Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Ahmad ‘AJ’ Brown is the next big cougar out of Crisp County
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB)- There’s a rich tradition at Crisp County high school. From guys like Quay Walker who’s on the Green Bay Packers, Markaviest ‘Big Kat’ Bryant who’s on the Miami Dolphins, even my teammates Alfred Patrick and Gregory ‘Chop’ Harvey, who went to Livingstone College with me, and Shelton Felton, Valdosta head football coach. Florida State defensive back, Jammie Robnson didn’t graduate from Crisp County, but he will always be a cougar. It’s time to make room on this wall of greatness because the next big cougar out of Crisp County is Ahmad ‘AJ ' Brown.
albanyceo.com
Albany Area Chamber Honors ‘Albany Under 40’ Finalists and Announces Category Winners
2022 Albany Under 40 Category Winners from L to R: Morgan Burnette: Arts, Entertainment, Culinary Arts, Events, Tourism & Hospitality; Perry Ford: Civics, Defense, Government & Public Affairs; Ashley Wells-Sharpe: Innovation & Start-Ups; Clifford Johnson: Sports, Wellness & Fitness. The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday recognized the finalists...
Albany State President Marion Fedrick included on Influential Georgians list
ALBANY — Albany State University President Marion Ross Fedrick has been named one of the Most Influential Georgians by Georgia Trend Magazine. The list, comprising 500 Georgia leaders driving the state’s economy, was released in October.
Final 'Push to Portal' $100 winners announced
ALBANY — The “push” to the Albany Utilities portal is now over ... at least the part where lucky individuals or businesses drawn from a list of customers who paid their utilities bill through the department’s online portal claimed a nice $100 bonus. Albany Utility Board...
WALB 10
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
National Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co. City officials: Water tank maintenance causing discolored water in Douglas. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. Updated: 4 hours ago. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. EF-2 tornado hits Doerun; cotton gin severely damaged.
WALB 10
Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man’s prayers were answered after volunteers and local businesses gave him a Christmas gift, years in the making. Brad Mock, an Albany resident, recently lost his wife to cancer. Before she passed, he tended to her while also dealing with his own personal medical issues.
Albany Transportation announces holiday transit schedule
ALBANY — The Albany Transportation Department has released its holiday transit schedule. Following are changes that riders should be aware of as during the holiday season:. ♦ Dec. 24: The last run will be at 2:15 p.m.
WALB 10
Strive 2 Thrive honors 2 Albany women
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday morning, two Albany mothers were honored for the positive changes they’ve made in their lives. Strive to Thrive held the breakfast ceremony at Albany Technical College. The organization aims to help those below the poverty line in the community and set them on a...
Lee Sheriff's Office bumps starting salary up to $20 an hour
LEESBURG — Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals, like most law enforcement officials in the region, has been singing the attrition blues for some time now. Even in southwest Georgia’s fastest-growing community, Rachals’ staff is 12 officers short with two others expected to leave soon.
10 Awesome Gift Ideas that Scream Abilene and Support Area Businesses
Since the beginning of the pandemic adding to the recession and inflation going on, I thought, that this holiday season I would make it a point to shop at local Abilene stores first. When it comes to finding out great ideas of where to go I checked with my wife and daughters, and boy did they give me some great leads.
WALB 10
No injuries reported after 70+ bullets shot at an Albany home, car
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that left no injuries with over 70 bullets being shot at an Albany home and car. The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue. When police responded to the scene, the victim...
WALB 10
Thomasville man at center of massive manhunt, sentenced in deputy shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomas County man accused of shooting two deputies earlier this year and prompting a six-day manhunt was sentenced Friday. Tyler Henderson stood in a Thomas County courtroom Friday afternoon as the judge announced he’ll spend the next 50 years in prison and another 35 on probation.
Albany Tech names new Early Childhood Care and Education program chair
ALBANY — Albany Technical College announced Thursday that ArKimberly Robinson had been named the new chair for the Early Childhood Care and Education program as of Dec. 1. “We are very excited to see Mrs. Robinson take on the responsibility of program chair and look forward to her leadership as we move forward,” Angela Robinson, the dean of academic affairs at Albany Tech, said in a news release. “She has been an integral part of our program since 2016, and she’s just a good fit for the program.”
Free Meals and Groceries at These 6 Abilene Area Food Pantries
If there's one thing I know about Abilene, it's that neighbors come together to help other neighbors. I've seen it happen time and time again. With the holidays' arrival, there are lots of extra expenses, and the financial struggle can be very real. Abilene is fortunate to have several area...
wfxl.com
One in custody after woman stabbed at Albany convenience store
A woman is recovering and a man has been detained after a stabbing at an Albany convenience store. Albany police responded with lights and sirens to Devi's Convenience Store, located in the 1400 block of Palmyra Road, just after 4 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim...
WALB 10
Christmas giveaway hosted at Thomasville’s the Bottom
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -The third annual Christmas at the Bottom was hosted at the Amphitheater this year. Worldwide Ministries Church of Christ teamed up with Southern Elite Riderz to give out free toys, books, clothes and even Christmas hams—all inspired by the early Christmas spirit. “Anywhere from $5,000 donations...
WALB 10
New Tifton apartment community getting move in ready
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The new Apex apartment home community is located right off Carpenter Road in Tifton. The newly built luxury apartments took around nine months to construct. Property Manager Mike Garvey said the duplex is now move-in ready and the apartments will be ready at the top of...
WALB 10
Suspect in custody after cutting woman’s throat, chasing her with knife at an Albany store
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect is in custody after police say he cut a woman’s throat and chased her with a knife at an Albany convenience store. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday at Devi’s Convenience Store. The victim told police that she was playing...
WALB 10
APD issues warning about robbery suspect in several neighborhoods
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is warning residents in several neighborhoods to be on the lookout for a robbery suspect. Police said the robbery suspect is described as an older Black man, with a heavy-set build and has short hair or is bald and is driving a Black SUV.
Protect Your Pet This Year With These 8 Cold Weather Tips
Abilene is not known for its massive snowfall amounts but I do know this: it gets cold. And when it's cold for me, I know it's cold for my pets too. Temperatures may be on the mild side now but winter months are coming, so it's best to be prepared in protecting your pets from the cold.
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
Abilene, TX
783
Followers
2K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT
KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1470kyyw.com
Comments / 0