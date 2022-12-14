Read full article on original website
Man, 58, injured in Kalihi carjacking
Dec. 16—A 58-year-old man sustained minor facial injuries in a carjacking in Kalihi early today, Honolulu police said. The victim was sitting in the driver's seat of a gray 2004 Mazda sedan in the 1300 block of North School Street when two males approached him — one armed with a knife — shortly before 12:50 a.m., according to police.
Woman, 60, allegedly stabs daughter-in-law in Kaaawa
Dec. 15—A 60-year-old woman is scheduled to appear at Honolulu Circuit Court Thursday after she allegedly stabbed her 36-year-old daughter-in-law with a kitchen knife in Kaaawa. Sherry M.L. Kameenui, also known as Sherry Fuentes, was charged Friday with second-degree assault. Honolulu police said the suspect stabbed her daughter-in-law in...
Man accused in deadly Waikiki attack indicted for second-degree murder
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury on Wednesday indicted a suspect on one count of second-degree murder in connection with a Waikiki attack that left a 21-year-old man dead. Police said 18-year-old Lionel Winebush was one of 11 men who drove from Tantalus to Waikiki to retaliate against another...
Suspect wanted in Waialae Nui Ridge home robbery
Dec. 15—CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public's help in identifying a male who is wanted in a home robbery at Waialae Nui Ridge. Police said a 62-year-old woman was sleeping in her home in the 1600 block of Halekoa Drive at about 9 p.m. Monday when an unknown male entered her residence and assaulted her.
Police: Kaimuki man, 38, stabbed trying to break up fight
Dec. 15—A 38-year-old man was seriously injured in an early-morning stabbing in Kaimuki today. The stabbing occurred in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Honolulu police said the victim was trying to break up a fight between a girlfriend and boyfriend — the victim's neighbors — when the boyfriend stabbed the victim in the upper torso with an unspecified weapon.
Hawaii Loa Ridge Suspect in Court, Trial Set for January
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of murder in a grisly killing at a home in Hawaii Loa Ridge in court on Wednesday. Juan Baron faces charges in the death of Gary Ruby, whose body Baron allegedly kept cemented in the bathtub of the man's Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
Suspect in killing of security guard in Kaneohe refused to participate in arraignment hearing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect accused of stabbing a Kaneohe security guard to death refused to come out of his cell for his arraignment and plea hearing on Thursday. William Bell was scheduled to make his plea on the murder charge for the death of 77-year-old Mike Chu Thursday morning. But court documents show that date was rescheduled for next Monday.
Suspect indicted in stabbing death of beloved educator
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A grand jury has indicted William Bell on a charge of Murder in the Second Degree, in the stabbing death of Michael Chu. Bell is accused of stabbing Chu as Chu sat in his car in the Windward City Shopping Center on the morning of Dec. 6. Court records state that a […]
Oahu businesses fall victim to thieves ahead of the holidays
HPD reports, the man took items and tried to steal a safe before leaving. The company told KHON2, it's unfortunate that small businesses continue to be hit by thieves and others agree.
EMS: Man in serious condition following stabbing in Kaimuki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man is in serious condition following a stabbing in Kaimuki. Officials said the incident happened near 3rd Avenue at around 4:15 a.m. EMS said paramedics treated a transported a man in his late-30s to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed...
62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a violent home invasion in Kahala that left a 62-year-old woman badly beaten. On Tuesday morning, yellow crime scene tape was still draped across the second story deck of the woman’s home on Halekoa Drive. Law enforcement sources...
Arizona prison that houses Hawaii inmates could influence design of long-stalled Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A private prison in the middle of the Arizona desert could offer some design solutions for the state ― should a new jail be built on Oahu. Saguaro Correctional Center currently houses about 1,000 Hawaii inmates with long sentences. Christin Johnson, of the state Correctional Oversight...
Man accused of shooting, killing Ewa building manager pleads ‘not guilty’
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of shooting a resident manager in Ewa pleaded “not guilty” to murder on Thursday. Patrick Tuputala made his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning via video teleconference.
New details released in Waikiki stabbing reveal brutal group violence
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Newly filed court documents have been released in the stabbing death of 21-year-old Tony Taki. According to the filing, was part of a large group of people which was attacked by another group in the early morning hours on December 6, 2022 near a bus stop on Kuhio Avenue.
Crimestoppers Honolulu says stolen license plates can lead to other crimes
HONOLULU (KITV)- Honolulu Crimestoppers says people may be contributing to the crime rate going up and not even know it. Stolen license plates can be used to commit other crimes. When your plate is stolen, you should report it right away. The theft is a hidden crime, that's not really...
Suspect assaults elderly woman, steals expensive watch during Kahala-area home invasion
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are searching for a home invasion suspect who they say assaulted an elderly woman at her Kahala-area home and made off with a wristwatch worth thousands of dollars. The incident happened Monday around 9 p.m. at a home on Halekoa Drive. According to the report, the...
Trial for alleged leader of Hawaii crime syndicate set
Dec. 15—The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported co-conspirators pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a third superseding indictment ahead of their trial in April. The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported...
Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court
One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday. Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court. One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday.
Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
Power in Kalihi appears to be restored
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage affected a couple thousand customers in the Kalihi area overnight but as of 8 a.m., it appears to be restored. According to the Hawaiian Electric’s outage map, the outage affected Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha and Moanalua. The map stated that the outage began Thursday just before Midnight.
