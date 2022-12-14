Read full article on original website
KQED
Cellski’s Big Mafi Burgers Come With a Side of SF Rap History
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
Vice
Photographing San Francisco’s legendary 60s hippie scene
By the late 50s, the Beat Generation had transformed San Francisco’s North Beach into the hippest neighbourhood on earth. Embracing the ethos of sex, drugs, jazz, and Eastern philosophy, a coterie of artists, musicians, writers, and poets stood at the vanguard of the modern counterculture. As the community grew, they expanded their base, finding shelter in the quaint and affordable homes dotting the Haight-Ashbury district across town.
KTVU FOX 2
'Freaky Tales' movie shoot irking some Oakland merchants
OAKLAND, Calif. - Big-name stars, famous directors, and a Bay Area rapper. A movie being filmed in Oakland promises to raise the city's profile, but not everyone is happy: some merchants say this glitzy production is an unwelcome spectacle. "They didn’t help Oakland at all. They helped Hollywood, and Hollywood...
Eater
Hot New Fremont Bar Ronette’s Is Already Closing
Less than a year after opening the doors to its spacious dance floor with black and pink checkered tiles and a disco ball, Ronnette’s Psychedelic Sock Hop in Fremont has announced it will close after service on Monday, December 19. “We each have other things in our lives that...
sonomamag.com
Delicious Dish Restaurant in Sonoma to Close
The doors are closing at Delicious Dish in Sonoma, one of my favorite roadhouse pitstops for burgers, milkshakes and epic salads. Chef/owners Lauren and Charles Cotner have announced that their quirky Arnold Drive restaurant will host its last meal Thursday. “It’s been a rough 2022 for us. This year has...
sonomamag.com
Santa Rosa Food and Wine Shop Miracle Plum Closing after 4 Years
Miracle Plum was never just a gourmet pantry, wine shop and place to pick up adorable housewares in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. It was owners Sallie Miller and Gwen Gunheim’s brick-and-mortar love letter to Sonoma County food and wine. But after four years of business struggles, the duo...
buffalonynews.net
Indian origin teen jumps off San Francisco bridge; Doctors say children rarely show depression but can have strong suicidal thoughts
San Francisco [US], December 15 (ANI): Depression in children and adolescents are harder to detect than in adults and are often seen as anxiety, disruptive behaviour and personality disorders in younger people, according to mental health professionals. The symptoms of depression in adolescents, say experts, can differ from the adult...
KTVU FOX 2
Clover Sonoma, a familiar brand, giving up on ice cream
PETALUMA, Calif. - One of the North Bay's longest reigning treats will soon be gone from grocery stores and county fairs. It set the lifetime palate for lots of folks who first found it at the fair. Clover Sonoma, the 106-year-old dairy in Petaluma, is best known for its rich,...
When is it going to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
The short answer is, probably not until Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Coldest temperatures of the year so far could come to the Bay Area tonight
"It's kind of a bone-chilling wet cold."
San Francisco home to the cheapest luxury hotel in California, study says
Many Californians would love to stay in a luxury hotel during a trip, but not everyone can afford it. Luckily, CashNetUSA compiled a list of the cheapest luxury hotels in each state that are perfect for anyone’s next vacation. Researchers were able to identify the cheapest luxury hotel one-night stay rates by searching Hotel.com. The […]
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
Another Shake Shack set to open in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Shake Shack is opening its third location in San Francisco. The popular burger chain will open at the Stonestown Galleria next week, the company announced in a press release Thursday. Shake Shack will open at the Stonestown mall on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. That location will be open every day […]
KTVU FOX 2
27 degrees in Walnut Creek; icy conditions delay BART
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - It was definitely cold early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area. Nearly the entire region was under a freeze advisory or freeze warning. KTVU crews captured a sign in Walnut Creek where one thermometer showed temperatures at 27 degrees. And plenty of people were bundling up...
Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
Tuesday night set to be coldest of winter season so far
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A freeze warning is in effect for the North Bay valleys this morning, as well as San Benito County and some of the Monterey area, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area. In the East and South Bays there’s also a freeze watch in effect, so you could waking up […]
TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
Paradise Post
Two more Bay Area deaths linked to cold weather
Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
Oakland CVS pharmacy slated to close in the new year
The store is scheduled to close Jan. 9.
