“Comparison is the thief of joy” – this is the sentiment with which recording artist Will Evans found the motivation behind his relatable anthem “Already Gone”. A buoyant blend of pop country driven by spirited banjo strums, “Already Gone” reflects on our individual need for validation in this society. Whether it is self-inflicted or born out of a basic necessity to survive, we adapt to an innate desire to compare in order to reassure ourselves that we’re on the right track. With our egos in the driver’s seat, we obsess over material things like our careers and looks, when in actuality, the important things in life are not external but rather, right within ourselves. Paired with a captivating music video, Evans captures the concept of chasing this unrelenting passion; represented by a woman on a horse, we observe the way she is always just barely out of reach. Our desire for self-fulfillment will never leave, but we often chase it until we do.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO