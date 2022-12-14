Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS: Northeast Wisconsin snowmen come to life before temps plummet next week
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Axel brought Northeast Wisconsin the perfect snow for making a snowman, and the snow is expected to keep coming through Friday evening. One snowman in Weyauwega honored the storm that brought him life, as his creators named him "Axel." Other snowmen were a bit non-traditional --...
b93radio.com
Winter Storm Evolves; Storm Warning for 8-14 Foot Waves on Lake, Winter WX Advisories Expand on Land
An evolving winter storm has both mariners and landlubbers on watch as conditions intensify over Wisconsin and adjacent areas. The Nation Weather Service now says that a mix of rain, snow and sleet will transition between one another between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, and powerful east winds of 25-35 knots, gusting up to 50 knots will whip up waves of 8 to 14 feet, threatening to capsize or damage vessels on open waters.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
What if all this December rain fell as snow instead?
Depending on how you look at it, southeastern Wisconsin has either gotten very lucky or incredibly ripped off when it comes to snow in December this year. Thanks to warm Lake Michigan air and variable low tracks, we've missed out on some big snow potential that instead has fallen as rain.
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Axel brings heavy snow to the area
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Axel is here and will bring a variety of precipitation to Northeast Wisconsin. A wintry mix will continue through early Wednesday evening, then the rain turns to snow later in the evening with heavy snow overnight. Most of the snow falls between 9 p.m. Wednesday and...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin prepares for Winter Storm Axel
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- While there's been some unpredictability with what Winter Storm Axel might bring, you can always count on people making last minute preparations ahead of the first major snowfall. At Kimps Ace Hardware of Ashwaubenon, shoppers were on the hunt for the essentials Wednesday evening. “We're picking...
radioplusinfo.com
12-15-22 winter weather advisory
Snow covered, slippery roads will make travel difficult for the morning commute. Three to five inches of snow is forecast for east central Wisconsin. National Weather Service meteorologist Denny Van Cleve says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for east central Wisconsin from 9pm Wednesday until 7am Thursday including Fond du Lac, Dodge, Winnebago, and Sheoboygan counties with 3-5 inches of snow expected. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are expected. Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the early morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
White Christmas forecast, southeastern Wisconsin could see snow
Christmas is just around the corner, and what does everyone want? SNOW!. With Wisconsin being in the northern portion of the U.S., people assume that snow is very likely for the holiday season. However, looking at the winter climatology for this area, we can see that this is not always true.
December Drench: Wind, rain, and snow moving into Southeast Wisconsin
Rain showers had already reached far SW Wisconsin as of this afternoon. Rain overspreads SE Wisconsin late this evening.
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Door County Pulse
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New owners at Silver Lake Country Inn on Peters Drive in Town of West Bend
West Bend, WI – There are new owners in place at Silver Lake Country Inn, 5602 Peters Drive in the town of West Bend and have no fear, their game plan is to “not change a thing.”. Bill Driscoll and Ann Pfeffer are the new owners along with...
ozaukeepress.com
PHOTO OP-ED: Is that a mountain rising over the Port Washington lakefront?
Is that a mountain rising over the Port Washington lakefront?. Maybe not quite a mountain, but one very impressive pile of dirt has appeared beside the Port Washington Marina. No, it is not intended to be a ski hill for beginners, and it is not meant to be a permanent feature of the lakefront. The soil was dug out of the marina bottom over the last few weeks to increase the water depth to accommodate 14 additional boat slips. When the expansion was approved, it was reported the dredged material would be used to stabilize nearby areas of the shoreline, though it is possible the prodigious volume of dirt may have exceeded expectations. In any case, the dredging spoil is expected to be removed sooner or later. Meanwhile, residents of the Newport Shores and Lighthouse condominiums (the buildings in the photo) will have a good view of the marina expansion operation—and the mountain it has created. Photo by Sam Arendt.
ozaukeepress.com
Sunken treasure from Port
For decades, an 8-foot-tall anchor from the schooner America and a 15-foot-tall wooden rudder believed to be from the trading schooner Byron — artifacts lifted from the bottom of Lake Michigan by diver Allen “Butch” Klopp — graced the yard of Klopp’s home on South Division Street in Port Washington.
wtaq.com
Opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge Delayed Again
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge is delayed again. The bridge is now expected to open in mid-January, the state Department of Transportation says. Adverse weather is being blamed for the delay. When the $33 million project began, the bridge was initially scheduled...
wpr.org
Are deep wells a solution to PFAS-contaminated water? Some northeast Wisconsin residents hope so.
Andrea Maxwell doesn't have PFAS in her drinking water, but her neighbors do. Her family's well in the town of Peshtigo is near a fire training facility in Marinette, where chemicals formerly used in firefighting foam have seeped into groundwater over time. Tyco Fire Products, which owns the facility, has tested around 170 wells in the area for PFAS, also called "forever chemicals."
wearegreenbay.com
‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Made Patriotic Products from Metal Art of Wisconsin
Metal Art of Wisconsin is a family owned metal art company based in Manitowoc. Metal Art of Wisconsin is a brand of American made patriotic metal, world famous concealment flags and the industry’s largest line of steel, wood and aluminum handmade flags. Shane joined Living with Amy to talk more about the products they create. Take a look.
Fox11online.com
Smoke alarms aid Oshkosh family in house fire
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A smoke alarm helped an Oshkosh family escape a house fire safely. Crews were called to the home at 3777 Glenayre Lane just before 4 a.m. Friday. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames caused by an electrical malfunction inside the home, causing minor damage. The family...
Fox11online.com
Rockers, Dock Spiders release 2023 Northwoods League schedules
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- On the day Winter Storm Axel arrived, the Green Bay Rockers and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders provided some warm thoughts by releasing their 2023 baseball schedules. The teams begin their seasons May 29 by facing each other at Fond du Lac's Herr-Baker Field. Green Bay's home...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Unusual but true news
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Smartwatches are usually powered by a battery with a USB cord that we misplaced so we found another one with the same kind of end and... OK, we’ve also seen watches powered by the tiny solar cells or by the movement of your wrist while you walk.
Comments / 0