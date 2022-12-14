Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa Springs is tops with snowbirds
Homosassa Springs has been named the seventh best city in Florida for people who winter in the Sunshine State. “Snowbirds are the more than 1 million Americans and Canadians (generally retirees) who spend winter months in warmer climates in the southern U.S.,” said The Blog for Lifestyle and Travel (BLT), which came up with the list.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus Cinderellas now accepting donations
Citrus Cinderellas is gearing up for their 16th year of the big Prom Dress giveaway. They are now taking donations for the 2023 giveaway event which will be held at Cornerstone on Highland Boulevard in Inverness March 4, 2023. They are now accepting prom dresses, rhinestone jewelry and shoes with...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland celebrates the holiday season with Annual Christmas & Winter Festival
Chiefland celebrates the holiday season with Annual Christmas & Winter Festival. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Citrus County Chronicle
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital to host wellness seminar
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a wellness seminar at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA in Lecanto. “Body in Motion” will feature a presentation from HCA Florida Citrus Hospital’s physical therapy team. The seminar will focus on the benefits of exercise and how to keep motivated.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County Commission gives support, but not commitment, to water cooperative
BRONSON — The Suwannee River Water Management District is considering the formation of a regional water supply cooperative. As the plan is proposed, The Waccasassa Water and Wastewater Cooperative would provide water and sewer services to Bronson, Cedar Key and Otter Creek. County attorney Nicolle Shalley reported to the...
Citrus County Chronicle
LEVY ARRESTS 12/05-12/11
Adams, Jason Eric, age 28 of Inglis, FL, booked 12/06/2022 at 10:14 for Battery -2nd or Subsequently Offense, Surety/Cash $30,000.00. Anderson, Lawrence James, age 40 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/08/2022 at 16:42 for OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT, NO BOND. Bielak, Robert Charles, age 56 of Howell, MI, booked 12/10/2022 at 01:04 for...
Citrus County Chronicle
The Other Guy l Citrus officials have a golden chance in front of them
Christmas came early for Citrus County on Thursday when transportation officials delivered the news: It is fully funding the completion of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 from State Road 44. It’s a big win for government officials and civic leaders who’ve been pushing for years to get state leaders...
Citrus County Chronicle
Terry Bovaird named new Williston city manager
WILLISTON — The Williston City Council voted Terry Bovaird as the new city manager at the latest council meeting on Dec. 6. Bovaird will serve a four-year term, effective as of Dec. 6. The position pays about $117,000 annually, according to the 2022-2023 Williston Budget. Bovaird, who was previously...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l U.S. 41 widening to begin in 2023
A project about 30 years in the making is now showing signs of life. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced a one-mile four-lane widening from U.S. 41 between State Road 44 and the Withlacoochee Trail bridge. The plan includes bike lanes and sidewalks as well as new traffic signals to be installed at the intersections of U.S. 41 and Montgomery Avenue and U.S. 41 and the Inverness Regional Mall. Additional improvements are discussed in more than a half dozen bullet points in the FDOT’s website. The website can be accessed at www.fdottampabay.com/projects/county/citrus.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rat infested Beverly Hills home to be demolished
A Beverly Hills rat-infested home that was the focus of an arrest earlier this month with multiple charges of animal cruelty and one of child neglect, is scheduled to be demolished before the end of the year. Citrus County government officials got an emergency order this week to demolish the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Seeing Beyond l Shelter price tag beyond inflation
Citrus County needs a new animal shelter. We’ve known it for quite some time now. In fact, it was such a widely popular idea that individual citizens were making sizable donations to make it happen.
Citrus County Chronicle
Housing and retail plans for Crystal River old mall site provides more specifics
The future for the site of the shuttered Crystal River Mall came a little more into focus when developers spelled out more specifics for their commercial and residential plans along with a tentative timeline. Spencer Bartram, vice president of Miami-based Dorvidor Management Company, gave the Crystal River City Council an...
Citrus County Chronicle
Election results for City of Trenton, Town of Bell
Election results for City of Trenton, Town of Bell. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Citrus County Chronicle
FDOT fully funds Parkway extension to U.S. 19
Check one off the legislative wish list for Citrus County. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) made presentations Thursday at the Hernando-Citrus MPO meeting, announcing the extension of the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19 had been fully funded, an amount totaling close to $600 million, County Commissioner Jeff Kinnard told the Chronicle.
Citrus County Chronicle
Human remains found in Gilchrist County
BELL — Agents with FDLE and deputies with Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human remains were found Monday (Dec. 5) in the Sun Springs area of Gilchrist County. The remains have not been identified. Investigators are working with the Tallahassee FDLE Crime Lab and 8th Circuit...
Citrus County Chronicle
Out the Window l Let’s join together and help one of Citrus County’s angels
There are some people who are all in. They get passionate about an endeavor and slowly become immersed in the mission.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto's Alexander relieved of coaching duties
Just a month after completing the most successful season in school history, the Lecanto football program was rocked on Friday when head coach Wyndell “Chop” Alexander was relieved of his coaching duties due to a violation of an unknown FHSAA policy. FHSAA officials did not respond to requests...
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for stealing truck, pretending to be registered owner
A man was arrested in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 10, in Homosassa for auto theft after attempting to pose as the vehicle’s registered owner to law enforcement. Deputies were dispatched in response to a suspicious vehicle and found the defendant, later identified as 40-year-old Douglas Matthews, alongside a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Citrus County Chronicle
Woman arrested after attacking man for trying to get her medical attention
Deputies arrested a woman Monday night, Dec. 12, after she attacked a man for trying to call 911 to get her medical attention since she told him she took more of her medication than she was supposed to. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office received two calls that night from two...
Citrus County Chronicle
Old Town man killed after being struck in hit-and-run crash
Old Town man killed after being struck in hit-and-run crash. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
