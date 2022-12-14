Read full article on original website
syracuse.com
Storied CNY boys basketball rivalry that began same day as JFK assassination is virtually even
Two of Central New York’s most storied boys basketball programs in 1963 initiated a rivalry that has spanned six decades of intense battles on the hardwood. The latest chapter of that rivalry will be written on Saturday when Christian Brothers Academy and Bishop Ludden meet in the annual Zebra Classic for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Liverpool High School.
Louis Orr Has Passed Away at Age 64 (Report)
Syracuse basketball legend Louis Orr has passed away at age 64, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Thoughts and prayers go out to Orr’s family, friends and loved ones. Louie Orr was the first recruit to commit to Jim Boeheim when Boeheim began his Hall of Fame career as head ...
Louis Orr, former Syracuse basketball great, has died at 64
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr, 64, played at Syracuse from 1976 to 1980. He was a part of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class as a head coach at Syracuse. “It’s a real hard one,’'...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update
White 3-0 3-0 Black Coaches vs Cancer. Wouldn’t be shocking to see Jim go with the white Block S for every home game the rest of the way. The blue Block S was successful at Notre Dame so could that be the standard road game attire? Do you think anyone on the staff is going to say no to this face?
Syracuse soon dives into ACC play. What does Jim Boeheim think of his team’s development?
Syracuse, N.Y. – Prior to the start of the season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said his young team would need 10 games to get acclimated to the college game. The Orange roster consisted of just two returning starters, three reserves, six freshmen and one sophomore transfer.
Syracuse school board members vote to double their pay
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse school board members voted this week to double their pay, increasing their stipend from the current $7,500 to $15,918. The resolution passed Wednesday. Dan Romeo cast the sole vote against it.
Jaeden Gould Discusses Syracuse Commitment
One of the first schools to contact former Nebraska defensive back Jaeden Gould when he entered the transfer portal was Syracuse. The Orange recruited him out of Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey and was chomping at the bit to get another shot at the former SI-99 prospect. An official visit ...
How much snow will CNY get? Plus, Syracuse school district alum named superintendent (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Winter storm likely to hit today. Hidden Gems of CNY: Not your typical bar food: Some taverns in Central New York are upping their game when it comes to bar food. You might be sipping draft beer in a neighborhood pub, but that doesn’t mean you have to pair it with chicken wings, Chex mix or mozzarella sticks. How about some Spanish octopus with a balsamic drizzle? We found five cozy spots where you can belly up to the bar and fill your belly with surprisingly decent food.
Syracuse schools announce new superintendent: He’s one of their own
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Anthony Q. Davis has been named the new superintendent of the Syracuse school district. Davis, who has been the interim superintendent since Superintendent Jaime Alicea retired in June, grew up in the city and graduated from Henninger High School in 1982. In perhaps a nod to Davis’...
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: SUNY Poly has college of Nano-Science swept underneath their feet to the University at Albany
ONEIDA COUNTY- Local officials are reacting in disgust towards Governor Hochul and her administration after developments have surfaced that SUNY Poly will have its College of Nano-Science swept out from under their feet and moved to the University at Albany. “This is just the latest insult by an administration in...
Syracuse football 2023 recruiting: Here’s where SU’s class stands a week before early signing day
Syracuse, N.Y. — Early signing day is just one week away for Division I football. On Dec. 21, Syracuse football is set to sign at least 11 verbally committed high school and junior college recruits to its 2023 class.
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
Central NY schools announce closings for Friday due to winter storm (list)
Friday afternoon updaet: Syracuse, many other districts cancelling after-school activities, Friday (list) Some schools Thursday night started to announce they will close Friday due to the snow storm hitting Central New York. We will continue to update this list tonight and Friday morning. Our information comes directly from school officials,...
hamilton.edu
HCSPiP Awarded Second Grant
The American Philosophical Association (APA) recently awarded the Hamilton College Summer Program in Philosophy (HCSPiP) a Small Program Grant, allowing the program to hire a pedagogy resident for the 2023 session. The grant was written by Professor of Philosophy Russell Marcus and Mercedes Corredor ’15, an assistant professor of philosophy at Virginia Tech.
upstate.edu
College of Nursing's accelerated nursing program helps nurses meet new degree requirements
Upstate Medical University’s College of Nursing accelerated RN-BS degree program aims to help working nurses comply with a new state law, offer locally enrolled nursing students a direct pipeline to their degree, improve quality of care for patients and help combat the nationwide nursing shortage. The online program offers...
Syracuse, more CNY schools closing early or cancelling after-school activities, Thursday Dec. 15
Update: Chart below is the updated list of schools closing on Friday. Many Central New York schools have announced early dismissals or the cancellation of after-school activities due to the approaching winter storm. Syracuse - by far the largest with about 20,000 students - announced this afternooon it was cancelling...
Syracuse Councilor Latoya Allen won’t seek 4th term; other council races also take shape
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse Common Councilor Latoya Allen said she won’t run for a fourth term next year, creating an opening for a councilor to represent the city’s Southside and Valley neighborhoods. After six years of serving in city government, Allen said she wants to focus on raising...
Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
mylittlefalls.com
Martha Maria Staring 1991 – 2022
Little Falls, New York – Martha Maria Staring, age 30, a lifelong Little Falls resident, was tragically and suddenly taken from her cherished family and friends. Her passing occurred on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, New York. When her untimely passing occurred, she had the support of those who loved her at her bedside.
Winter storm closes schools, knocks out power in Upstate NY -- and it’s not over yet
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Upstate New York has gotten less snow so far than forecast in a winter storm that started Thursday, the wet, sloppy snow that did fall has caused school closings and scattered power outages. And the storm’s not done yet. Dozens of school districts across...
