Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Woman admits to killing elderly former neighbors during 2020 burglary in Prairie Township
A woman admitted Friday to killing her elderly former neighbors by stabbing one and strangling the other with a rope during a 2020 burglary at their Prairie Township home. Kelly Dale Vokas, 42, pleaded guilty Friday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to murder, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary in connection with the double homicide.
YAHOO!
Trial for alleged leader of Hawaii crime syndicate set
Dec. 15—The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported co-conspirators pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a third superseding indictment ahead of their trial in April. The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported...
YAHOO!
TCPD: Woman arrested after 16th Street chase
Dec. 16—TRAVERSE CITY — A Williamsburg woman was arrested early Thursday on 16th Street after a foot chase with officers from the Traverse City Police Department. On Wednesday just before midnight, officers attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop of the 25-year-old driver, but she would not pull over, Sgt. Adam Gray said. Depending on the circumstances of cases involving minor infractions, police pursuit may be terminated to keep the community safe, he noted.
YAHOO!
Wrong-way driver charged in 6-vehicle St. Paul crash
A wrong-way driver caused a six-vehicle crash on a St. Paul interstate that injured three people, according to charges filed Friday. Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded Wednesday at 10:54 p.m. to the crash, which stemmed from a driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Dale Street. Witnesses identified Daniel Ambros-Tellez, 30, of St. Paul, as the driver.
YAHOO!
Convicted Mississippi murderer, rapist Thomas 'Eddie' Loden executed by lethal injection
PARCHMAN -- At 6 p.m., the curtain rose in Room 54 of Building 17 at the Mississippi State Penitentiary. At 6:01 Thomas "Eddie" Loden spoke of remorse. At 6:03, Loden's eyes began to glaze over. At 6:05, his jaw dropped slightly. After seven more minutes of silence, Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton.
YAHOO!
St. Cloud man sentenced to 34 months in prison for drug possession after Dawson, Minnesota, traffic stop
District Court to 34 months in prison after a jury found him guilty in June of third-degree drug possession. Deronti Rogers Jr. was sentenced Oct. 13 by Judge Thomas Van Hon, who gave Rogers credit for 100 days served. A charge of knowingly failing to register as a predatory offender was dismissed. A lesser charge of driving after license cancellation was not adjudicated.
Comments / 0