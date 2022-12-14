ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Iron, salt and water could change power grid

By Capital News Service
Planet Detroit
Planet Detroit
 2 days ago
Reading Time: 3 minutes

By JAKE CHRISTIE
Capital News Service

LANSING – Batteries come in different sizes: AA, AAA, a 27 billion gallon reservoir of Lake Michigan water.

And perhaps someday: a warehouse of iron, salt and water.

Those are the basic ingredients for iron-flow batteries, a technology that could help pave the way for the Great Lakes region’s green energy future.

And the future must be green. Otherwise, the effects of uncontrolled climate change could cause more frequent severe weather events, human displacement due to droughts and high sea levels, according to a United Nations report.

Energy storage is a priority for many states, including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. As alternative energy prices dropped, demand for energy storage increased, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The Institute for Energy Innovation produced an energy storage roadmap for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy in March. It set a minimum storage requirement of 4,000 megawatts by 2040.

In April, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released his state’s Clean Energy Plan , which highlighted energy storage as a key component of decarbonization.

Pennsylvania formed an Energy Storage Consortium in 2021. It served as a forum for discussing energy storage goals and strategies, said Geoff Bristow, the regional energy program manager for the state Department of Environmental Protection.

“What we need to do is get a better common understanding just what the opportunities and benefits are to various storage approaches,” Bristow said.

One benefit is filling gaps between renewable energy production and energy use, Bristow said.

Peak energy production doesn’t necessarily coincide with peak energy use when it comes to solar and wind energy. So storing otherwise wasted energy is essential for cutting fossil fuels out of the energy equation, according to the International Energy Agency.

Large-scale storage is nothing new. The Ludington Pumped Storage Plant on Lake Michigan was built in the 1970s and can store nearly 2,000 megawatts.

One megawatt provides enough electricity to power central air conditioning for about 250 homes, according to Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

These plants pump water up to a reservoir during peak hours of energy production, when electricity is cheaper. Then the water flows down during hours of peak consumption, when electricity is expensive.

Creation and management of the Ludington plant has been a good lesson for Michigan in terms of grid scale energy storage, and increasing energy storage is another tool in the toolbelt in the transition to green energy, said state Public Service Commissioner Katherine Peretick.

Pumped-storage hydropower is efficient and accounts for 90% of the world’s energy storage capacity, according to the International Energy Agency.

But pumped-storage hydropower plants are hard to site. They take a lot of space and need a lot of elevation, said Robert Savinell, an electrochemical researcher at Case Western Reserve University.

Those siting restrictions often make it hard to build near a large city where energy is most needed, Savinell said.

Lithium-ion batteries dominate the rest of grid level energy storage, but they are expensive to scale for long-term storage, Savinell said.

Iron-flow batteries excel at storing energy in the long term and are flexible in where they can be built, Savinell said.

They use tanks of iron and salt dissolved in water to create an electrolyte solution, the liquid responsible for storing and creating energy.

Because those elements are nontoxic and nonflammable, iron-flow batteries are much safer than lithium-ion batteries and much cheaper to scale, Savinell said.

The Michigan roadmap from the Institute for Energy Innovation established a minimum energy storage requirement of 4,000 more megawatts by 2040.

Iron-flow batteries capable of storing and delivering energy at a grid level are still in development, ESS Inc. is one of the only U.S. companies working to develop them commercially, Savinell said.

While iron-flow batteries are good at storing energy for a long time, they don’t store as much as lithium-ion batteries. That means they need a lot more electrolyte solution to store energy at grid level, Savinell said.

Without increased long-term energy storage it will be impossible to fully rely on renewable energy, Savinell said.

“Electrical energy storage is going to enable electrical energy to be used when and where it’s needed, more so then just when and where it’s generated.” Bristow said.

Jake Christie reports for Great Lakes Echo.

The post Iron, salt and water could change power grid appeared first on Planet Detroit .

Iron, salt and water could change power grid was first posted on December 14, 2022 at 11:56 am.
©2021 " Planet Detroit ". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aitkin Independent Age

An electric slide: The country is moving towards electric vehicles, but at what cost? (part 2)

alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com This story is the second in a series; the first can be found online or in our Dec. 7 edition. Minnesota is known as the land of 10,000 lakes. The state inventory lists the actual number as 11,842 lakes, with acreage parameters being different for unincorporated areas versus cities. But according to a Minnesota Public Radio report from 2019, the number jumps up to 21,871 if you account for...
MINNESOTA STATE
theevreport.com

Meijer First Retailer to Run All-Electric Semitrucks in Cold Weather Environment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – Meijer, a retailer that operates one of the largest fleets in Michigan with 250 semi trucks and is the first in North America to implement the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2010 near-zero emissions standards in 2009, is once again leading the retail industry by deploying two of the first all-electric semi trucks outside of California.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lbmjournal.com

Nation’s Best acquires Forslund Building Supply

DALLAS, Texas – Nation’s Best has announced the addition of Forslund Building Supply, serving the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin, to its family of businesses. “As a dominate player in a rural market, Forslund Building Supply couldn’t be a better fit for the Nation’s Best family,”...
WISCONSIN STATE
WLNS

Consumers Energy looking to buy land for solar energy plants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- “This year, Consumers Energy made a major commitment to clean energy,” Consumers Energy Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said. Wheeler said the goal of the company’s new clean energy plan is to expand solar energy across the state. This 20-year blueprint was put together to help meet Michigan’s changing energy needs. “By 2040 within […]
MICHIGAN STATE
agupdate.com

Send invasive species packing

Dad would often tell of picking mustard and cutting thistle in the fields. If he did a good job he was paid a dollar a day. Ninety years ago in the depths of the Great Depression that was good pay for a child. Some things have changed through the decades....
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
eenews.net

Dems will flex climate muscle after big wins in Mich., Minn.

The last time Democrats fully controlled the Minnesota state government, Rep. Frank Hornstein watched his renewable energy bill die at the hands of his own party. Now, a decade later, Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party has again won a governing trifecta by flipping the state Senate, retaining control of the state House and reelecting Gov. Tim Walz (DFL). At the top of their agenda is climate.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Invasive species in Wisconsin waters threaten environment

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers while ice fishing this winter. Aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways. Still, anglers can...
WISCONSIN STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Zuckerbucks-Backed Group Back in Wisconsin

The liberal voting activist group that dumped $350 million of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s money on local election offices during the 2020 presidential election is back again with another $80 million to give over the next five years. And Wisconsin once again will be front and center in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
K102.5

Algonquin: The Prehistoric Michigan Great Lake You Never Saw

Try to imagine most of the Upper Peninsula gone...covered in water. It would make a body of water so huge, it would be almost like an ocean. Well, there was such a lake in upper Michigan well over 2 ½ million years ago...it covered the space of Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, most of the Upper Peninsula, the tip of the Mitten, and a good hunk of Canada.
MICHIGAN STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota Democrats hope to sharply limit the deer farm industry in push to fight CWD

Minnesota farms that raise elk and deer for meat or captive hunts could soon face sharp limits from DFL lawmakers concerned about a critical disease risk to wild herds. Chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological illness, continues to spread in Minnesota. While Republicans in the past have protected the cervid farms, Democrats now have the upper hand in an emotional debate over the existence of the businesses — and their potential impact on Minnesota’s lucrative wild hunting industry.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Xcel Energy working to restore power to over 30,000 customers Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy said about 24,000 customers remain without power as crews battle conditions that are leading to new outages. At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy gave an update in a media release. According to the 4:00 p.m. media release from Xcel Energy, more than 1,200 field crews, employees, contractors and support staff from eight states are working in the area as part of the effort to get the power back on.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Stafsholt: Evers troubled licensing agency uncooperative

MADISON — The Legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licenses wrapped up its final hearing this week with recommendations for several reforms to be taken up in the next session. Sen. Rob Stafsholt, who chaired the committee, said the panel worked diligently in a bipartisan manner, but got little...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Deaths on public roadway eyed in new WI farm-related fatalities report

The Wisconsin Farm Related Fatalities Reports for 2019 and 2020 show farm fatality numbers remain high, and incidents on public roadways continue to be deadly. The reports compile statistics about agriculture-related deaths in the state. In 2019, roadway deaths accounted for 15 percent of the farm related fatalities (six out of 40) while in 2020 they accounted for 18 percent of fatalities (five out of 28).
WISCONSIN STATE
Planet Detroit

Planet Detroit

Detroit, MI
64
Followers
202
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Hold power accountable. Uncover solutions. Reflect and serve the community. Planet Detroit is a weekly email newsletter update to help you get smarter about the environment in Detroit and Michigan.

 https://planetdetroit.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy