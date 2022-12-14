Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022
Over the past year, Portland restaurant openings have been a game of musical chairs, only one with more chairs than players. After a decade and a half of growth for a food scene called the nation’s best as recently as 2015, the pandemic brutalized the city in 2020, leaving more empty restaurants than tenants to fill them. Many of those empty storefronts, some in prime locations, spent 2022 calling up former food carts and itinerant pop-ups, small businesses happy to accept friendly terms on a previously unattainable address.
Kann is Portland’s 2022 Restaurant of the Year
Open Kann’s glossy, leather-bound menu and you’re faced with the western outline of the Caribbean Island that the Spanish called La Española. The indigo-colored image is meant to orient you in Haiti, the country that inspired chef Gregory Gourdet’s extraordinary new wood-fired Southeast Portland restaurant. But it’s also reminiscent of the hand-drawn maps found at the beginning of fantasy novels.
Eater
The Fate of Southeast Portland Dive Bar Holman’s Hangs in the Air
Along one of Portland’s most bustling restaurant rows — Northeast and Southeast 28th Avenue — diners flock to restaurants like Cheese and Crack, Ken’s Artisan Pizza, and Paadee. But Holman’s, the Buckman dive bar that has been a neighborhood fixture for over 80 years, has remained in limbo since the return to indoor dining. Willamette Week reporter Nigel Jaquiss looked into why the dive bar hasn’t reopened, yet also hasn’t formally called it quits.
Best of the rest: 11 more restaurants we loved in 2022
In a year of scrappy pop-ups and food carts making the brick-and-mortar leap, our top 10 new Portland restaurants of 2022 kept things lively, delicious and fun, including a restaurant of the year as ambitious as any new opening in years. But those weren’t the only restaurants that caught our attention in 2022. Here are 11 more new restaurants we loved this year, including two outside the Portland city limits.
WWEEK
Everything Is New Again in Aurora
When it comes to old stuff, Aurora is where it’s at. The rural town just 24 miles south of Portland has actually had three big booms: its flourishing as a utopian community for German immigrants beginning in 1856 and its heydays as an outpost for artists and makers in the 1950s and, arguably, right now. Today, it’s a wonderland of antique shops, vintage stores, and a growing architectural salvage empire that’s a favorite of area designers.
Kohr Explores: Bless Your Heart Burgers celebrates Vancouver grand opening
Bless Your Heart Burgers is celebrating its grand opening in Vancouver, Wash., with free burgers and prices, on Saturday, Dec. 16.
Cafe Olli is Portland’s best new bakery (and pizzeria too)
Editor’s note: This week, we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. At No. 2: Cafe Olli, Portland’s best new bakery and pizzeria. The doors don’t open until 9 a.m., but Cafe Olli is...
30 local makers sell handcrafted works at a pop-up holiday shop in a Portland brewery
Are you searching for new sources for handcrafted, unique gifts? The popular series of 2022 Makers Fair Holiday Markets, which make it easy to talk to artisans, builders, creators and candlemakers of the Pacific Northwest, conclude this Saturday. People can support local businesses by shopping in person from noon to...
Hear me out: Lloyd Center is Portland’s perfect holiday destination
Portland has a secret holiday hot spot, where the parking is ample, the caramel corn is hot, local shops are selling everything from records to Legos and, out on an ice rink, children and adults alike are skating in circles around a massive Christmas tree. Sometimes, it even snows. Of...
WWEEK
A Miami Company Had Big Plans for Portland’s Fast Food. It’s Struggling to Deliver.
A few years ago, restaurants started sprouting up in Portland like toadstools, with names like Mr. Beast Burger, Sticky Wings and Man vs. Fries. They served smash burgers, hot wings, and cheese fries to patrons ordering with a tap of their phones. None of these places really existed—at least, not...
Envoy two-story penthouse atop SW Portland pink landmark is for sale at $3,275,000
Long before the Pearl District pushed penthouses prices to the moon, Nob Hill was the address for Portland’s rich and famous. Grocery maven and former gold prospector Fred G. Meyer once occupied the top floor of the landmark 1929 Envoy residential building off West Burnside Street. The Envoy penthouse...
Eater
Shocking No One, Portland’s Experiment With Ghost Kitchens Was Kind of a Hot Mess
At the beginning of the pandemic, when dining rooms shuttered per state mandate, a company that managed parking lots positioned itself for success. Reef Technology, based in Florida, had started tip-toeing into the food industry via something akin to food carts: trailers parked in lots that housed kitchens. Instead of serving walk-up customers, however, these restaurants existed only virtually as brands listed on third-party apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats. That way, these trailers could house several concepts at once — one trailer could shape-shift from wing shack to noodle bar to bakery, handing off meals to delivery drivers. Over time, Reef nabbed deals with chefs and celebrities, banking off their brand recognition: David Chang, Rachael Ray, even DJ Khaled had virtual restaurants through Reef, set up in cities around the country. These brands are not labeled as ghost kitchens on apps.
Lilia is a highly personal, hyper-seasonal Mexican restaurant like no other in Portland
Editor’s note: This week we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. At No. 4: Lilia, chef Juan Gomez’ hyper-seasonal spin on familiar Mexican dishes. Portland chef Juan Gomez took the call and fell...
WWEEK
Two Men Running a Ghost Kitchen in Northwest Portland Advertise 76 Distinct “Restaurants” on Food Delivery Apps
While Reef Technology seems to be in retreat in Portland, another more traditional ghost kitchen appears to be thriving. Located in a 2,700-square-foot building in Northwest Portland, Homage Industrial Kitchen is booming, says owner John Wirtz. Homage, registered with the state as a limited liability corporation, cooks food that’s branded...
Holiday pop-ups and markets in Portland offer alternative to online, big-box shopping
Each year around the holidays, shoppers looking for last minute gifts or unique items can count on pop-up markets and gift fairs to spring up around Portland. For those looking to skip the big-box stores and online shopping shipping delays this year, pop-ups and holiday markets offer offer shoppers a chance to interact with and support local artists and makers while searching for one-of-a-kind gifts.
montavilla.net
Public Trash Cans Coming to NE Portland
The next wave of public trash cans will hit Portland’s streets early in 2023 as new receptacles arrive from the manufacturer. A year ago, the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability (BPS) installed trash cans throughout SE Portland, including parts of Montavilla. Now city staff are preparing for the NE expansion and need the public’s help in determining the placement of those rubbish containers. People can take the online survey now but must submit their entries by Monday, December 19th.
WWEEK
A Psilocybin Advocate Considers the Lessons From Portland’s Shroom House
For six weeks, Shroom House sold psychedelic mushrooms from a shop on West Burnside. It wasn’t a psilocybin speakeasy. Shroom House advertised with seven signs, including a billboard across the street. It tweeted news stories from WW and others. Thousands flocked to the store, some waiting six hours to...
tuhswolf.com
Trader Joe’s – a California-based supermarket chain known for its unique, tasty and affordable treats – has come to Tigard.
When Albertsons in Tigard Town Square closed in 2015, locals began wondering when a new store would replace it. After years of anticipation, Trader Joe’s grand opening occurred on Friday, Oct. 28. After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a flood of old and new customers were finally free to enter the...
717% uptick in calls directed to Portland Street Response
Over the last six months, the Portland Street Response has responded to a whopping 717% more calls than those received in 2021, according to a report from Portland State University.
The Portland Mercury
How a California Nonprofit Has Shaped City Council's Homeless Encampment Plan
Portland homeless shelter providers were taken by surprise in October when Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioner Dan Ryan unveiled a plan to open several large-scale outdoor homeless encampments across town. Many longtime organizations, several of which already ran outdoor shelters similar to the proposed camps, had expected the city to seek their input in the proposal.
The Oregonian
