YAHOO!
Man, 58, injured in Kalihi carjacking
Dec. 16—A 58-year-old man sustained minor facial injuries in a carjacking in Kalihi early today, Honolulu police said. The victim was sitting in the driver's seat of a gray 2004 Mazda sedan in the 1300 block of North School Street when two males approached him — one armed with a knife — shortly before 12:50 a.m., according to police.
Fatal Waikiki stand-off highlights need for more police to have body-worn cameras
A tense, hours-long barricade situation inside the Ohia Hotel in Waikiki last Thursday highlighted the need for more divisions in the Honolulu Police Department to be outfitted with body-worn cameras.
Oahu businesses fall victim to thieves ahead of the holidays
HPD reports, the man took items and tried to steal a safe before leaving. The company told KHON2, it's unfortunate that small businesses continue to be hit by thieves and others agree.
YAHOO!
Suspect wanted in Waialae Nui Ridge home robbery
Dec. 15—CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public's help in identifying a male who is wanted in a home robbery at Waialae Nui Ridge. Police said a 62-year-old woman was sleeping in her home in the 1600 block of Halekoa Drive at about 9 p.m. Monday when an unknown male entered her residence and assaulted her.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man accused in deadly Waikiki attack indicted for second-degree murder
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury on Wednesday indicted a suspect on one count of second-degree murder in connection with a Waikiki attack that left a 21-year-old man dead. Police said 18-year-old Lionel Winebush was one of 11 men who drove from Tantalus to Waikiki to retaliate against another...
YAHOO!
Man, 51, indicted in fatal stabbing of Kaneohe security guard
Dec. 14—An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against a 51-year-old man Monday, charging him with murder in the Dec. 6 stabbing death of a 77-year-old security guard in Kaneohe. The grand jury indicted William Michael Bell with second-degree murder in the death of Michael "Mike" Chu of Kailua.
YAHOO!
Police: Kaimuki man, 38, stabbed trying to break up fight
Dec. 15—A 38-year-old man was seriously injured in an early-morning stabbing in Kaimuki today. The stabbing occurred in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Honolulu police said the victim was trying to break up a fight between a girlfriend and boyfriend — the victim's neighbors — when the boyfriend stabbed the victim in the upper torso with an unspecified weapon.
YAHOO!
Woman, 60, allegedly stabs daughter-in-law in Kaaawa
Dec. 15—A 60-year-old woman is scheduled to appear at Honolulu Circuit Court Thursday after she allegedly stabbed her 36-year-old daughter-in-law with a kitchen knife in Kaaawa. Sherry M.L. Kameenui, also known as Sherry Fuentes, was charged Friday with second-degree assault. Honolulu police said the suspect stabbed her daughter-in-law in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Arizona prison that houses Hawaii inmates could influence design of long-stalled Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A private prison in the middle of the Arizona desert could offer some design solutions for the state ― should a new jail be built on Oahu. Saguaro Correctional Center currently houses about 1,000 Hawaii inmates with long sentences. Christin Johnson, of the state Correctional Oversight...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach charged with harassment after encounters with visitors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who claims he’s protecting a remote Oahu beach is facing charges for the way he’s been treating outsiders. People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam.”. He’s been posted up at Makua Beach for the last six months....
KITV.com
Hawaii Loa Ridge Suspect in Court, Trial Set for January
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of murder in a grisly killing at a home in Hawaii Loa Ridge in court on Wednesday. Juan Baron faces charges in the death of Gary Ruby, whose body Baron allegedly kept cemented in the bathtub of the man's Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
KITV.com
New details released in Waikiki stabbing reveal brutal group violence
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Newly filed court documents have been released in the stabbing death of 21-year-old Tony Taki. According to the filing, was part of a large group of people which was attacked by another group in the early morning hours on December 6, 2022 near a bus stop on Kuhio Avenue.
YAHOO!
Honolulu man charged with running for-hire attack website
Dec. 16—A 32-year-old Honolulu man was charged Tuesday by federal prosecutors in Alaska with aiding and abetting computer intrusions after he allegedly ran a for-hire attack program for 13 years. A 32-year-old Honolulu man was charged Tuesday by federal prosecutors in Alaska with aiding and abetting computer intrusions after...
Power in Kalihi appears to be restored
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage affected a couple thousand customers in the Kalihi area overnight but as of 8 a.m., it appears to be restored. According to the Hawaiian Electric’s outage map, the outage affected Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha and Moanalua. The map stated that the outage began Thursday just before Midnight.
hawaiinewsnow.com
62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a violent home invasion in Kahala that left a 62-year-old woman badly beaten. On Tuesday morning, yellow crime scene tape was still draped across the second story deck of the woman’s home on Halekoa Drive. Law enforcement sources...
KITV.com
Crimestoppers Honolulu says stolen license plates can lead to other crimes
HONOLULU (KITV)- Honolulu Crimestoppers says people may be contributing to the crime rate going up and not even know it. Stolen license plates can be used to commit other crimes. When your plate is stolen, you should report it right away. The theft is a hidden crime, that's not really...
KITV.com
Suspect in killing of security guard in Kaneohe refused to participate in arraignment hearing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect accused of stabbing a Kaneohe security guard to death refused to come out of his cell for his arraignment and plea hearing on Thursday. William Bell was scheduled to make his plea on the murder charge for the death of 77-year-old Mike Chu Thursday morning. But court documents show that date was rescheduled for next Monday.
KHON2
Is the Safe and Sound crime reduction program in Waikiki working? Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm weighs in
HONOLULU (KHON) – The “Safe and Sound” program, which covers Diamond Head to the Ala Wai boat harbor, was created in October to help make Waikiki a safer and more appealing area for locals and visitors. But with recent high-profile crimes in the area, including a deadly...
Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
EMS: Man in serious condition following stabbing in Kaimuki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man is in serious condition following a stabbing in Kaimuki. Officials said the incident happened near 3rd Avenue at around 4:15 a.m. EMS said paramedics treated a transported a man in his late-30s to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed...
