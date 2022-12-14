Read full article on original website
‘I’m beyond moved’: Lizzo leads reactions to SZA’s new album SOS
SZA is back with a brand new album, SOS, and fans are already celebrating.Kicking off with the title track, the album features 23 songs including collaborations with fellow artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver and Travis Scott.SOS is SZA’s long-awaited second studio album, following 2018’s debut Ctrl.The artist has been busy dropping huge singles including “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat, as well as her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for the Black Panther soundtrack, “All The Stars”.The new record features recent singles such as “Good Days” and “Shirt”, as well as a number of previously unheard releases.Since the...
Saweetie Denies Dissing Quavo & Lil Baby On Her New Single
Fans thought she addressed her situation with both artists on her latest project.
TMZ.com
thehypemagazine.com
Tyga Hits with Single and Music Video ‘Nasty’ Featuring Chris Brown
Grammy-nominated artist Tyga is closing out a year full of new music with his latest contender, titled “Nasty”, featuring longtime friend and artist – Chris Brown. It’s been nearly eight years since the two artists delivered the double platinum single “Ayo” off their collaborative hit album “Fan of a Fan II”. The highly anticipated ‘Nasty’ showcases a new era of sound for the renowned hit makers amidst a slower, rhythmic beat. Tyga and Chris deliver a favorable balance of provocative yet playful lyrics for a boastful track destined for the club.
Complex
Ab-Soul Freestyles Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Die Hard,” Shares ‘Herbert’ Album Trailer and Tracklist
Ab-Soul stopped by Sway in the Morning on Wednesday as the Dec. 16 release of Herbert, his first full-length project in just over six years, draws near. Shortly before delivering his freestyle at the 23:30 mark, Ab-Soul requested something “smooth” and the instrumental of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers track “Die Hard” began to play. He was briefly taken aback, but eventually did his thing, as expected.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Lil Wayne Claims Self-Defense In Lawsuit Filed By Ex-Assistant
Lil Wayne is responding to an assault lawsuit from his former assistant by claiming self-defense. On Monday (Dec. 5), the Young Money icon allegedly denied all allegations of wrongdoing in a lawsuit that accuses the rapper of assaulting his then-assistant Andrew Williams on a private jet, reports RadarOnline. Additionally, the rapper also known as Tunechi reportedly accused his ex-assistant of failing to “exercise reasonable care and diligence” to avoid damages, and demanded the suit be tossed out.More from VIBE.comTravis Scott, Playboi Carti, Future, And Lil Wayne To Headline Rolling Loud California2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowLil Wayne To Perform...
Kanye West: Petition to remove rapper’s music from streaming services nears 75,000 signatures
A petition calling for Kanye West’s musical catalogue to be removed from streaming services is approaching 75,000 signatures.The change.org petition was created in response to the Donda rapper’s recent string of antisemitic comments and social media posts.“Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements,” wrote the petition’s creator.“Our society has no place for people who spread that kind of hate to be making millions off of their work. I call on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming platforms to immediately remove all of Kanye...
Tory Lanez Agrees To Pay 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Prince In Settlement Over Alleged Nightclub Attacks
Tory Lanez has reached a financial settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults— as the disgraced rapper’s criminal trial where he stands accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pint-sized rapper’s new attorney revealed the agreement with Prince as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calendar. In court documents, the attorney, Kadisha Phelps, said she was recently retained by Lanez and needed time to catch up. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was dropped by...
Complex
Young Nudy Promises Leaker He’ll ‘Beat Your Ass’ After Hundreds of Songs by Nudy, Young Thug, Gunna, More Emerge
Young Nudy has issued a not-so-subtle warning. The Atlanta-born rapper took to Instagram to address the large-scale music leak affecting him and more than a dozen other artists including 21 Savage and the currently incarcerated Young Thug and Gunna. TMZ reports the hacker(s) managed to get their hands on at least 172 unreleased Nudy records, which were subsequently posted on the site leaked.cx.
iheart.com
Jeezy, Future & More Join Icewear Vezzo On 'Paint The City' Mixtape
After prepping his fans for months, Icewear Vezzo's long-awaited Gangsta Grillz project has finally arrived. On Thursday, December 8, the Detroit native dropped off his new mixtape Paint The City (Gangsta Grillz). The collaborative effort with DJ Drama has Vezzo going off on 15 tracks including his previously released singles "Its All on U" featuring Kodak Black and "One Time" featuring Jeezy. Vezzo also recruited Future, 2 Chainz, Peezy and G.T. to hop on the tape. His latest collection of songs comes months after Vezzo signed to Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ Quality Control.
thesource.com
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
Hacker Leaks Hundreds Of Songs From Future, Young Thug, Gunna, And More
The hackers have struck again. Hundreds of leaked songs by Future, Young Thug, Gunna, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, SahBabii, and more are circulating the internet as of Tuesday night (Dec. 6). Nudy and Sahbabii were notably hit the worst, as 172 and 41 of their unreleased songs hit the internet. “Bro I don’t even play no weird sh*t like that so Imma say this sh*t one time, bro,” the “EA” artist said in reaction to his music being shared without his consent. More from VIBE.comMetro Boomin Announces 'Heroes & Villains' Short FilmYoung Thug And Gunna's RICO Trial Date Set For...
thehypemagazine.com
Cam’ron to Launch New Sports Talk Show “It Is What It Is”
Cam’ron adds to his extensive media resume from being a rapper, entertainer, and actor, to now becoming a sports talk show host It Is What It Is. The talk show will launch at the top of 2023 and will feature a variety of guests to chat with Cam’ron about the hottest trends in sports.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Delivers His Long-Awaited Album 'Me vs. Myself'
The hype surrounding his new album is too real.
thehypemagazine.com
Get Ready!!! Avatar: The Way of Water Hits Theaters December 16th
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The highly anticipated (at least by me) film hits theaters nationwide on December 16th.
dancehallmag.com
Drake’s Dancehall Hit ‘One Dance’ Certified Diamond, ‘Controlla’ Goes 5X Platinum
Drake‘s hit song One Dance, which features Nigerian artist WizKid and British singer Kyla, has been certified Diamond, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It was the second Dancehall song of 2016 to have reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, following Rihanna’s Work...
thesource.com
Ab-Soul’s ‘Herbert’ Album to Feature Big Sean, SiR, Jhene Aiko, Joey Bada$$ & More
Ab-Soul has released the tracklist for his first album in six years, Herbert. Hitting social media, Soulo dropped off the tracklist for the album, which is set to drop on Dec. 16. Across 19 songs, Ab-Soul will collaborate with Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h,...
Nicki Minaj Snubbed for 2023 Grammy Award
After a back-and-forth spat between Nicki Minaj and the Grammy Award’s nominating committee about her latest single “Super Freaky Girl” being placed in the pop category rather than the rap category, the committee has decided not to nominate her for any awards at all. The Queens rapper...
hypebeast.com
Best New Tracks: SZA, Gorillaz, YG x Lil Wayne and More
SZA - SOS. SZA’s highly-anticipated sophomore album SOS is finally here. The extensive 23-track record features guest appearances from Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” previous collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless,” as well as production and contribution credits from the likes of Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes, Jay Versace, DJ Dahi and more.
