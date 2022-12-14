Read full article on original website
Nearly 400 people attend Rapid Response emergency hiring event for laid off UFI workersThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Local high school students recommend a TikTok social media presence for Apple ValleyThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Victorville awards first fire academy scholarship amid wildland firefighter shortageThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Victorville awarding Irwin Academy student plaque for civil rights essay on Frances Ellen Watkins HarperThe HD PostVictorville, CA
75th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade brings the community together for the holidaysThe HD PostVictorville, CA
vvng.com
33-year-old Victorville man out on bail for DUI arrested again for DUI in the same area
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old Victorville man was arrested for DUI for a second time within 2 months and in the same area, officials said. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at approximately 7:57 p.m., Sheriff’s Service Specialist M. Felix from the Victorville Police Department observed a reckless driver at Hesperia Road and Verde Road in Victorville.
Remains of 3 discovered in San Bernardino County
Authorities are investigating after the remains of three people were discovered in San Bernardino County in November.
Police search for missing boy with austim in San Bernardino County
Police are searching for a missing teenage boy with autism who was last seen leaving a Rialto school on Thursday afternoon. Eric Larue, 16, left home to attend class at Carter High School around 8 a.m., said Rialto Police. School officials say Larue was seen leaving the campus around 1:30 p.m. after school was dismissed. […]
Woman allegedly slashed boyfriend, abandoned baby during argument in San Bernardino County
A woman was arrested for allegedly slashing her boyfriend with a knife during an argument in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. The woman abandoned her infant daughter, leaving her completely alone at home during the incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, Samantha Byrd, 30, was arrested on charges of assault […]
vvng.com
3 arrested after shooting investigation at a home in Barstow
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were arrested on various charges after a shooting investigation at a home in Barstow. On December 12, 2022, at approximately 2:24 a.m., Barstow Police dispatch received a call for service regarding a shooting at a residence in the 1300 block of Mesa Drive.
vvng.com
Vehicle shot with a pellet gun after attempted carjacking in Vons shopping center
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A vehicle was shot multiple times with a pellet gun after an attempted carjacking in the Victorville Vons shopping center, officials said. It happened on December 13, 2022, at about 2:50 pm, in the 12100 block of Hesperia Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG...
KTLA.com
Victorville man arrested on suspicion of DUI after posting bail for DUI
A Victorville man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol for the second time in less than two months. His second arrest came as he was on release after making bail for the first arrest. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said John Scott Woodward, 33,...
Remains identified as missing I.E. man; 2 bodies likely related
Authorities said Thursday that human remains found in November have been identified as a Nuevo man who was reported missing in July. Two other sets of human remains found at the scene are still unidentified.On Nov. 18, 2022, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of human remains found in a remote area near Kramer Junction, about 35 miles west of Barstow, Calif.Deputies found three sets of human remains at the scene, according to the department. Sheriff's homicide detectives began an investigation.One of the victims has been positively identified as Enrique Saltos Gallegos. Gallegos and two other people were reported missing in July 2022. Detectives believe the other two victims found at the Kramer Junction scene are the other missing individuals. Tests were still being conducted, and the identities have not been confirmed.Gallegos was a 38-year-old resident of Nuevo, Calif., in Riverside County. No suspects have been identified. The causes of the deaths have not been released.Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detective B. Chandler at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
Hesperia and SB County Sheriff to pay $1M settlement for housing discrimination
HESPERIA – The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday, a $1 million settlement agreement with Hesperia and the San Bernardino County Sheriff for its ‘crime free’ housing policy that resulted in discrimination against Black and Latino residents.
Female resident awoken, threatened by home-invasion suspect in Rialto: Sheriff’s Department
A suspected burglar who broke into a home in Rialto and allegedly threatened a female resident Sunday night has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 19300 block of Easton Street around 2 a.m. Sunday. Deputies were sent to the home following a 911 call reporting a man broke in while the […]
NBC Los Angeles
Authorities Have New Lead in Halloween Night Homicide of Teen
San Bernardino County Investigators have a new lead in a homicide that killed a popular Alta Loma High School student on Halloween night. They are looking for two people of interest in the shooting. Detectives are hoping cell phone images will lead to an arrest. The family of Robert Plyley...
Nationwide Report
1 Person Killed And 11 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In San Bernardino (San Bernardino, CA)
According to the San Bernardino Fire Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday night in San Bernardino. Officials confirmed that one person died and eleven others were injured in the accident.
vvng.com
3 people missing after heading to Hesperia for a job offer; family pleads for help
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Three people reportedly headed to Hesperia for a job offer went missing, and the family is pleading for help after months of searching. 38-year-old Enrique Salto and his 36-year-old brother Salvador “Chava” Salto, and 26-year-old Estela Monjaras, were last seen on July 20, 2022, destined for Hesperia from Perris, California.
San Bernardino County authorities investigating 3 sets of human remains found near Kramer Junction
A set of remains found near Kramer Junction have been identified as a man who went missing in July. Investigators believe the other two sets of remains found may be of people who were reported missing.
vvng.com
Body of second person found in crash near Hesperia Lake; Coroner IDs driver and passenger
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The body of a second person was recovered from a vehicle that was impaled against a tree following a crash near Hesperia Lake, Tuesday. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver and passenger of a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century as 24-year-old Pedro “Peter”Perez of Apple Valley, and 27-year-old Ruben Medina of Hesperia.
vvng.com
Coroner identifies man found dead in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found dead in a Walmart parking lot in Hesperia Tuesday, and also released his cause of death. The body of 20-year-old Devan Deppisch, of Danville Vermont, was discovered around...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Diane Cook sentenced in cold case murder of Twin Peaks man
Diane Elizabeth Cook has been sentenced in the 1993 death of her boyfriend, Rick Hafty. Cook and Hafty were romantic partners who had been living together in Twin Peaks. On Feb. 27, 1993, Cook called 9-1-1 to report she had shot Hafty. Though she was arrested and questioned in 1993, Cook was never charged in connection with the killing.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department arrested local man after responding to early morning shots fired along 400 block of West Fredricks Street near Barstow High School.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department arrested a local local man after responding to early morning shots fired along the 400 block of West Fredricks Street near Barstow High School. According to the Barstow Police Department, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at approximately...
vvng.com
VIDEO: Man flees Victorville Costco with cart of vacuum cleaners after pulling gun on employee
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was captured on cellphone footage fleeing through a fire exit with vacuum cleaners that he robbed at gunpoint from a Victorville Costco. It happened at 1:04 p.m. on December 13, 2022, at the Costco Wholesale located at 14555 Valley Center Drive in the...
2urbangirls.com
San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to fraud charges
LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman has pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge for her involvement in an investment fraud scheme that caused more than $2.6 million in losses to investors, the Justice Department announced today. Sharief Deona McDowell, 57, of Loma Linda, pleaded guilty Tuesday...
