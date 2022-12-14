Read full article on original website
thehypemagazine.com
Flamenco Fusion Sensation Ámory Talks His New Single ‘Purple Rose’
Ámory is a dynamic artist of love devoted to God and music. He is committed to bringing love back into the frontline recognition of the music industry through the exploration of Flamenco elements fused to those of modernized western genres. Born in Spain and raised in the west, his mission is to remind folks all around of the bliss that is found in love; similar to a child’s state of mind, by becoming free in such awareness. Music is but the medium he uses to serve his listeners and is his passion for all his foreseeable days.
Listen to Kenzo B’s “Hood Love Story”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Hood Love Story,” off of Kenzo B’s recent Top Dawg EP, situates the drill rapper in the long and storied lineage of female accomplices to gruesome crime. Over fuzzed-out guitar strums and a refrain interpolating Young Thug’s 2021 hit “Love You More,” Kenzo raps about her willingness to aid and abet murder while threatening any other rival her Romeo might glance at. While previous hits situated her over thrashing guitars, “Hood Love Story” contrasts her flow with more soft and ruminative production. As always with Kenzo, there’s more focus on the songwriting than you’d expect from typical, ADHD-addled sample drill verses. But the main attraction is the interplay between the chittering hi-hats and Kenzo’s fierce yet unhurried spit.
thehypemagazine.com
Rising Hiphop & R&B Duo Duality Impresses with New Visual for ‘Ketamine’
It is rare that a track comes out of nowhere and hits you the very first time you hear it in a world of sensory brilliance. Hip Hop duo Duality have certainly achieved that and more with their debut track “Ketamine,” which is now accompanied by a music video. The music video matches the words of the track perfectly, and continues to push the narrative of the song forward.
MTV
SZA's 'S.O.S.' To Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard, And More
Mayday! Mayday! There are only three more days until SZA’s long-awaited album S.O.S. drops on December 9, and the R&B singer finally unveiled the tracklist on Monday (December 5). The reveal also came with scintillating previews of a few tracks. “Which version for back tracklist?” SZA tweeted with two...
intheknow.com
Reggae Artist Sizzla Burns DJ Khaled Platinum Plaques, Says Khaled Insulted His Name
Reggae artist Sizzla has a bone to pick with DJ Khaled. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the dancehall legend and frequent DJ Khaled collaborator shared video on Instagram of himself and a couple of buddies dismantling and setting ablaze to multiple plaques Sizzla received for his work on the Khaled albums Father of Asahd and Grateful. In the video, Sizzla can be heard saying he was insulted by Khaled. However, he doesn't provide further details. The men then break apart the framed commemorative plaques, making sure to cut out and set aside the photos of Khaled's son Asahd out of respect.
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip
Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
Lizzo Speaks About Facing Stigma As A Black Pop Music Artist: 'You Just Gotta Get Used To Me'
Sitting down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo opened up about the stigma she has faced as a Black pop music artist. The 34-year-old artist expressed her thoughts when she answered questions related to her new documentary Love, Lizzo on HBO Max. Lizzo was specifically asked to address the...
Jhene Aiko Announces Release Date For ‘Sleep Soul Vol.2′ Soothing Baby Album
Jhene Aiko is in full mommy-mode, as she’s announced the release date for her new Sleep Soul Volume 2 lullaby album — geared to soothe newborns and toddlers. The mother-of-two is back in music-mode, teaming up with the soothing album-series for an all new record to put babies and their parents to sleep. Aiko recently delivered a healthy baby boy, Noah Hasani, with rapper Big Sean last month (Nov. 8). More from VIBE.comJhene Aiko And Big Sean Welcome Their First ChildConsequence Slams G.O.O.D Music Artists For Not Defending Kanye WestJhené Aiko And Big Sean's Baby Shower Brings Together Family And...
Watch SZA’s New “Nobody Gets Me” Video
SZA has shared a video for “Nobody Gets Me,” marking the release day of new album SOS. Bradley Calder directed the video. SZA, who wore a St. Louis Blues hockey jersey for the album cover and a Seattle Mariners baseball cap on Saturday Night Live, continues the sporty sartorial theme, wearing a New York Jets jacket as she mooches about on a rooftop. Watch it below.
thesource.com
Ab-Soul’s ‘Herbert’ Album to Feature Big Sean, SiR, Jhene Aiko, Joey Bada$$ & More
Ab-Soul has released the tracklist for his first album in six years, Herbert. Hitting social media, Soulo dropped off the tracklist for the album, which is set to drop on Dec. 16. Across 19 songs, Ab-Soul will collaborate with Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h,...
Stereogum
Stream SZA’s New Album SOS Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lizzo, & A Björk Sample
SOS is finally here. Five and half years after Ctrl — during which SZA voiced frustration with her label Top Dawg — and days after announcing the release date on SNL, the R&B star has released her sophomore album. It boasts guest spots from Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Lizzo (who has an uncredited feature on “F2F”). Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “The Stomp” and Björk’s “Hidden Place” are both sampled on “Forgiveless.”
thehypemagazine.com
Tyga Hits with Single and Music Video ‘Nasty’ Featuring Chris Brown
Grammy-nominated artist Tyga is closing out a year full of new music with his latest contender, titled “Nasty”, featuring longtime friend and artist – Chris Brown. It’s been nearly eight years since the two artists delivered the double platinum single “Ayo” off their collaborative hit album “Fan of a Fan II”. The highly anticipated ‘Nasty’ showcases a new era of sound for the renowned hit makers amidst a slower, rhythmic beat. Tyga and Chris deliver a favorable balance of provocative yet playful lyrics for a boastful track destined for the club.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Complex
Tyler, the Creator Tells Fans to ‘Go Study’ Missy Elliott’s Music
It’s impossible to overstate the importance of the Missy Elliott catalog. In short, the celebrated artist’s boundary-pushing work is still routinely cited as among the most influential creations of their time, including by Megan Thee Stallion and more. On Wednesday, Tyler, the Creator took such talk a step further by urging fans to “go study” Missy’s entire discography.
HipHopDX.com
Prince Paul Reunites With De La Soul After 30 Years, Teases New Music For 2023
Prince Paul has reunited with De La Soul after almost 30 years and it looks like they may be gearing up to release some new music together. The esteemed producer had previously been spotted in the studio with the New York trio back in August. When HipHopDX reached out to Paul for comment, he merely said: “I’ve been sworn to secrecy.” De La member Maseo was equally as cryptic, offering DX nothing more than numerous GIFs.
This week’s new music on Audacy All New: SZA, Weezer, and more
Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Press play for the latest from SZA, Weezer, Lana Del Rey, Tiësto, Paramore, YG, Gorillaz, and more this week on Audacy All New.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: 5 of the Must-See Performances From This Year’s Ceremony
Just because the Soul Train Awards 2022 are over doesn’t mean the music has to stop. In honor of yet another fantastic celebration of soul and r&b hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole, we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable performances from that night. From veteran musician Chanté Moore to gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard, this year’s event featured several industry heavy hitters.
Lana Del Rey Announces New Album, Shares Title Track
'Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd' is set to arrive next year.
