ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Ahmad ‘AJ’ Brown is the next big cougar out of Crisp County

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB)- There’s a rich tradition at Crisp County high school. From guys like Quay Walker who’s on the Green Bay Packers, Markaviest ‘Big Kat’ Bryant who’s on the Miami Dolphins, even my teammates Alfred Patrick and Gregory ‘Chop’ Harvey, who went to Livingstone College with me, and Shelton Felton, Valdosta head football coach. Florida State defensive back, Jammie Robnson didn’t graduate from Crisp County, but he will always be a cougar. It’s time to make room on this wall of greatness because the next big cougar out of Crisp County is Ahmad ‘AJ ' Brown.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Final 'Push to Portal' $100 winners announced

ALBANY — The “push” to the Albany Utilities portal is now over ... at least the part where lucky individuals or businesses drawn from a list of customers who paid their utilities bill through the department’s online portal claimed a nice $100 bonus. Albany Utility Board...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents

National Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co. City officials: Water tank maintenance causing discolored water in Douglas. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. Updated: 4 hours ago. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. EF-2 tornado hits Doerun; cotton gin severely damaged.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man’s prayers were answered after volunteers and local businesses gave him a Christmas gift, years in the making. Brad Mock, an Albany resident, recently lost his wife to cancer. Before she passed, he tended to her while also dealing with his own personal medical issues.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Strive 2 Thrive honors 2 Albany women

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday morning, two Albany mothers were honored for the positive changes they’ve made in their lives. Strive to Thrive held the breakfast ceremony at Albany Technical College. The organization aims to help those below the poverty line in the community and set them on a...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

No injuries reported after 70+ bullets shot at an Albany home, car

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that left no injuries with over 70 bullets being shot at an Albany home and car. The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue. When police responded to the scene, the victim...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Tech names new Early Childhood Care and Education program chair

ALBANY — Albany Technical College announced Thursday that ArKimberly Robinson had been named the new chair for the Early Childhood Care and Education program as of Dec. 1. “We are very excited to see Mrs. Robinson take on the responsibility of program chair and look forward to her leadership as we move forward,” Angela Robinson, the dean of academic affairs at Albany Tech, said in a news release. “She has been an integral part of our program since 2016, and she’s just a good fit for the program.”
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

One in custody after woman stabbed at Albany convenience store

A woman is recovering and a man has been detained after a stabbing at an Albany convenience store. Albany police responded with lights and sirens to Devi's Convenience Store, located in the 1400 block of Palmyra Road, just after 4 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Christmas giveaway hosted at Thomasville’s the Bottom

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -The third annual Christmas at the Bottom was hosted at the Amphitheater this year. Worldwide Ministries Church of Christ teamed up with Southern Elite Riderz to give out free toys, books, clothes and even Christmas hams—all inspired by the early Christmas spirit. “Anywhere from $5,000 donations...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

New Tifton apartment community getting move in ready

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The new Apex apartment home community is located right off Carpenter Road in Tifton. The newly built luxury apartments took around nine months to construct. Property Manager Mike Garvey said the duplex is now move-in ready and the apartments will be ready at the top of...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

APD issues warning about robbery suspect in several neighborhoods

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is warning residents in several neighborhoods to be on the lookout for a robbery suspect. Police said the robbery suspect is described as an older Black man, with a heavy-set build and has short hair or is bald and is driving a Black SUV.
ALBANY, GA
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Abilene, TX
783
Followers
2K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1470kyyw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy