voice Input Mode on Desktop
Discord allows users of its desktop application to choose from two voice input modes: “Voice Activity” and “Push to Talk.” The Voice Activity setting will cause the app to automatically transmit the user’s voice as they’re speaking, while the Push to Talk setting will require users to press a key to transmit their voice in their current conversation.
Business Insider
How to clear your Google Maps cache to keep the app running efficiently
You can clear your Google Maps app cache to recover storage space and improve performance. On Android, you can use the Settings app to clear the cache, in the Apps section. To clear the cache on an iPhone, open the Google Maps app and go to the About page in Settings.
Google rolls out amazing Chrome update that could save you money – how to get it
GOOGLE has introduced some useful new features on Chrome which may help you keep costs down. The tech behemoth has added a Battery Saver mode to the latest version of the popular web browser, as well as a way to make things run more smoothly. You can choose to switch...
Amazon Has Made It Easier To View Alexa Shopping Lists On Mobile
If you regularly tell Alexa to add items to shopping lists on your behalf, then you'll be glad to know Amazon's AI finally has a mobile list widget.
ZDNet
What are chat features in Android and how do you enable them?
Google Messages comes pre-configured with quite a number of handy features. Some of these are notifications, pinch to zoom, current country, suggested actions, smart reply, show transcripts of voice messages, view messages by category, and much more. However, there are some pretty important features that are not enabled by default.
CNET
Why You Should Blur Your Home on Google Maps Right Now
Google is ingrained in all of our lives, whether we like it or not, and it's nowhere more apparent than with Google Maps. We use the mapping service to get directions, explore city landmarks in 3D, check out restaurant reviews and find public transport arrival times -- but there's one feature (among many) that might be a privacy issue for you.
Google’s Password Manager is now easier to access on Android
Google offers a built-in Password Manager in Chrome and Android that automatically saves and syncs all your login details across all your devices. It makes logging into various apps and services as simple as tapping on the login box and verifying your identity.
Apple Insider
iOS 16.2 Features, Apple Music Sing, iCloud Advanced Data Protection
Apple has announcedApple Music Sing, and — a bit more seriously — new security features that have made the FBI very unhappy. Plus the Freeform app, and additional Lock Screen Widgets, all on this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast.
ZDNet
Have an iPhone? Flighty is a must-have app for traveling this holiday season
I recently started traveling for work again. I missed it. I missed seeing people I only interact with online. I missed experiencing different parts of the country. I missed New York City (yes, I mean that). But one thing I didn't miss is flying. Special Feature. The Tech Trends to...
ZDNet
Do people keep walking off with your chargers? This product will fix that
If you're like most people, you've lost a charger or charging cable because someone -- a friend, family member, or coworker -- wanted to borrow it for a bit since their device was running low. You know, the sort of "borrowing" where you never see the item in question again.
Want your iPhone to run faster? Here’s a simple fix
Laggy iPhone browsing can often quickly be fixed by clearing a browser's cache. Here's how users can do it to make surfing the web on their devices faster.
Android Headlines
These Android apps with over 2 million installs contain malware
Another batch of Android apps is packing malware, and has been spotted by Dr. Web antivirus. These apps have over 2 million installs, together. All of them have been removed from the Play Store at this point. Android apps with over 2 million installs contain malware. Let’s start with the...
ZDNet
TikTok now supports horizontal, YouTube style, full-screen videos on the app
If you were scrolling through TikTok and noticed a new screen tilt-button, you are part of the limited test group TikTok is rolling out the feature to. The new tilt-button allows users to shift the screen and watch horizontal videos full-screen on TikTok. Before the update, if a user uploaded...
ZDNet
Now you can join a Microsoft Teams call from a HoloLens 2 headset
HoloLens 2 users can call people directly, browse and add Microsoft Teams contacts to ongoing calls, or join a regular meeting just as they would do on any other device. Few consumers have worn Microsoft's HoloLens mixed reality headset, but engineers at enterprise customers like Toyota can now share Teams screens as holograms.
Google's Year in Search 2022 has a new hub to showcase local search trends
Google has launched its annual Year in Search for 2022, now with local search trends.
What is the Home Automation Script Editor for Google Home?
A new tool is coming that will allow you to make awesome automation for Google Assistant and its compatible devices.
ZDNet
How to make your MacBook battery last all day
I thought that switching over to my M1 Pro Apple Silicon MacBook Pro would put an end to all of my battery life woes. Well, while there's no doubt that this is the laptop with the best battery life I've ever used, I've found that the more battery life I have, the more I use it. So, I still need to set up my laptop so that I get the very best possible battery life from the system.
ZDNet
What is a Bitwarden Secure note and how do you create one?
Sometimes you might want to save something to your password manager other than login credentials. Good password managers allow you to save other types of information, such as identities, credit cards, and even notes. The best password manager: Business and personal use. Everyone needs a password manager. If you're willing...
