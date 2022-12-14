Read full article on original website
No. 11 Baylor set to be at full strength vs. Washington St.
Two well-rested teams are set to meet when No. 11 Baylor faces Washington State in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge on
Chris Paul graduates from Winston-Salem State, gifts fellow classmates $2,500
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul graduated from Winston-Salem State in North Carolina on Friday. The 12-time NBA All-Star began his collegiate career at Wake Forest in 2003, where he worked on a bachelor’s degree for two years before turning pro. Now nearly two decades later, the 37-year-old college...
Suns’ Cam Payne out, Devin Booker questionable Thursday vs. Clippers
The Phoenix Suns will be without the services of point guard Cameron Payne Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, while guard Devin Booker and center Deandre Ayton are questionable, according to the NBA’s injury report. Payne suffered a sprained right foot that held him to less than nine minutes...
Cardinals’ Steve Keim taking health-related leave of absence from the team
The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team related to his health. “Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is currently on a health-related leave of absence,” the team released in a statement to Arizona Sports’ Tyler Drake.
Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham to join Suns broadcast team
The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that Mercury guard Mercury Sophie Cunningham will be joining the Suns broadcast team. Cunningham will join voices Tom Leander, Tom Chambers, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Eddie Johnson and Kevin Ray for the remainder of the season during pregame, halftime and postgame shows and will make her debut on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Brittney Griner addresses freedom, says she’ll play in 2023 for Mercury
WNBA star Brittney Griner, in her first public comments written or spoken since being freed from Russian incarceration via a prisoner swap, thanked supporters who helped her through her ordeal. She also said she plans to suit up for the Phoenix Mercury in 2023. “It feels so good to be...
Sabonis, Fox lead Kings to 122-113 victory over Pistons
Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings used a dominant performance from their starters to beat the Detroit Pistons 122-113 on Friday night
Stephen Silas ‘needed’ hug from Monty Williams after death of father
When the final buzzer sounded after arguably one of the most disappointing performances by his Phoenix Suns, Monty Williams looked like he couldn’t have cared less about how the Houston Rockets had dismantled his team. He needed to reach his counterpart, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, who made his...
Vote: Did Miami Central fumble on this play vs. American Heritage in Florida state championship?
Here's another reason why video replay is becoming increasingly appealing for high school football championships
LIV Golf anounces plans for tournament at Dove Mountain in Arizona
LIV Golf added three more tournaments to its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, two of them at courses and markets where the PGA Tour no longer plays and a third on an Oklahoma course that previously held an LPGA Tour event. The Saudi-funded rival league now has announced seven locations for...
Broncos enter tilt vs. Cardinals searching for offensive consistency
TEMPE — For the first time in the Russell Wilson era, the Denver Broncos offense resembled something of a competent unit in Week 14. Wilson turned in arguably his best game as a Bronco, throwing for three touchdowns and 247 yards on 23 of 36 passing (63.9%) while adding 57 rushing yards on four carries. His play helped Denver put up a season-high 28 points, surpassing its previous mark of 23 from Week 4.
Arizona Diamondbacks sign reliever Scott McGough to 2-year deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms with reliever Scott McGough on a two-year contract, the team announced on Thursday. The 33-year-old right-hander spent the last four seasons playing professional baseball in Japan, totaling 80 saves across 232.2 innings pitched with a 2.94 ERA for the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 season one of NFL’s most dysfunctional ever
The Cardinals hoped to win a home Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Feb. 2023. Instead, they have produced one of the most dysfunctional seasons in NFL history. Things are so preposterously wrong in Arizona that the owner, Michael Bidwill, might be tempted to forego major changes and write the whole thing off. The kind of snakebite season that effects every NFL franchise over the course of time.
