SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo school officials are stepping up to spread holiday cheer after more than 40 students were impacted by last week's storms. Monday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Caddo schools will host Ring the Bell for Our Children at the board room of the Caddo Parish School Board Central Office at 1961 Midway Avenue in Shreveport. The effort, hosted by Caddo Parish School Board Member Dottie Bell, is to provide toys and raise funds to give to those students whose homes were lost or severely damaged.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO