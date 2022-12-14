ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Michigan Creek Mysteriously Turns 'Almost Glowing' Bright Green Color

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMIsd_0jiSmkaS00
Photo: Getty Images

Multiple people recently noticed a Michigan creek turned an unnatural shade of green, and now residents and officials are searching for answers.

Steven Littell first noticed the strange color Monday afternoon (December 12) while he was driving by Plaster Creek near Cesar E. Chavez Avenue with his significant other.

“My significant other and I were driving by, and she said, ‘Look at the creek.’ I stopped and it was fluorescent green. It was like almost glowing. So I got out and got a couple shots,” Littell told WOOD-TV . “Came back and checked on it for the next hour or so — it ran green for pretty close to an hour.... It worried me. I thought somebody was dumping something that shouldn’t have been dumped in there. It didn’t look right. This goes right to the Grand, right to Lake Michigan, so it worried me.”

The city of Grand Rapids went to check it out Monday after receiving the complaint, but when workers got there, they said the water wasn't green anymore. WOOD-TV also went to the creek on Tuesday, but did not see the green hue.

“The color appears to have been from a dye test, likely performed near where the color was observed, and that material dissipates quickly,” Jeff Johnston , a spokesperson with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, said. The Grand Rapids wastewater/stormwater maintenance superintendent agreed that it looked like the green dye used to determine where water is flowing. However, the city clarified it wasn't doing any tests Monday .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.1 WFMK

Why Did This Michigan Creek Temporarily Turn Bright Green?

A creek in West Michigan turned a bright shade of green on Monday (12/12) and officials are stumped as to why it happened. Grand Rapids resident Steven Littell was the first to discover that Plaster Creek had turned bright green. Plaster Creek runs along the border between Grand Rapids and Wyoming, Michigan. Littell shared photos and video of his discovery with WOOD-TV.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Thinking of Renting in Grand Rapids? Better Hurry or it Will be Gone.

I think you'll have to agree that the Grand Rapids market is a fast growing, popular area to live especially for young professionals and young families. Many moving here are looking for apartments, condos, or homes. Mortgage rates have bumped up so renting seems to be the answer. Well, it's very tough here. The online publication RentCafe.com ranked Grand Rapids as the second most competitive rental market in the country, just behind Miami, Florida. What?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Rapids second-hardest city to find an apartment

Grand Rapids is one of the most competitive rental markets in the country. A national report from RentCafe found Grand Rapids to be the second-most competitive market for rental homes behind Miami-Dade County in Florida. Several other Midwest markets also found their way into the national rankings. Grand Rapids clocked...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Saying farewell to Jordan Carson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

Bad Baby Formula Led Michigan Family to Baby’s Cancer Diagnosis

This year's baby formula recall and subsequent shortage led a Michigan family to the emergency room where their infant daughter was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Little Mariah can light up a room with her smile, so you'd never imagine what she's been through in just 15 months. Jared and Mary Ritsema tell WOOD-TV that Mariah is their rainbow baby. Mary has a 26-year-old son and when the couple married they attempted to have a child together. They gave up on the idea after a miscarriage, but then along came Mariah.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Anna’s House debuting winter menu tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We always love having this next guest on eightWest because their creativity really shines with all their amazing food! Anna’s House is debuting its winter features menu starting tomorrow. Anna’s House has 5 new items that will be at their 9 Michigan locations and they have a large menu that satisfies a variety of dietary lifestyles. We have Executive Chef, Jon Schwartz, in studio with us.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan

Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Snow Conditions Report: December 15, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has not received an inch of snow since Nov. 20, or 25 days! Snow lovers rejoice, as that will change this weekend and beyond. Remarkably, we are still above average for the season. There is very little, if any, usable snow across...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

196K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy