FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
WSET
'Christmas Angels' in Bedford Police Department deliver Christmas gifts to school families
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — On most days they're police officers. This week, they were Christmas Angels. "We're having the time of our lives," the Bedford Police Department posted on Facebook. "Besides all the hustle and bustle of this season, we have opportunities like these." That opportunity is to deliver...
chathamstartribune.com
Dog returns home after 15 days on the run
It took a community and more to bring a shy dog back to its worried owner after 15 days on the run. Chase is a poodle who lives with his owner, Eleanor Pearson, on Hollyberry Drive in Gretna. While she's at work, Pearson has her neighbor let her dogs out...
WSET
Find the Perfect Gift at Shay's
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Shay's Unique Gifts has everything you could want for your loved ones this holiday season. You can find everything from jewelry to boots! Emily got to see the selection and what you can expect if you walk in the door!
WDBJ7.com
God’s Final Call and Warning holds Christmas giveaway for hundreds in need
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local ministry is helping those in need ahead of the holidays. God’s Final Call and Warning held a Christmas giveaway in Danville Wednesday. They had around $130,000 worth of food, drinks, appliances, toys and new clothes to hand out to the community. The giveaway...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: 3112 Catering Co.
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. Cholocate lovers are celebrating National Chocolate Covered Anything Day! December 16th is a day! Drizzle, dip, or dunk your favorite foods in every kind of chocolate imaginable on this day.
WSET
'In Memory of Mr. Martin:' Roanoke Memorial plaque remembers well-known employee
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — At Carilion Roanoke Memorial, you may notice a new addition on the wall when entering the front doors of the hospital. That addition brings back memories of longtime employee Douglas Martin. "Even if you didn't catch his name, you could remember his smile. It was...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke baker competes in Ultimate Baker Contest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell, owner of Sugarheart Baking Co., joined us on Here @ Home to tell us about the Ultimate Baker Contest, in which she is one of the finalists competing to become The Ultimate Baker. If she wins, she will be awarded a $5,000 dollar prize and a custom sprinkle collection with Sprinkle Pop, and will be featured on the cover of ‘ChristmasINC.Magazine (Valentine’s Edition).
WSLS
Two Franklin County organizations working to support seniors, pets during holiday season
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Leaders from two Franklin County organizations are reaching out to help local seniors and pets, who they believe are sometimes forgotten during the holiday season. Dr. Iguaran, owner of the Red Oak Manor, is working with the Franklin County Humane Society to collect food for...
WDBJ7.com
New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Buchanan Fountain and Grille
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Unique to our area are the numerous small town mom-and-pop restaurants and the history that lives inside. Maybe one of the most sought out, is about 30 miles north of the Star City. “If the walls could talk, the stories would be amazing,” said regular customer...
WSLS
MOWW donates gifts to veterans at the Salem VA Medical Center
SALEM, Va. – A four-decade-long tradition continued at the Salem VA Medical Center on Thursday. The Virginia Piedmont chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars donated gifts, coats, and clothes to veterans at the hospital. This year, the group was able to fundraise over $4,000. “Well, it’s...
WSLS
Tyson Foods to donate more than 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken to Danville residents
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Community College is teaming up with Tyson Foods to help those in need this holiday season. On Saturday, Dec. 17, volunteers from the Tyson Foods Danville facility, Danville Community College and Danville City Council will be distributing more than 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken. The...
Augusta Free Press
From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
Jack and Brenda Kearney of Harrisonburg purchased the Buckhorn Inn in July 2021. Soon after, Brandon and Danielle McCowan came on as business partners in the Churchville bed and breakfast. Established in 1811 as a tavern and stagecoach stop, the inn was also a gambling and dance hall. “So, if...
The Haunted House on Patton Ave
I was driving my grandchildren to the Gainsboro Branch Library this afternoon and looked up the hill to the right at the duplexes on Patton Ave NW Roanoke. A long-ago memory came back to me so after we left the library we drove up the hill and my grandson took two pictures for me. Many years ago my mother told me she and my dad once lived in the second duplex (the blue one on the right) which is number 118. She said she had a frightening experience in that home when I was about six months old.
WSET
E.C. Glass Principal search begins; how you can help weigh in
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After E.C. Glass's principal announced her decision to retire, Lynchburg City Schools says the search for a new principal has begun. LCS says it recognizes the critical role that school principals play in the community and believe it is important to engage with the community as it looks for its next leader.
chathamstartribune.com
Annual Prunty turkey giveaway Saturday
It’s the giving season and Coach Robert Prunty is returning to his hometown of Chatham to do just that — give away more than 250 turkeys and hams on Saturday. “We’re trying to take a little load off of people during the holidays,” said Prunty, who along with his family and Ben and Betty Davenport, have been giving away the biggest menu item most folks have on their Christmas dinner tables for the past seven years.
WSLS
New retail zone in Roanoke County sparks controversy
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – There’s a new retail zone that has people talking in Roanoke County – many are speculating that the development could be a Publix. On Tuesday night, the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve plans to rezone the sit along Brambleton Avenue and Old Cave Spring Road after the developers presented a revised concept plan.
WSLS
Angels of Assisi to host Mega Adoption Event at the Berglund Center Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. – There are plenty of four-legged friends who need a forever home. Angels of Assisi is hosting another Holiday Extravaganza Mega Pet Adoption at the Berglund Center just before the Christmas holiday. Ten other rescue groups across the valley will be joining the organization for the event.
wfxrtv.com
Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
