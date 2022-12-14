ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

chathamstartribune.com

Dog returns home after 15 days on the run

It took a community and more to bring a shy dog back to its worried owner after 15 days on the run. Chase is a poodle who lives with his owner, Eleanor Pearson, on Hollyberry Drive in Gretna. While she's at work, Pearson has her neighbor let her dogs out...
GRETNA, VA
WSET

Find the Perfect Gift at Shay's

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Shay's Unique Gifts has everything you could want for your loved ones this holiday season. You can find everything from jewelry to boots! Emily got to see the selection and what you can expect if you walk in the door!
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: 3112 Catering Co.

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. Cholocate lovers are celebrating National Chocolate Covered Anything Day! December 16th is a day! Drizzle, dip, or dunk your favorite foods in every kind of chocolate imaginable on this day.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke baker competes in Ultimate Baker Contest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell, owner of Sugarheart Baking Co., joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the Ultimate Baker Contest, in which she is one of the finalists competing to become The Ultimate Baker. If she wins, she will be awarded a $5,000 dollar prize and a custom sprinkle collection with Sprinkle Pop, and will be featured on the cover of ‘ChristmasINC.Magazine (Valentine’s Edition).
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Buchanan Fountain and Grille

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Unique to our area are the numerous small town mom-and-pop restaurants and the history that lives inside. Maybe one of the most sought out, is about 30 miles north of the Star City. “If the walls could talk, the stories would be amazing,” said regular customer...
BUCHANAN, VA
WSLS

MOWW donates gifts to veterans at the Salem VA Medical Center

SALEM, Va. – A four-decade-long tradition continued at the Salem VA Medical Center on Thursday. The Virginia Piedmont chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars donated gifts, coats, and clothes to veterans at the hospital. This year, the group was able to fundraise over $4,000. “Well, it’s...
SALEM, VA
Cheryl E Preston

The Haunted House on Patton Ave

I was driving my grandchildren to the Gainsboro Branch Library this afternoon and looked up the hill to the right at the duplexes on Patton Ave NW Roanoke. A long-ago memory came back to me so after we left the library we drove up the hill and my grandson took two pictures for me. Many years ago my mother told me she and my dad once lived in the second duplex (the blue one on the right) which is number 118. She said she had a frightening experience in that home when I was about six months old.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

E.C. Glass Principal search begins; how you can help weigh in

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After E.C. Glass's principal announced her decision to retire, Lynchburg City Schools says the search for a new principal has begun. LCS says it recognizes the critical role that school principals play in the community and believe it is important to engage with the community as it looks for its next leader.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Annual Prunty turkey giveaway Saturday

It’s the giving season and Coach Robert Prunty is returning to his hometown of Chatham to do just that — give away more than 250 turkeys and hams on Saturday. “We’re trying to take a little load off of people during the holidays,” said Prunty, who along with his family and Ben and Betty Davenport, have been giving away the biggest menu item most folks have on their Christmas dinner tables for the past seven years.
CHATHAM, VA
WSLS

New retail zone in Roanoke County sparks controversy

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – There’s a new retail zone that has people talking in Roanoke County – many are speculating that the development could be a Publix. On Tuesday night, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve plans to rezone the sit along Brambleton Avenue and Old Cave Spring Road after the developers presented a revised concept plan.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
ROANOKE, VA

