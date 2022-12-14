ALBANY — Albany Technical College announced Thursday that ArKimberly Robinson had been named the new chair for the Early Childhood Care and Education program as of Dec. 1. “We are very excited to see Mrs. Robinson take on the responsibility of program chair and look forward to her leadership as we move forward,” Angela Robinson, the dean of academic affairs at Albany Tech, said in a news release. “She has been an integral part of our program since 2016, and she’s just a good fit for the program.”

ALBANY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO