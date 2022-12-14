Read full article on original website
Related
From switching off Christmas lights to fewer family visits – how people are cutting back this festive season
Christmas lights glinting through windows are a familiar sight in dusky December. But this year, many of these traditional decorations may remain firmly switched off.One in five (20%) people will be turning their festive lights on for fewer hours of the day than usual this season – and some will be having no Christmas lights on at all, as people look for ways to keep their bills down, according to new research from HSBC UK.The bank found that many people will be cutting back in the run-up to Christmas Day this year, as well as on the day itself.Social occasions...
This is what people think makes the holidays festive
According to new research, 56% of people globally refuse to admit the festive season has begun if there’s no snow on the ground. A recent survey of 8,500 people across 14 different countries — including 2,000 in the U.S. — revealed 40% want to travel somewhere colder and snowier than where they live, rather than hotter and sunnier (34%) for the festive season. And while those in the U.S. (41%) and India (53%) would rather hit up a busy city than anywhere else, people in the U.K. prefer a rural holiday getaway (31%), and Canadians dream of a beach vacation (32%). But how...
hotelnewsme.com
SEVA TABLE INVITES GUESTS TO CELEBRATE THE FESTIVE SEASON WITH A PLANT-BASED MENU
SEVA Table, the first 100% plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO café in the Middle East, invites the guests to celebrate festivities this December, over delicious food and in a unique atmosphere. For the first time ever, the café is opening its’ doors for Christmas, debuting a special set menu for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day, and unveiling December specials available from the 1st until the 31st. This season at SEVA will be all about the festivities with their authentic, winter-flavours whipped into mouth-watering combinations.
Why You Should Declutter Your Holiday Decor Before It's Time To Decorate
Once it's time to toss up the festive lights, the last thing you want to do is sort through boxes of junk. Here's why you should declutter before you decorate
Comments / 0