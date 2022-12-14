ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022

Over the past year, Portland restaurant openings have been a game of musical chairs, only one with more chairs than players. After a decade and a half of growth for a food scene called the nation’s best as recently as 2015, the pandemic brutalized the city in 2020, leaving more empty restaurants than tenants to fill them. Many of those empty storefronts, some in prime locations, spent 2022 calling up former food carts and itinerant pop-ups, small businesses happy to accept friendly terms on a previously unattainable address.
The Oregonian

Kann is Portland’s 2022 Restaurant of the Year

Open Kann’s glossy, leather-bound menu and you’re faced with the western outline of the Caribbean Island that the Spanish called La Española. The indigo-colored image is meant to orient you in Haiti, the country that inspired chef Gregory Gourdet’s extraordinary new wood-fired Southeast Portland restaurant. But it’s also reminiscent of the hand-drawn maps found at the beginning of fantasy novels.
Eater

The Fate of Southeast Portland Dive Bar Holman’s Hangs in the Air

Along one of Portland’s most bustling restaurant rows — Northeast and Southeast 28th Avenue — diners flock to restaurants like Cheese and Crack, Ken’s Artisan Pizza, and Paadee. But Holman’s, the Buckman dive bar that has been a neighborhood fixture for over 80 years, has remained in limbo since the return to indoor dining. Willamette Week reporter Nigel Jaquiss looked into why the dive bar hasn’t reopened, yet also hasn’t formally called it quits.
The Oregonian

Best of the rest: 11 more restaurants we loved in 2022

In a year of scrappy pop-ups and food carts making the brick-and-mortar leap, our top 10 new Portland restaurants of 2022 kept things lively, delicious and fun, including a restaurant of the year as ambitious as any new opening in years. But those weren’t the only restaurants that caught our attention in 2022. Here are 11 more new restaurants we loved this year, including two outside the Portland city limits.
WWEEK

Everything Is New Again in Aurora

When it comes to old stuff, Aurora is where it’s at. The rural town just 24 miles south of Portland has actually had three big booms: its flourishing as a utopian community for German immigrants beginning in 1856 and its heydays as an outpost for artists and makers in the 1950s and, arguably, right now. Today, it’s a wonderland of antique shops, vintage stores, and a growing architectural salvage empire that’s a favorite of area designers.
Eater

Shocking No One, Portland’s Experiment With Ghost Kitchens Was Kind of a Hot Mess

At the beginning of the pandemic, when dining rooms shuttered per state mandate, a company that managed parking lots positioned itself for success. Reef Technology, based in Florida, had started tip-toeing into the food industry via something akin to food carts: trailers parked in lots that housed kitchens. Instead of serving walk-up customers, however, these restaurants existed only virtually as brands listed on third-party apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats. That way, these trailers could house several concepts at once — one trailer could shape-shift from wing shack to noodle bar to bakery, handing off meals to delivery drivers. Over time, Reef nabbed deals with chefs and celebrities, banking off their brand recognition: David Chang, Rachael Ray, even DJ Khaled had virtual restaurants through Reef, set up in cities around the country. These brands are not labeled as ghost kitchens on apps.
The Oregonian

Holiday pop-ups and markets in Portland offer alternative to online, big-box shopping

Each year around the holidays, shoppers looking for last minute gifts or unique items can count on pop-up markets and gift fairs to spring up around Portland. For those looking to skip the big-box stores and online shopping shipping delays this year, pop-ups and holiday markets offer offer shoppers a chance to interact with and support local artists and makers while searching for one-of-a-kind gifts.
montavilla.net

Public Trash Cans Coming to NE Portland

The next wave of public trash cans will hit Portland’s streets early in 2023 as new receptacles arrive from the manufacturer. A year ago, the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) installed trash cans throughout SE Portland, including parts of Montavilla. Now city staff are preparing for the NE expansion and need the public’s help in determining the placement of those rubbish containers. People can take the online survey now but must submit their entries by Monday, December 19th.
The Portland Mercury

How a California Nonprofit Has Shaped City Council's Homeless Encampment Plan

Portland homeless shelter providers were taken by surprise in October when Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioner Dan Ryan unveiled a plan to open several large-scale outdoor homeless encampments across town. Many longtime organizations, several of which already ran outdoor shelters similar to the proposed camps, had expected the city to seek their input in the proposal.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

