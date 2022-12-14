ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

8 Confirmed Tornadoes Touch Down In Texas Causing Widespread Damage

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The National Weather Service confirmed that eight tornadoes touched down in Texas on Tuesday, December 13th. According to the weather agency, as many as 12 tornadoes may have occurred throughout the day, but not all have been confirmed at this time. My San Antonio reported that dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed by the storms.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth wrote on Twitter:

"Here's the 10 am update on confirmed tornadoes and the completed and ongoing storm survey efforts. So far 8 tornadoes have been confirmed, and we expect that number to rise near or above 12. More info coming later today - please be patient! #dfwwx #txwx "

Several people were injured during the storms in the suburbs and counties north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. There were more than 1,000 flight delays and cancellations as well, according to the tracking service FlightAware .

Check out some of footage of Tuesday's tornadoes below:

Related
CBS DFW

14 tornadoes confirmed after severe weather outbreak

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS Office in Fort Worth has confirmed 14 tornadoes across North Texas from Tuesday's severe weather outbreak.Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth plan to survey two more areas on Thursday in Parker County.They will be investigating damage reported near Poolville in Parker County, as well as damage reported near Weatherford in Parker County. So, when the surveying is over we could record 16 tornadoes from Tuesday's event.Of note, there were six tornadoes in Tarrant County alone:JRB: Two tracks were identified near JRB, with ratings of EF-0 and EF-1North Richland Hills: EF-1 with max wind of 90 mphNear Meacham Airport: EF-0 with unknown max wind (confirmed via video)Grapevine: Two tracks, both EF-1 ratings, with max winds of 110 mph and 100 mphAs of Wednesday evening, four of the 14 tornadoes have a rating of EF-2:Eastland County, south of Ranger: max winds of 135 mphWise County, long track of damage: max winds of 125 mphCollin County to Fannin County, from Blue Ridge to near Leonard: max winds of 125 mphLamar County, from Petty to Hopewell: max winds of 115 mph
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

14 Tornadoes Confirmed in North Texas Storms

UPDATE (Dec 15, 2022 6 a.m.) (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Weather Services confirms at least 14 tornadoes touched down in North Texas on Monday. The City of Grapevine confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in city limits. GRAPEVINE (WBAP/KLIF) – The national weather service is confirming that at least...
GRAPEVINE, TX
B93

Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way

And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Multiple injured after possible tornadoes sweep through North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This First Alert Weather Day proved to be quite active for the morning timeframe in North Texas.The National Weather Service of Fort Worth said that five tornadoes are confirmed via video and eyewitness evidence. Up to 12 may have occurred Tuesday morning.As of Tuesday afternoon, dozens of reports are coming in of damage from severe and tornadic thunderstorms. Of note, there is significant damage in the Grapevine-area of Tarrant County and the Decatur-area of Wise County.Grapevine police stated they have confirmed at least five injuries related to the storms. "All five have been taken to the hospital and...
GRAPEVINE, TX
KXAN

Residents of this small Texas community have the worst commute

(Stacker) – As many workers returned to the office this year after COVID-19 shutdowns, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, remote workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that nevertheless eats up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It was a record high.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Coldest Christmas In Years!

That push of bitterly cold air in February 2021 stressed energy grids in the South, most notably in Texas, where there was a deadly, multiday power grid failure. In addition, the coming round of cold will undoubtedly increase the energy demand across a wide swath of the nation due to the increased demand for heating. This time around, Texans will likely find themselves shivering again. Low temperatures later next week are forecast to settle near records just below zero in Amarillo and the teens around Dallas. Near-freezing temperatures could also threaten crops in far southern Texas around Christmas.
TEXAS STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?

Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
LOUISIANA STATE
KBTX.com

Arctic air on the way to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - By now you have probably heard rumblings of an “arctic blast” on the way. Well, confidence is growing that a cold front bringing arctic air will push through a majority of the Lower 48, including Texas, a couple of days before Christmas. Here is what we do, and do not know.
TEXAS STATE
98.7 The Bomb

The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall

When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
TEXAS STATE
Austin, TX
