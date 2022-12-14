ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaneohe, HI

YAHOO!

Man, 58, injured in Kalihi carjacking

Dec. 16—A 58-year-old man sustained minor facial injuries in a carjacking in Kalihi early today, Honolulu police said. The victim was sitting in the driver's seat of a gray 2004 Mazda sedan in the 1300 block of North School Street when two males approached him — one armed with a knife — shortly before 12:50 a.m., according to police.
HONOLULU, HI
YAHOO!

Woman, 60, allegedly stabs daughter-in-law in Kaaawa

Dec. 15—A 60-year-old woman is scheduled to appear at Honolulu Circuit Court Thursday after she allegedly stabbed her 36-year-old daughter-in-law with a kitchen knife in Kaaawa. Sherry M.L. Kameenui, also known as Sherry Fuentes, was charged Friday with second-degree assault. Honolulu police said the suspect stabbed her daughter-in-law in...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man accused in deadly Waikiki attack indicted for second-degree murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury on Wednesday indicted a suspect on one count of second-degree murder in connection with a Waikiki attack that left a 21-year-old man dead. Police said 18-year-old Lionel Winebush was one of 11 men who drove from Tantalus to Waikiki to retaliate against another...
HONOLULU, HI
YAHOO!

Suspect wanted in Waialae Nui Ridge home robbery

Dec. 15—CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public's help in identifying a male who is wanted in a home robbery at Waialae Nui Ridge. Police said a 62-year-old woman was sleeping in her home in the 1600 block of Halekoa Drive at about 9 p.m. Monday when an unknown male entered her residence and assaulted her.
HONOLULU, HI
YAHOO!

Police: Kaimuki man, 38, stabbed trying to break up fight

Dec. 15—A 38-year-old man was seriously injured in an early-morning stabbing in Kaimuki today. The stabbing occurred in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Honolulu police said the victim was trying to break up a fight between a girlfriend and boyfriend — the victim's neighbors — when the boyfriend stabbed the victim in the upper torso with an unspecified weapon.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Loa Ridge Suspect in Court, Trial Set for January

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of murder in a grisly killing at a home in Hawaii Loa Ridge in court on Wednesday. Juan Baron faces charges in the death of Gary Ruby, whose body Baron allegedly kept cemented in the bathtub of the man's Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Suspect indicted in stabbing death of beloved educator

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A grand jury has indicted William Bell on a charge of Murder in the Second Degree, in the stabbing death of Michael Chu. Bell is accused of stabbing Chu as Chu sat in his car in the Windward City Shopping Center on the morning of Dec. 6. Court records state that a […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

EMS: Man in serious condition following stabbing in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man is in serious condition following a stabbing in Kaimuki. Officials said the incident happened near 3rd Avenue at around 4:15 a.m. EMS said paramedics treated a transported a man in his late-30s to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

62-year-old woman badly beaten in Kahala home invasion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway for the suspect in a violent home invasion in Kahala that left a 62-year-old woman badly beaten. On Tuesday morning, yellow crime scene tape was still draped across the second story deck of the woman’s home on Halekoa Drive. Law enforcement sources...
HONOLULU, HI
YAHOO!

Trial for alleged leader of Hawaii crime syndicate set

Dec. 15—The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported co-conspirators pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a third superseding indictment ahead of their trial in April. The alleged head of a Hawaii crime syndicate operating since the late 1990s and six purported...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court

One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday. Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court. One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Power in Kalihi appears to be restored

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage affected a couple thousand customers in the Kalihi area overnight but as of 8 a.m., it appears to be restored. According to the Hawaiian Electric’s outage map, the outage affected Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha and Moanalua. The map stated that the outage began Thursday just before Midnight.
HONOLULU, HI

