Barstow, CA

vvng.com

33-year-old Victorville man out on bail for DUI arrested again for DUI in the same area

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old Victorville man was arrested for DUI for a second time within 2 months and in the same area, officials said. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at approximately 7:57 p.m., Sheriff’s Service Specialist M. Felix from the Victorville Police Department observed a reckless driver at Hesperia Road and Verde Road in Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

3 arrested after shooting investigation at a home in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three people were arrested on various charges after a shooting investigation at a home in Barstow. On December 12, 2022, at approximately 2:24 a.m., Barstow Police dispatch received a call for service regarding a shooting at a residence in the 1300 block of Mesa Drive.
BARSTOW, CA
CBS LA

Remains identified as missing I.E. man; 2 bodies likely related

Authorities said Thursday that human remains found in November have been identified as a Nuevo man who was reported missing in July. Two other sets of human remains found at the scene are still unidentified.On Nov. 18, 2022, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of human remains found in a remote area near Kramer Junction, about 35 miles west of Barstow, Calif.Deputies found three sets of human remains at the scene, according to the department. Sheriff's homicide detectives began an investigation.One of the victims has been positively identified as Enrique Saltos Gallegos. Gallegos and two other people were reported missing in July 2022. Detectives believe the other two victims found at the Kramer Junction scene are the other missing individuals. Tests were still being conducted, and the identities have not been confirmed.Gallegos was a 38-year-old resident of Nuevo, Calif., in Riverside County. No suspects have been identified. The causes of the deaths have not been released.Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detective B. Chandler at 909-890-4904.  Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.   
NUEVO, CA
vvng.com

3 people missing after heading to Hesperia for a job offer; family pleads for help

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Three people reportedly headed to Hesperia for a job offer went missing, and the family is pleading for help after months of searching. 38-year-old Enrique Salto and his 36-year-old brother Salvador “Chava” Salto, and 26-year-old Estela Monjaras, were last seen on July 20, 2022, destined for Hesperia from Perris, California.
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Body of second person found in crash near Hesperia Lake; Coroner IDs driver and passenger

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The body of a second person was recovered from a vehicle that was impaled against a tree following a crash near Hesperia Lake, Tuesday. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver and passenger of a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century as 24-year-old Pedro “Peter”Perez of Apple Valley, and 27-year-old Ruben Medina of Hesperia.
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

Coroner identifies man found dead in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found dead in a Walmart parking lot in Hesperia Tuesday, and also released his cause of death. The body of 20-year-old Devan Deppisch, of Danville Vermont, was discovered around...
HESPERIA, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Diane Cook sentenced in cold case murder of Twin Peaks man

Diane Elizabeth Cook has been sentenced in the 1993 death of her boyfriend, Rick Hafty. Cook and Hafty were romantic partners who had been living together in Twin Peaks. On Feb. 27, 1993, Cook called 9-1-1 to report she had shot Hafty. Though she was arrested and questioned in 1993, Cook was never charged in connection with the killing.
TWIN PEAKS, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department arrested local man after responding to early morning shots fired along 400 block of West Fredricks Street near Barstow High School.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department arrested a local local man after responding to early morning shots fired along the 400 block of West Fredricks Street near Barstow High School. According to the Barstow Police Department, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at approximately...
BARSTOW, CA
2urbangirls.com

San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to fraud charges

LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman has pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge for her involvement in an investment fraud scheme that caused more than $2.6 million in losses to investors, the Justice Department announced today. Sharief Deona McDowell, 57, of Loma Linda, pleaded guilty Tuesday...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

