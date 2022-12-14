ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Krubis Bounty

The Krubis Bounty is one of two assignments you can elect to tackle after defeating the small-time crime boss, 9-Torg. As the first G3 Cartel operative you'll take on, Krubis may be one the lowest-ranking member of the G3 hierarchy but that doesn't mean killing him will be a piece of cake. Equipped with drills on his hands and head, Krubis isn't too pleased to be at the bottom of the totem pole, and he'd be more than happy to take out that frustration on you.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Pride of Lions Roll 22-Deep and Trigger an Absolute Melee

Watch a Pride of Lions Roll 22-Deep and Trigger an Absolute Melee. Kruger National Park is a very popular tourist destination in South Africa. This area is one of the few places in the world where people can watch some of the largest mammals battle for survival against some of the deadliest predators. In this case, a pride of 22 lions decided to have a buffalo for dinner. It’s not long before this interaction turns into a near interspecies war between lions, buffalo, and elephants.
High on Life Gameplay Walkthrough - Blim City Invasion

IGN’s High on Life gameplay walkthrough shows you how to find Space Applebees, escape the G3 invasion, and bring Lizzie back home. For more High on Life, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/high-on-life.
Fortnite - Official Fortnite x My Hero Academia Trailer

Four mighty Heroes from the world of My Hero Academia are available now in Fortnite. Watch the Fortnite x My Hero Academia collaboration trailer to see Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, and All Might in action. Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, and All Might from the world of...
Dead Space: How a Single Scene Was Created - IGN First

As with every individual moment in every video game, the final result is the product of people working together. This IGN First video reveals how multiple people across several different departments combined their skills to create one of the game's most horrifying sequences.
The Bad Batch Season 2 & The Future for Omega and The Clones

The Bad Batch is back for season 2 and Experimental Clone Force 99 is gonna watch as the Empire moves to replace what’s left of the clone troopers and replace them with conscripted stormtroopers. Dee Bradley Baker, the voice of the clones and Michelle Ang, the voice of Omega, join producers Jennifer Corbett and Brad Rau to talk about what kinds of missions await The Bad Batch in Season 2, why the Empire needs to wipe them off the map and is Omega Boba Fett’s sister?
Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of December 16-20

Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Graviton Lance, Khepri’s Sting, Armamentarium, and Verity’s Brow.
Black Forge

The Black Forge is a Crafting Structure available once you reach the Mistlands in Valheim. It's key to creating the vast majority of Mistlands weapons and armour, and you'll definitely want to create one if you want to progress through that biome. How to Craft a Black Forge. To craft...
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide

Griss is one of the main antagonist Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. One of the fearsome enemies known as "The Four Hounds", Griss is part of a group dedicated to resurrecting the Fell Dragon that was sealed away 1,000 years ago. Griss is a powerful magician, and has a violent, crazed personality. He is joined by his companions Mauvier, Zephia, and Marni.
Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

Get in the spirit of giving with Destiny 2's The Dawning 2022 event this winter. Collect tasty Materials from defeated enemies and use Eva Levante's Holiday Oven to whip up some cozy treats. Gift those holiday goodies to vendors across the system, and you must just receive a Gift in Return. If you want to earn some snazzy winter-themed weapons, it's time to get baking!
Ash's Pokémon Anime Farewell Tour Begins With Reuniting With Old Friends

Early this morning, we learned that Ash Ketchum, the greatest Pokémon trainer in the world and perpetual 10-year-old, is at last hanging up his hat (so to speak) and will no longer be the star of the 25-year-ongoing anime series. Of course, no farewell is complete without a farewell...
Emblem Rings - List of Emblem Characters

Emblem Rings are a special equippable item in Fire Emblem Engage that allows you to summon the spirits of heroes from previous Fire Emblem games. This page includes information on the full list of Emblem Rings and the characters that can be summoned - including when they unlock, and which skills, weapons, and abilities you can gain from using them.
Mystery Gift Codes and Events

Mystery Gift has been a special option within Pokemon games for years now, and it is back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Mystery Gift allows you to collect special rewards. These rewards are often in-game supplies, like Poke Balls or sandwich ingredients, but sometimes there are special promotional Mystery Gift Pokemon. This guide includes how to get Mystery Gifts, what Pokemon and special items are available through Mystery Gift, and any Mystery Gift Codes available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Sorry, but Sonic the Hedgehog was ALWAYS Good

The past comes back for Brian on this week's Podcast Beyond, as Akeem FINALLY confronts him for his infamous Sonic the Hedgehog hot takes on an episode of Game Scoop from 6 years ago. We finally learn Akeem's true origin story and the how his life was changed the moment he heard Brian's hurtful words. Will Brian realize how wrong he was, or will he double down on his thoughts on Sonic, especially after Sonic Frontier just released? Was Sonic Mania not good enough?
The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 - Official Red Band Trailer

Our beloved gang of misfits is back! Check out the official Red Band trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2. The second season will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering every week starting January 20th.
Avatar in 5 Minutes

James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally here 13 years after the original Avatar broke world records in 2009. But in case you haven’t watched the film since then, get ready, because we’re going back to Pandora!
Demeo: Reign of Madness - Official Trailer | Resolution Games Showcase 2022

The fifth and final chapter in the Mad Elven King Saga, Reign of Madness is live and invites Demeo players to the town of Ends where they have a chance to close the Rift Bridge and stop Rackarn once and for all. Available now as a free update for Demeo owners on the Quest Store and Steam.
Easter Eggs

High On Life is riddled with many Easter Eggs and secrets. Some are more obscure than others. For example, you can watch older movies such as Tammy and the T-Rex, the developers paying homage to other games, and more. Here you can see all the ones we've found so far. Find a neat Easter egg? Be sure to share in the comments below!

