Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter
Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
Carefree Casey Anthony Dances On Stage With Rock Band Before Release Of Her Controversial Documentary
Old habits die hard and Casey Anthony was seen out in the club again, dancing on the side stage of a Steel Panther concert in Fort Lauderdale — before the release of her controversial documentary that covered the trial and her acquittal of her daughter's murder, RadarOnline.com has learned. Anthony, 36, was accused of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008. In 2011, a jury acquitted Anthony of the murder charge, which caused controversy nationwide over what many felt was an open-and-shut case. During the search for her missing daughter and pretrial, Anthony had a history of partying...
Backstreet Boys Christmas Special Dropped After Nick Carter Accused of Raping Autistic Fan
ABC has pulled the Backstreet Boys Holiday Special amid new rape allegations against band member Nick Carter. The network was set to air 'A Very Backstreet Holiday' on Dec. 14 but instead of seeing The Backstreet Boys performing songs from their Christmas album of the same name (released back in October), ABC will be running comedy reruns instead.
Nick Carter Sued for Allegedly Raping Teen During 2001 Backstreet Boys Tour
There will be no Backstreet Boys Christmas special on ABC after a new lawsuit was filed on Dec. 8 against band member Nick Carter. Content warning: rape/sexual assault. According to Variety, a 39-year-old woman named Shannon "Shay" Ruth filed the lawsuit, which accuses the Backstreet Boy of sexual battery. Ruth...
KXLY
Casey Anthony shares her version of events in a new docuseries
Casey Anthony is back in the national spotlight more than a decade after she was acquitted in the killing of her 2-year-old daughter. In a new three-part docuseries streaming on Peacock titled, “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,” Anthony relays her version of what she says led to Caylee’s death. Anthony never testified during her trial, so this is the first time the public is hearing from her on camera, according to the series’ producers. Peacock did not respond to CNN’s request for further comment.
Nick Cannon’s ‘Biggest Guilt’ Is Not ‘Spending Enough Time’ With All 11 Kids
The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon, 42, opened up about his “guilt” regarding not having “enough time” for his 11 kids during a recent episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus. “Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” the TV personality said. “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims
Author Louise O’Neill joins us this week to discuss how the Me Too movement changed narratives around rape and sexual violence, and how such progress is at risk of being reversed in a post-Me Too world.Louise chats with Olivia about the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial, which she found “unsettling” in the way Heard was vilified for not being “the perfect victim”.Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and Independent TV, and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website: www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673) Read More Johnny Depp rep says actor won’t return to Pirates of the CaribbeanExclusive: Johnny Depp spent £50,000 on entire menu as a ‘little treat’, Birmingham restaurant saysA timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court battles
New ‘Jackass’ in the Works? Johnny Knoxville Just Got Sued by a TaskRabbit Handyman Over Filmed Prank
Johnny Knoxville may be making a “Jackass” of himself again. The star of Hulu’s “Reboot” is reportedly filming a new prank-based project in Long Beach, according to an unlikely source — a lawsuit against the actor from a TaskRabbit handyman. As reported by Variety, a handyman named Khalil Khan filed a suit against Knoxville in the Long Beach Superior Court for emotional distress after an alleged on-camera prank. According to the lawsuit, Khan went to a home after signing up for a repair job on TaskRabbit in October, where the homeowner asked him to fix a dimmer switch and threatened to beat...
Who Is Elizabeth Holmes' Husband? Everything to Know About Billy Evans
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been married to her husband Billy Evans since 2019 While the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her former company, Theranos, have been heavily documented, little is known about the disgraced entrepreneur's relationship with her husband, Billy Evans. Holmes is behind one of the most infamous startups in recent history after her blood-testing company was exposed as an "elaborate years-long" fraud. The one-time Silicon Valley darling was the subject of an HBO documentary, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,...
thehypemagazine.com
Recording Artist & Environmentalist Will Evans Reflects on Our Unrelenting Desire for Validation in “Already Gone”
“Comparison is the thief of joy” – this is the sentiment with which recording artist Will Evans found the motivation behind his relatable anthem “Already Gone”. A buoyant blend of pop country driven by spirited banjo strums, “Already Gone” reflects on our individual need for validation in this society. Whether it is self-inflicted or born out of a basic necessity to survive, we adapt to an innate desire to compare in order to reassure ourselves that we’re on the right track. With our egos in the driver’s seat, we obsess over material things like our careers and looks, when in actuality, the important things in life are not external but rather, right within ourselves. Paired with a captivating music video, Evans captures the concept of chasing this unrelenting passion; represented by a woman on a horse, we observe the way she is always just barely out of reach. Our desire for self-fulfillment will never leave, but we often chase it until we do.
thehypemagazine.com
One Man Has It All: JLShotThat Becomes an Undisputed Top Music Videographer
People have different talents. Some become the best singers, songwriters, and directors, and others, photographers and videographers. But to have one person doing it all was unheard of until JLShotThat stole the spotlight. He amazes everyone by ticking all the boxes. JLShotThat has made a name for himself in the...
thehypemagazine.com
Get Ready!!! Avatar: The Way of Water Hits Theaters December 16th
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The highly anticipated (at least by me) film hits theaters nationwide on December 16th.
thehypemagazine.com
Following Her Staggering “Lost It” Freestyle “From the Block” Performance, Chicago-Based Extraordinary Rap Queen RG Coca is Set to Drop a New Project Very Soon!
The mid-west has always been a hotspot for generational talents, and it is about to produce another rap empress. RG Coca is the name, ladies and gentlemen, and I urge you to remember this name because you’ll be hearing a lot of it in the coming days, months, and years! She is as fresh and authentic as it can be, possessing a poise and elegance others can only dream of, and once she grabs the mic with her hands, the fierce fire that rests inside of her is unleashed! More than anything, her “From The Block” performance indeed confirmed that rap is in her DNA; here, she is not your typical rapper—there is something special about her, a fire inside of her that she channels over the beats to unleash something raw, cold, and breathtaking as well.
thehypemagazine.com
Astrokidjay Hits with New EP ‘God Bless The Mafia(Side A)’
Astrokidjay is not playing around on his new EP God Bless the Mafia (Side A) via LISTEN TO THE KIDS/Geffen Records. The 20-year-old artist, who is able to effortlessly synthesize hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeats while maintaining a point of view that is irrefutably his, uses this six-song canvas to show that he’s grown even more distinct—and even more irresistible.
thehypemagazine.com
Live Session with Sean Healy, LA’s Most Prolific Independent Club Promoter
In this Live Session, I catch up with Sean Healy, founder, and owner of Sean Healy Presents, Inc., who for 26 years, has been one of the most prolific independent venue promoters in Los Angeles via his WeBookBands.com brand. Spending part of his early career as an actor, he began putting together small shows in the LA area using a business model that has grown into a bi-coastal empire that includes strategic alliances with several of the biggest live event producers in the world including LiveNation. In 2023, Sean and his team will achieve another milestone with a show at the iconic and legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem, which is considered one of New York City’s most iconic venues due to its rich history and cultural significance.
thehypemagazine.com
Droco Mac: Huntington Station, New York’s Young Artist to Watch
Droco Mac is a 20 years old recording artist who began making music in 2020. Sonically, his focus is on capturing the sound of Melodic Drill Music. Mac was born in Huntington Station, New York, where he developed a hustler mentality and drive to excel at everything he does. One...
Comments / 0