Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies
(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
Guardians Make Trade With The Brewers
The Guardians made some moves to their roster on Wednesday night. They traded Owen Miller to the Milwaukee Brewers for a player to be named later or cash considerations. It's a homecoming for Miller who grew up just outside of the city. Now he'll get the opportunity to play with his hometown team in Milwaukee.
Dodgers: Former Top Pitching Prospect Signs with AL Central Team
He'll look to turn his career around in 2023.
Angels Rumors: MLB Writer Predicts LA Signs Veteran All-Star Reliever
He would fill a huge need for the Angels.
RUMOR: Astros facing competition from these 2 teams for Michael Brantley
Michael Brantley, for the past decade or so, has been a positive contributor on the diamond while healthy. Since 2019, he’s been a huge part of three Houston Astros teams that made it into the World Series. Alas, Brantley missed the last five months of the season, including the playoffs, unable to help the Astros (at least on the field) in their run to a Fall Classic triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Dodgers News: Former Top 100 Outfield Prospect Retires
The outfield prospect was set to be the centerfielder of the future in LA. Baseball is hard.
Angels Rumors: MLB Network Personality Thinks Shohei Ohtani Will Join the Dodgers
He sees him switching LA teams next offseason.
Yardbarker
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
Will the latest move by the New York Yankees reignite their rivalry with the Boston Red Sox?. No, absolutely not. But the Yankees did sign a player away from the Red Sox organization, which always will be an intriguing storyline to follow -- especially since pitchers such as Garrett Whitlock, Adam Ottovino and Franklin German have had success flipping from the other side of the rivalry to Boston.
Dansby Swanson Posts Honeymoon Picture with Wife Mallory Pugh on Instagram
Atlanta Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson is enjoying his honeymoon. The newly wed All-Star posted a picture on his Instagram with his now wife, USWNT member Mallory Pugh. The couple were married over the weekend.
Dodgers: Is Suspended LA Pitcher The Reason Team isn't Spending So Far This Offseason?
There have been reports about the team being cautious of their payroll.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Teams Vying for Star Free Agent
Will the Dodgers make a move after all?
What We’re Hearing After the Carlos Correa Signing
Here’s what his deal with the Giants means for Dansby Swanson and MLB free agency.
Cleveland Browns Will Have a Different Look Against the Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns are bringing in some white face masks for the week 15 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
Dodgers Reportedly Sign Former All-Star Pitcher to a Contract
The Dodgers pitching unit may have found an answer to their thin depth
Yankees Re-Sign Jake Bauers; Will He Play For New York in 2023?
Bauers spent a chunk of time with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last year, acquired in a trade from the Reds last summer
Dodgers Swap Pitchers in Trade with Tampa Bay Rays
They're continuing to take fliers this offseason.
Dodgers News: Noah Syndergaard Could Have Made More Money Elsewhere, Chose LA
Noah Syndergaard had better offers elsewhere, but he chose to sign with the Dodgers after seeing the success they've had helping pitchers improve.
Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent
The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
Dodgers News: LA Broadcaster Helps Calm Fans Nerves With Current Off-Season
The season is not won in the off-season
Red Sox Reportedly In Contention For Top Remaining Free Agent Pitcher
The Red Sox may nab one of the league's best pitchers
