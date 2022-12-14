Heat vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Miami Heat on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Thunder (11-16) return home after two weeks on the road. In the five-game road trip, the season’s longest, the Thunder went 2-3 but lost the last three. Their most recent loss came against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Heat (13-15) play their second consecutive road game after defeating the Indiana Pacers in their last game. Despite being two games below .500, the Heat are second in the Southeast division behind the Atlanta Hawks.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Wednesday, Dec. 14 Time: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Aleksej Pokusevski

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry

Tyler Herro

Victor Oladipo

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Heat at Thunder notable injuries

Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is out due to an ankle sprain. Kenrich Williams is out due to a knee sprain.

Heat: Jimmy Butler is out due to knee injury management. Gabe Vincent is out due to a knee effusion. Omer Yurtseven is out due to ankle surgery. Victor Oladipo is probable due to knee tendinosis. Duncan Robinson is probable due to an ankle sprain. Tyler Herro is probable due to an ankle sprain. Max Strus is probable due to a shoulder impingement. Dewayne Dedmon is questionable due to a plantar fasciitis.