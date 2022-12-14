ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

String of burglaries plague south Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local business owner is frustrated by the number of break-ins and burglaries he's experienced over the last year. It seems to be a growing problem in the southern part of Shreveport along Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Paul Sutherland, owner of Commercial Power Sports of Shreveport, said...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Louisiana National Guard delivers tarps, water after tornadoes

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) conducted operations supporting communities around the state after a severe storm system produced damaging tornadoes, Dec. 14. In total, the LANG provided 16,200 bottles of water and more than 2,000 tarps to Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, and Union parishes through...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Ring the Bell for Our Children

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo school officials are stepping up to spread holiday cheer after more than 40 students were impacted by last week's storms. Monday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Caddo schools will host Ring the Bell for Our Children at the board room of the Caddo Parish School Board Central Office at 1961 Midway Avenue in Shreveport. The effort, hosted by Caddo Parish School Board Member Dottie Bell, is to provide toys and raise funds to give to those students whose homes were lost or severely damaged.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Holiday Trail of Lights in Logansport, La.

LOGANSPORT, La. - If you're looking for a great holiday destination, look no further than Logansport, Louisiana. Logansport has a lot to offer. It's is part of the Holiday Trail of Lights, there's the Sabine River, and of course the annual Sand Bass Tournament. KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis says it's...
LOGANSPORT, LA
KTBS

Gov. Edwards wants Capitol Lakes declared EPA Superfund site

Gov. John Bel Edwards wants the federal government to place Capitol Lakes on a priority list for environmental remediation for its polluted water waters. (Piper Hutchinson/Louisiana Illuminator) The lakes around the State Capitol and Governor’s Mansion are among the most picturesque in Baton Rouge – and among the most polluted...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Pacific after someone targeted vehicles in the rail yard on Jewella Ave. around 5:30 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

DeSoto police jurors work on new redistricting plan in response to lawsuit threat

MANSFIELD, La. – The demographer who drew up the DeSoto Police Jury’s redistricting plan is back at the drawing board with changes suggested from a work session last week. Demographer Mike Hefner said he took the plan police jurors ditched the previous week and made deviations. But even more were made by jurors seeking to balance their populations.
MANSFIELD, LA
KTBS

Arctic blast arrives Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The arctic chill rolls into the ArkLaTex on Thursday bringing some of the coldest weather since our Snowmageddon in 2021! In fact, most of the lower 48 states will be shivering by Friday morning!. Here's the local timeline with this cold front:. By noon on Thursday, the...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Tribute to former KTBS 3 News Director Andrew Pontz

SHREVEPORT, La. - The KTBS 3 family is mourning the loss of a former leader. Andrew Pontz was the news director for KTBS back in the '80s and '90s. He helped shape the careers of dozens of journalists and was a driving force behind the station making it to the top of the ratings.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Governor: No regrets on his actions after Ronald Greene's death

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he has no regrets about his actions in the aftermath of the death of Ronald Greene, which sparked indictments against five law enforcement officers last week. "As I have said from the very beginning that when this obviously became public...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

How to help: Louisiana charities rally to aid tornado victims

BATON ROUGE - Numerous charitable groups joined with state and local agencies to help those who lost their homes and other property in this week's tornado outbreak across Louisiana. State leaders said the situation will not likely qualify for federal assistance, so relief is coming from other avenues. Organizations that...
LOUISIANA STATE

